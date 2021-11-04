High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail, Central on potential collision course in State Tournament

The Indian Trail and Central boys volleyball teams are one win away from an all-Kenosha County WIAA State Tournament semifinal match.
First, they have to get there.
The Hawks and Falcons both open their state championship bids with State Tournament quarterfinal matches at 4 p.m. today at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Seeded eighth among the eight teams in the State Tournament field, Indian Trail faces top-seeded Kaukauna, ranked No. 1 in the latest state coaches poll, in one 4 p.m. quarterfinal today. In the other 4 p.m. quarterfinal, fifth-seeded and ninth-ranked Central squares off against fourth-seeded and sixth-ranked Kettle Moraine, the defending state champion.
The winners of the 4 p.m. quarterfinals play each other Friday in the semifinals at 5 p.m.
The other side of the bracket pits second-seeded and second-ranked Milwaukee Marquette against seventh-seeded Wauwatosa East and third-seeded and fifth-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial against sixth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead in today’s 10 a.m. quarterfinals. The winners of those matches play each other in Friday’s semifinals, also at 5 p.m.
The semifinal winners than play for the state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Both Indian Trail and Central are seeking their first state title in boys volleyball, but both programs are familiar to the State Tournament.
Indian Trail is making its fourth state appearance in seven years, the last coming in 2018 when the Hawks reached the state semifinals. Central, meanwhile, is making its second straight trip to state and fifth overall. The Falcons advanced to the state semifinals in 2010 and 2011.
Indian Trail, which is coached by Brian Sharkey and enters the State Tournament with a 22-13 record, has a huge task in the quarterfinals against Kaukauna, which enters state with a 43-1 mark and was ranked No. 1 in the state coaches poll all season. The Galloping Ghosts are making their 10th State Tournament appearance since 2000 but first since 2017. They won the state title in 2015.
The Hawks, meanwhile, are led in kills by 6-foot-4 senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who has 250. Junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhemlson has 229 kills, senior outside hitter Jackson Esser has 192 kills and junior middle blocker Aiden Bratzke leads the team with 51 total blocks.
Senior setter Zander Feudner directs the offense and has racked up 689 assists, while junior libero Jackson Tirado has a team-high 190 digs and Feudner leads the team with 47 aces.
Central, meanwhile, is coached by Drew Cox and enters the State Tournament with a 32-6 mark and will face Kettle Moraine, which comes in with a 24-10 record, in the quarterfinals today. The Lasers are making their fourth consecutive State Tournament appearance and eighth overall. They won two matches last year at state, held at Burlington, to claim the title.
For the Falcons, senior outside hitter Daniel Tompkins has a team-high 266 kills, while senior outside/right-side hitter Jack Rose has 184. Senior setter Keegan Kearby leads Central with 910 assists and 49 aces and senior libero Drew Reiter has a team-high 289 digs.