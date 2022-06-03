High school boys tennis roundup: Reigel's run at WIAA state tournament comes to an end

In two matches — Cole Reigel was already making a splash at the WIAA State Individual Tennis Tournament.

The Indian Trail senior was a special qualifier for state and made his mark with a 6-4, 6-1 win in the opening round against Central sophomore Christos Dovas (15-12).

What awaited Reigel, the son of UW-Parkside men’s basketball coach Luke Reigel, was a second round match against Marco Loro of Wauwatosa East (23-4) — the tournament's No. 6 seed. Reigel pulled off the upset with a 0-6, 7-5, 10-8 victory.

That set the stage for Friday afternoon's third round. Reigel (27-4) faced the No. 11 seed Sam Quas (20-2) of Milwaukee Lutheran/Lake County Lutheran. It was in the third round where Reigel's run came to a halt — losing 6-0, 6-1.

The Tremper doubles team of senior Ryan Whynott and sophomore Enza Price advanced to the second round following a 6-0, 6-4 win on Thursday against senior Andrew Del Real and freshman Will Murawski of Indian Trail.

Whynott and Price (18-7) were matched up against the tournament's No. 6 seed in Mukwonago seniors Andrew and Ryan LaBelle (27-3). Whynott and Price lost their second round match 6-3, 6-1.

Central's doubles team of senior Ben Marecek and junior John Kinzler (16-9) advanced Thursday to play against Franklin seniors Noah Bartoshevich and Isaac Verges (20-6) in the second round. The Falcons' duo lost 6-2, 6-1.

