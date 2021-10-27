High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail, Central advance to WIAA sectional finals

"Our matches with Tremper are always a battle," Sharkey said. "That showed in game one where they came out serving strong, which put us into situations where we made an unforced error. It wasn't until the end of that set and the start of game two that we really took control."

The high point for the Hawks, according to Sharkey, was their strong serving, which included five aces from senior setter Zander Feudner and a 12-point service run by junior libero Jackson Tirado in the third set.

"We knew if we could serve strong and get their primary hitters to do a lot of passing in the back half of the court, we had a chance of getting them out of system," Sharkey said.

Indian Trail also put up a strong block at the net, as junior middle hitter Aiden Bratzke had four blocks, while junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson, senior outside hitter Jack Esser and Feudner each had three blocks.

Other statistical leaders included Feudner with 33 assists and senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill with 16 kills. The Hawks also hit a season-high .475 for the match.

No individual statistics for Tremper were available to the News.

Central 3, Greendale 0