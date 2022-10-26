High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail falls to Union Grove in WIAA sectional semifinal

Tuesday’s WIAA high school boys volleyball sectional semifinal at Union Grove featured two conference champions on the court, and only one could go to the sectional final.

It wasn’t mean to be for Southeast Conference champion Indian Trail.

Union Grove, the co-champion of the Southern Lakes Conference, came from behind in both the third and four sets to win the match 25-19, 24-26, 30-28, 25-23.

The Broncos (22-6), the No. 1 seed in the sectional, advance to play SLC rival Burlington in the sectional final Saturday. The third-seed Demons beat second-seeded Wilmot, the other SLC co-champion, 3-2 in another sectional semifinal Tuesday.

The two teams split the first two sets, with the fifth-seeded Hawks (18-18), who went 7-0 in SEC play and lost in the SEC Tournament championship match 3-2 to Franklin, winning a close second set.

In the third set, Indian Trail led by six points, but Union Grove battled back to win the set.

Again in the fourth set, the Hawks led 19-14 when the Broncos called a time out to regroup. It worked, as Union Grove rallied to tie the set at 22-22 after an ace serve.

The Broncos got to match point and a strong serve put Indian Trail on the defensive and a hitting error ended the match.

“Union Grove played really well and to beat them we tried to be perfect,” Hawks coach Brian Sharkey said. “That resulted in too many unforced errors for us and we couldn’t dig ourselves out of the holes we dug.

“We had had a lot of opportunities to win sets three and four, but just couldn’t finish. That gave Union Grove momentum when they needed it the most.”

It turned out to be the last match for Indian Trail senior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson, a four-year varsity starter. He finished with 19 kills.

“He’ll be missed,” Sharkey said. “One of a kind that’s for sure. He’s done so many amazing things for our program over the years.”

Also playing their final high school matches were senior setter Ryan Edwards, who had 38 assists; senior middle blocker Aidan Bratzke, who had five blocks; and senior libero Jackson Tirado, who had nine digs.

Other leaders for the Hawks were Tillon Galgan with 13 kills and Ben Dankert with 12 kills.