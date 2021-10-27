High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail, Central advance to WIAA sectional finals

For the fourth time in as many years, the Indian Trail boys volleyball team has advanced to the WIAA sectional finals.
The top-seeded Hawks moved within one victory of returning to the State Tournament on Tuesday night at Indian Trail with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-11 sweep of crosstown rival and fourth-seeded Tremper in a sectional semifinal.
Indian Trail will now face second-seeded Racine Case, which swept third-seeded Racine Horlick on Tuesday, in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday. That match will be at Case, as sectional final sites were selected before the postseason tournament began. The winner advances to the State Tournament, scheduled for Nov. 4-6 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Indian Trail, which improved to 22-13 with Tuesday's win, has made three State Tournament appearances in program history, the last in 2018. The Hawks made it back to the sectional finals in each of the last two seasons but were defeated by Horlick in 2019 and by Central in 2020.
"We're looking forward to a great match with Case (on) Saturday," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Case has a lot of offensive fire power, and we'll need a repeat performance of Tuesday to come out on top."
In Tuesday's sweep of Tremper, it took until the start of the second set before Indian Trail, the Southeast Conference regular-season and tournament champion, really took control.
"Our matches with Tremper are always a battle," Sharkey said. "That showed in game one where they came out serving strong, which put us into situations where we made an unforced error. It wasn't until the end of that set and the start of game two that we really took control."
The high point for the Hawks, according to Sharkey, was their strong serving, which included five aces from senior setter Zander Feudner and a 12-point service run by junior libero Jackson Tirado in the third set.
"We knew if we could serve strong and get their primary hitters to do a lot of passing in the back half of the court, we had a chance of getting them out of system," Sharkey said.
Indian Trail also put up a strong block at the net, as junior middle hitter Aiden Bratzke had four blocks, while junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson, senior outside hitter Jack Esser and Feudner each had three blocks.
Other statistical leaders included Feudner with 33 assists and senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill with 16 kills. The Hawks also hit a season-high .475 for the match.
No individual statistics for Tremper were available to the News.
Central 3, Greendale 0
The second-seeded Falcons moved within one victory of a second consecutive trip to the State Tournament with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of seventh-seeded Greendale in a sectional semifinal Tuesday night in Paddock Lake.
Central, ranked No. 9 in the latest state coaches poll, will face top-seeded and third-ranked Muskego in a sectional final 7 p.m. Saturday at Muskego. The Warriors swept fifth-seeded Franklin on Tuesday.
Central reached the State Tournament for fourth time in program history last season.
No individual statistics for the Falcons from Tuesday's match were submitted to the News.