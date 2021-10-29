High school boys soccer: Tremper advances, St. Joseph falls in penalty kicks in sectional semifinals

The Tremper and St. Joseph boys soccer teams battled their opponents in a pair of tightly-contested, rain-soaked WIAA sectional semifinal matches that required extra time on Thursday night.
In the end, the Trojans advanced to the sectional finals in the Division-1 bracket, while the Lancers saw their run in the Division-4 bracket come to an end via penalty kicks.
Here's a closer look at each match:
Tremper 1, Franklin 0 (OT)
The second-seeded and host Trojans held off their Southeast Conference rivals, the third-seeded Sabers, at Ameche Field.
Ryan Whynott scored the match's lone goal off an assist from Daniel Chiappetta, as Tremper (13-2-6) defeated Franklin for the second time in as many tries this season, both via shutout.
Standing between the Trojans and a trip to the Division-1 State Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 4 and 6 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, is top-seeded juggernaut Milwaukee Marquette, the defending Division-1 state champion and the top-ranked team in the Division-1 state coaches poll all season.
The Hilltoppers, in fact, have won 15 of the last 21 Division-1 state titles going back to 2000.
Tremper and Marquette will square off for a trip to state this year in the sectional final 4 p.m. Saturday at West Allis Hale.
Wind Point Prairie 0, St. Joseph 0 (Prairie, 5-4, PKs)
After the Lancers and Hawks battled each other to a 1-1 tie in their lone Metro Classic Conference match during the regular season, the rivals played to a scoreless tie through 100 minutes, 80 of regulation and 20 of overtime, two weeks later at Prairie.
So it came down to penalty kicks to see who would advance to Saturday's Division-4 sectional final, and second-seeded Prairie edged sixth-seeded St. Joseph to move on from what, as St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said, "will go down as an instant classic between these Kenosha-Racine rivals."
While the Lancers finish their season with a 10-3-5 record, the Hawks — ranked No. 2 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll — will face top-seeded and top-ranked Oostburg at 1 p.m. Saturday in a sectional final that will be hosted by Prairie.
"It was a heartbreaking loss, but I could not be more proud of the way, frankly, both teams played," Alia said. "As cliché as it sounds, these players left it all on the field. You hate to see it come down to PKs, particularly if you’re the team on the short end. But the journey getting to that point was fantastic, and that’s what I hope every player remembers."
Despite not scratching the scoresheet, both teams were able to create some quality chances in regulation and overtime, with the Lancers having the advantage in shots on goal, according to Alia. The Lancers' offensive duo of senior Andrew Alia and freshman Peter Visconti generated a combined 16 shots, seven on goal, with Prairie senior goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg making all seven saves.
St. Joseph junior goalkeeper Jack McTernan, meanwhile, had three saves.
"All year, we’ve been a great defensive team at every level," Gino Alia said. "(Thursday) night was no different.”
Leading the Lancers' defense were seniors Matt Schulte, Giovanni Bosco and Caiden Lecce, along with sophomore James Zematis.
With both defenses yielding nothing, the match had to go to penalty kicks to be decided, with each team sending five players out to shoot. Both teams converted their first four chances, with Visconti, Alia, Schulte and senior Phil Rizzitano finding the back of the net for St. Joseph. But after Prairie converted its fifth penalty kick to go up 5-4, St. Joseph's fifth attempt sailed just over the crossbar, and the Hawks advanced.
"It didn’t end the way we wanted, but that sting will eventually go away and won’t tarnish the success this team accomplished," Gino Alia said.