High school boys volleyball: County programs prove sport is a rapidly growing one in the area

GREEN BAY — High school boys volleyball is alive and well in Kenosha County.

Look no further than last weekend’s WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Indian Trail and Central both represented the county after winning their respective conferences, the Southeast and Southern Lakes, and the Falcons surprised just about everyone except themselves by making it all the way to the state championship match last Saturday, Nov. 6, before losing in five sets to Milwaukee Marquette.

It was a banner year for the county, and there are certainly ties between Indian Trail and Central’s programs.

This season marked Indian Trail’s fourth trip to the State Tournament in the last seven seasons, including a run to the state semifinals in 2018, and head coach Brian Sharkey couldn’t be happier.

“It was very special,” he said last weekend at state. “I couldn’t have asked for a better season. You dream of having those teams where there are no headaches. They all get along so well. You’re going to remember them because of how positive they were and the hurdles they overcame.”

For the Hawks, Nathan Hill was the SEC Offensive player of the Year, while Zander Feudner was the Defensive Player of the Year.

And during the offseason, Feudner, Hill, Jackson Wilhelmson and Ian Wojtak of Indian Trail play club volleyball for Southport out of Kenosha alongside Central’s Dan Tompkins, Keegan Kearby, Cayleb Correa and Caleb Gliesmann.

Southport players were gearing up for tryouts last week for this season, which begins this month and ends in July.

“Kenosha’s got great athletes who need to find volleyball earlier,” Sharkey said. “We’re not getting kids until sophomore year. If they came out earlier, all of the programs would benefit. All of the coaches in Kenosha County want to make the game better.”

Roots run deep

For Central head coach Drew Cox, who played under Wayne Schultz for the Central boys team back in 2006 when the program first started, taking home that state runner-up trophy simply hit different.

Cox was a right-side hitter for Schultz, who has since won two WIAA Division-4 girls volleyball state titles as the head coach at Burlington Catholic Central. Cox’s wife, Lauren, played for the Central girls team under legendary head coach Charlie Berg, who won four WIAA state championships with the Falcons.

The Coxes actually met playing sand volleyball in Drew’s backyard, and both Drew and Lauren coached for the Central girls team in 2017 under current head coach Megan Awe.

“When (Central Athletic Director Jon) Lindh offered me the boys program job, I told her (Lauren) I couldn’t make my vision happen without her help,” Drew Cox said.

Cox has since led the Falcons to back-to-back State Tournament appearances in 2020 and 2021, thanks to a strong core of talent that included Tompkins, Kearby, Jack Rose and Bradley Bell, all seniors this season.

Six years ago at Bristol Grade School, Cox was a student-teacher and first saw those talented players in gym class. In this area, volleyball is not generally viewed as a “core” sport for boys growing up, so it was up to Cox to develop a love for the sport in his potential players.

“Other students look at a student-teacher like ‘Ok, who are you?’” Cox said. “But these kids are so athletic and competitive that we just jelled. I was offered a coaching position as the basketball coach first, and they must have loved my coaching style, as they joined the volleyball team I coached in middle school as well.

“I think deep down, I sparked a little fire within them they had no idea existed. You have to remember, none of these boys played club (volleyball), their exposure to volleyball was through me and our season (in middle school) is a short month long. I wanted to spread my love for the game, and knew I had little time to do it.

“As they graduated middle school, I was offered the head position at (Central). I worked every angle I could to get these boys to join me in the gym. I knew their first sport wasn’t volleyball, but I told them I would work on aspects of their game that tied into their focal sport. Whether it be vertical or speed and strength, I knew I had to ensure they stuck with me. And they did.”

Like they do in all sports, Indian Trail, Bradford and Tremper play in the SEC for boys volleyball, while Wilmot and Central are in the SLC.

The SLC also has boys volleyball programs at Burlington, Union Grove and Racine St. Catherine’s, but SLC schools Waterford, Lake Geneva Badger, Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien have yet to pull the trigger on boys volleyball.

“Indian Trail, we don’t get to see much,” Cox said. “I wish that we would create a Kenosha/Kenosha County conference and then allow the Racine programs to create their own, as the SLC doesn’t have many teams, thus getting us more games and a chance to play teams from Kenosha a bit more.”

Deep talent pool

Much like Sharkey, Cox believes the talent pool is rich in the Kenosha area for boys volleyball.

In fact, Central’s recent success has sparked more interest.

“Since getting the opportunity to get to state back-to-back years, I have had numerous families approach me about how to get started,” Cox said. “Where do they bring their child for a starter program? Which club will benefit them the most?

“It’s great to hear and see. I believe that boys volleyball is on the rise. Shoot, I took a group of young men who had little to no experience in the game of volleyball and made them believe that they belonged on the volleyball court.”

While the Falcons were able to bring home some hardware this season, they had a chance to win the state title, as they led perennial state power Marquette, 2-1, in the championship match last weekend. But the Hilltoppers rallied to win their 10th state title in their 20th State Tournament appearance.

Though Central finished 36-7 and had its best season in program history, losing the state title match in five sets is a tough pill to swallow for the players.

“This one will sting for quite some time, and I wish the best for each and every one of them,” Cox said. “They are truly amazing athletes, students and young men. The future looks bright for boys volleyball, and I cannot wait to continue to be a part of it.”

Rose, Bell, Tompkins and Kearby recently earned first-team All-SLC nods, and Kearby was named the conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Cox said a lot of people didn’t expect Central to go as far as it did, and he gave all the credit to his players.

“We were continually looked past throughout the rankings and tournaments, but I knew this group is a special one,” Cox said. “Looking back on this experience, it’s like a two-sided coin. One one side, second place is the hardest and worst place to be. If you aren’t a coach, you have no idea how much it hurts to have your boys so close to the top, just to watch it fall between your fingers like quick sand. The look on their face as they look back at you with tears is gut-wrenching. We just poured our heart and soul into something and came up just short.

“On the other side, though, these boys made history. Bringing hardware home for the first time in school history is extremely special. I will cherish these moments until the end.”

