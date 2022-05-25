High school boys tennis: Four county players secure berths in WIAA Division-1 State Tournament

Four county players secured berths in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament, and another has a likely chance to be added to the draw, after a Division-1 sectional Wednesday.

The sectional was scheduled to be held outdoors at Tremper, but due to rain Wednesday morning, it was moved indoors and split between the LifeSport Athletic Clubs in Kenosha and Racine.

At No. 1 singles, Indian Trail sophomore Kristian Blagoev and Tremper senior Max Botey both finished among the top four finishers in their bracket to earn automatic bids into the State Tournament singles draw, while the Tremper duo of senior Ryan Whynott and sophomore Enza Price also finished among the top four in their sectional bracket to secure a bid into the state doubles draw.

Additionally, Indian Trail senior Cole Reigel finished second at No. 2 singles Wednesday and should have a strong case to make the state singles draw as a special qualifier after a great season overall.

The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles in each sectional and the winner at No. 2 singles and doubles advanced to the Division-1 State Tournament, scheduled for June 2-4 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. But another 16 singles players and doubles teams, one from each sectional, will also be added to the State Tournament draw, so it would seem likely Reigel would advance from the sectional at Tremper.

Sectionals around the state will conclude Thursday.

Meanwhile, Blagoev won the sectional title at No. 1 singles Wednesday to secure his return trip to state after reaching the state quarterfinals in singles as a freshman last year. Blagoev's older brother, Martin, won last year's Division-1 state singles title.

The younger Blagoev started Wednesday with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Cudahy/St. Francis senior Thomas Dang, then he topped Oak Creek sophomore Nil Massaneda, 6-1, 6-0, to reach the sectional title match against Milwaukee Marquette junior Graham Kunick.

There, Blagoev cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory to claim the sectional title.

Botey, meanwhile, won his first match at No. 1 singles Wednesday, 6-0, 6-0, over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan freshman Sebastian Ordonez, which put Botey into the sectional semifinals and therefore into the state singles bracket.

After falling to Kunick in a tight match, 2-6, 6-4, 10-6, in the semifinals, Botey came back to defeat Massaneda, 6-3, 6-0, in the sectional's third-place match.

At No. 2 singles, Reigel cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Greendale junior Corey Martin to reach the sectional title match against Marquette freshman Graham Benish, who was able to get past Reigel, 6-4, 6-3, to secure the sectional title and the automatic bid to state at No. 2 singles.

Reigel, however, reached the State Tournament singles draw as an automatic qualifier last year and seems likely to do that again.

At No. 1 doubles, meanwhile, Whynott and Price will be headed back to the State Tournament in doubles after making it to the second round at state last year.

The Tremper duo beat the Greenfield tandem of senior Nickolaus Peterson and senior Baltej Dhillon, 6-0, 6-0, in their first match Wednesday to reach the sectional semifinals and lock up their state bid.

Marquette senior Alex Gould and junior Lincoln Marshall topped Whynott and Price, 6-2, 6-4, in the semifinals, but Whynott and Price came back to defeat Franklin seniors Noah Bartoshevich and Isaac Verges, 7-5, 6-3, in the third-place match.

In other flights Wednesday, Indian Trail freshmen David Porut and Colin McGee both finished second at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, after reaching the title match in their respective flights before falling.

Also for the Hawks, senior Zander Feudner and junior Noah Dostalek placed second at No. 3 doubles after reaching the title match and losing there.

In the sectional team standings, which combined Wednesday's sectional with Monday's subsectionals, Marquette finished first with 52 points to advance to the State Team Tournament, scheduled for June 10-11 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Indian Trail placed second with 36 points and Tremper was sixth with 19.

More sectionals Thursday

Several other county players will be competing in sectionals on Thursday.

In a Division-1 sectional at Brookfield Central, Central's Austin Dority at No. 2 and Central's Brett Hanke at No. 4 advanced to Thursday from subsectionals in singles, while the Falcons' Ben Marecek and John Kinzler at No. 1 and Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer at No. 2 advanced to Thursday in doubles.

And in a Division-2 sectional at Pleasant Valley Tennis and Fitness Club in Jackson, St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce and Phillip Rizzitano advanced to Thursday out of subsectionals.

