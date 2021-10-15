High school boys volleyball: Indian Trail secures Southeast Conference title with 7-0 conference mark

The Indian Trail boys volleyball team finished off an undefeated Southeast Conference season to claim the conference title Wednesday night with a 25-13, 25-23, 24-26, 25-7 defeat at Racine Park.

It's the fourth consecutive regular-season conference title for the Hawks, who went 7-0 in conference play and will go into Saturday's SEC Tournament at Park with an 18-13 overall record.

"I think the guys were proud that they met their goal of going undefeated in conference this year," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "We only dropped two sets in conference this year, too, making this year quite a success."

The Hawks were led Wednesday by senior setter Zander Feudner (28 assists, four aces) and a trio of hitters in junior Jackson Wilhelmson (12 kills), senior Jack Esser (12 kills) and sophomore Ben Dankert (eight kills).

Every athlete on the varsity team saw playing time.

"We made it a point to play every athlete who traveled with us, so we can get good reps heading into the conference tournament Saturday and sectionals starting later this month," Sharkey said.