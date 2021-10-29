High school boys soccer: Tremper advances, St. Joseph falls in penalty kicks in sectional semifinals

Wind Point Prairie 0, St. Joseph 0 (Prairie, 5-4, PKs)

After the Lancers and Hawks battled each other to a 1-1 tie in their lone Metro Classic Conference match during the regular season, the rivals played to a scoreless tie through 100 minutes, 80 of regulation and 20 of overtime, two weeks later at Prairie.

So it came down to penalty kicks to see who would advance to Saturday's Division-4 sectional final, and second-seeded Prairie edged sixth-seeded St. Joseph to move on from what, as St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said, "will go down as an instant classic between these Kenosha-Racine rivals."

While the Lancers finish their season with a 10-3-5 record, the Hawks — ranked No. 2 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll — will face top-seeded and top-ranked Oostburg at 1 p.m. Saturday in a sectional final that will be hosted by Prairie.

"It was a heartbreaking loss, but I could not be more proud of the way, frankly, both teams played," Alia said. "As cliché as it sounds, these players left it all on the field. You hate to see it come down to PKs, particularly if you’re the team on the short end. But the journey getting to that point was fantastic, and that’s what I hope every player remembers."