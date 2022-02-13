High school boys swimming: Bradford's Bergman, Indian Trail's Gilbert each qualify for state in 2 events

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail will each be represented this Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Swim Meet at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

Bradford senior Ethan Bergman and Indian Trail senior Will Gilbert both qualified for the State Meet in two events out of this past Saturday's Division-1 sectional at Muskego, while Indian Trial sophomore CJ Gilbert qualified in one event and Tremper sophomore Evan Arneson qualified for state in diving.

The winners in each event from Saturday's six Division-1 sectionals advanced to the State Meet, then the next 18 fastest individual and relay times from each event by non-sectional champions also qualified for the state field.

Bergman had a particularly strong sectional showing in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles, as he finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.44 seconds, just behind senior Benton Greenberg of the Badger Combined team, who was first in 21.3. Bergman was also second behind Greenberg in the 100 freestyle Saturday, posting a time of 47.45 to Greenberg's 46.97.

Bergman's sectional time in the 50 freestyle was strong enough to seed him into the third and fastest of three heats in Saturday's State Meet, while his time in the 100 freestyle seeded him second among three heats.

Bergman qualified for state last year in the 100 freestyle and placed 17th.

Will Gilbert, meanwhile, is making a return trip to the State Meet in the 500 freestyle after placing 16th in the event last year.

In Saturday's sectional, Gilbert finished third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:50.45, placing him in the second of three heats for the State Meet.

Gilbert also qualified for state in the 200 freestyle after placing third in the event at sectionals in 1:46.36, which puts him in the first of three heats in the State Meet.

CJ Gilbert, meanwhile, notched a second-place time of 59.44, just behind Muskego freshman Carter Jewell's 58.93, in the 100 breaststroke in Saturday's sectional, which was good enough to seed him into the second of three heats at state.

And in the diving portion of Saturday's sectional, Arneson was the lone competitor and thus advanced to state by finishing first. He posted a score of 378.85 and will be among the 24 divers to compete Saturday.

The diving portion of the Division-1 State Meet begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with the swimming competition scheduled to get underway at 2:30 p.m.

