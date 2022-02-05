High school boys swimming: Indian Trail's Will Gilbert wins 500 freestyle at SEC Meet; Bergman shines for Bradford

Indian Trail senior Will Gilbert won a conference title in the 500-yard freestyle and placed second in the 200 individual medley, while Bradford senior Ethan Bergman notched second-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles on Saturday in the Southeast Conference Boys Swim Meet, held at the brand-new Racine Unified Aquatic Center in Mount Pleasant.

Gilbert swam to the finish in 4 minutes, 51.76 seconds in the 500 freestyle, the only swimmer to clock a sub-5:00 time, as Oak Creek junior Zack Kopsea was second in 5:04.72.

Gilbert also placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:01.1.

Bergman, meanwhile, clocked in at 21.56 in the 50 freestyle and 48.41 in the 100 freestyle, placing second just behind Racine Case sophomore Hugo Arteaga, who won the 50 freestyle in 21.09 and the 100 freestyle in 46.49.

Gilbert was also part of the Hawks' 200 medley relay squad that included junior Luke Volbrecht, sophomore CJ Gilbert and freshman Eli Krystowiak and placed second in 1:48.31, while Bergman was part of the Red Devils' 200 freestyle relay team that included senior Charley Halstead, junior Alex Lopez and junior Andy Krug and finished third in 1:35.2.

Individually, Tremper sophomore Evan Arneson finished third in diving (406.45 points), Krystowiak placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:52.01) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (52.11), Krug finished fourth in both the 200 individual medley (2:16.64) and the 500 freestyle (5:33.14), CJ Gilbert took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.61) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (23.13), Halstead placed fourth in both the 100 freestyle (50.44) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.91) and Tremper senior Ben Payette finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.75).

And in the relays, Tremper's 200 medley relay team of Payette, senior Elijah Stuebner, junior Jasper Iwen and senior Jack Miller finished fifth in 1:54.53, Indian Trail's 400 freestyle relay quartet of Will Gilbert, Krystowiak, senior Davi Lacerda and freshman Ben Svihl placed fourth in 3:38.46 and Bradford's 400 freestyle relay team of Bergman, Krug, Lopez and Halstead finished fifth in 3:39.79.

In the team standings, Franklin claimed the SEC Meet title by placing first with 650 points, while Tremper was fourth among the seven competing teams with 496.5, Indian Trail placed fifth with 462 and Bradford was sixth with 292.

