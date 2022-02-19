High school boys swimming: County swimmers post solid times Saturday in WIAA D-1 State Meet

Indian Trail senior Will Gilbert and Bradford senior Ethan Bergman concluded their high school careers by each notching two top-18 finishes Saturday in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Swim Meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Gilbert placed 12th in the 500-yard freestyle and 18th in the 200 freestyle, while Bergman was 13th in the 50 freestyle and 15th in the 100 freestyle.

Additionally, Indian Trail sophomore CJ Gilbert placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke in Saturday's State Meet, finishing three spots off the medal stand, awarded to the top six in each event, and Tremper sophomore Evan Arneson finished 16th among 24 competitors in the diving portion of the meet earlier Saturday.

In both his events Saturday, Will Gilbert posted great times when compared to his sectional seeding times.

He clocked in at 4 minutes, 44.04 seconds in the 500 freestyle, more than six seconds better than the 4:50.45 he clocked in the previous Saturday's Division-1 sectional at Muskego, which placed him into the second of three heats in the State Meet.

Gilbert's 12th-place finish in the 500 freestyle was also four spots better than his 16th-place finish in the event at state last year.

In the 200 freestyle, meanwhile, Gilbert's time of 1:45.76 was nearly a second faster than the 1:46.36 he posted in sectionals, which put him into the first and slowest heat in Saturday's State Meet.

In the shorter freestyle races Saturday, Bergman clocked in right around his seeding time from sectionals.

He swam a 21.46 in the 50 freestyle, just about even with the 21.44 he swam at sectionals to get him into the third and fastest heat at state.

In the 100 freestyle, Bergman's time of 47.52 on Saturday was also just a tad slower than the 47.45 he swam at sectionals, which placed him into the second of three heats at state. He did, however, finish two spots higher than his 17th-place finish at state in the event last year.

CJ Gilbert, meanwhile, clocked a great time in the 100 breaststroke to get into the top 10 in his first State Meet appearance, as his 58.98 was about a half-second faster than his sectional time of 59.44, which put him into the second of three heats at state.

In diving, which was held Saturday morning before the swimming events, Arneson notched a score of 379.3, a tad higher than the 378.85 he scored at sectionals.

In the team standings, Brookfield Central/East accumulated 208 points to win the Division-1 state team title, finishing just ahead of Hartland Arrowhead, which took second with 188 points.

The Gilberts' points were enough to place Indian Trail 28th in the team standings with 14 points, Bergman scored six points to place Bradford in a tie for 32nd and Arneson's one point put Tremper into a tie for 38th.

