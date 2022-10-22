High school boys volleyball roundup: Indian Trail advances with five-set win over Central

The Indian Trail High School boys volleyball team showed Friday that playing in the Southeast Conference has its advantages.

The battle-tested Hawks, who went 7-0 in the SEC and won the conference title, were seeded No. 5 in their WIAA regional bracket, behind their opponent, No. 4 Central, which finished fourth in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Indian Trail rallied late in the fourth and fifth sets Friday night to overcome a 2-1 deficit and beat the Falcons 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 at Paddock Lake.

“Every point was an all-out battle,” Hawks coach Brian Sharkey said. “We struggled to execute against their defense, but we never gave up our fight.”

Indian Trail (17-18) went down by three points in both the fourth and fifth sets, Sharkey said, but found success in changing some of their serving and defensive strategies.

“We threw everything and the kitchen sink at them in the fifth set, and it worked,” Sharkey said. “We made block switches, setting switches and serving switches. Everyone who went in stepped up big time.”

Jackson Wilhelmson was a force for the Hawks on both offense and defense, and finished the match with 18 kills and five blocks. Tillon Galgan was another component to the offensive game with 14 kills and Ben Dankert had seven kills. Setter Ryan Edwards had 38 assists.

Defensively, Kendall Cole led the team with an impressive nine blocks, and Mason Fiene led the serving game with three aces.

The Hawks advance to play Union Grove in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Union Grove.

No player statistics for Central were available Friday night.

WILMOT 3, TREMPER 0: The Panthers defeated the Trojans 25-14, 25-11, 25-18 in a WIAA regional final Friday at Wilmot.

Wilmot (23-8), the co-champion of the Southern Lakes Conference, will play SLC rival Burlington in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Wilmot.

No player statistics were available for either team Friday night.

BURLINGTON 3, BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Red Devils were swept 25-11, 25-8, 25-20 by the Demons in a WIAA regional final Friday at Burlington.

No further information or player statistics were available for Tremper (6-19) Friday night.