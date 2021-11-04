High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail, Central on potential collision course in State Tournament

Indian Trail is making its fourth state appearance in seven years, the last coming in 2018 when the Hawks reached the state semifinals. Central, meanwhile, is making its second straight trip to state and fifth overall. The Falcons advanced to the state semifinals in 2010 and 2011.

Indian Trail, which is coached by Brian Sharkey and enters the State Tournament with a 22-13 record, has a huge task in the quarterfinals against Kaukauna, which enters state with a 43-1 mark and was ranked No. 1 in the state coaches poll all season. The Galloping Ghosts are making their 10th State Tournament appearance since 2000 but first since 2017. They won the state title in 2015.

The Hawks, meanwhile, are led in kills by 6-foot-4 senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who has 250. Junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhemlson has 229 kills, senior outside hitter Jackson Esser has 192 kills and junior middle blocker Aiden Bratzke leads the team with 51 total blocks.

Senior setter Zander Feudner directs the offense and has racked up 689 assists, while junior libero Jackson Tirado has a team-high 190 digs and Feudner leads the team with 47 aces.