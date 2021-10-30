High school cross country: Central's Allen 11th at State Meet; Indian Trail boys and girls teams compete

Central senior Will Allen missed out on medaling at the WIAA Division-1 State Cross Country Meet by just one spot, but he did wrap up his standout high school career with his best finish at state in three appearances.
Allen finished the 5-kilometer course at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday afternoon with a time of 16 minutes, 6.4 seconds to place 11th in the Division-1 boys field. The top 10 finishers medal at state.
Allen placed 48th at state as a sophomore in 2019 and 14th as a junior in 2018, so this was his top career finish.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, qualified for state as a team for the second consecutive year and finished 13th out of 20 teams in the Division-1 boys field with a total of 324 points.
Senior Keegan Meier led the Hawks by placing 46th overall and 26th among runners competing in the team field with a time of 17:00.02, while freshman Remy Strichartz (110th overall, 69th team, 17:46.4); senior Nick Fonk (111th overall, 70th team, 17:47.8); senior Chad Helmke (119th overall, 77th team, 17:52.8); and senior Nick Klinkhammer (125th overall, 82nd team, 17:54.4) also scored for Indian Trail.
Also running for the Hawks in the Division-1 boys field but not scoring in the team standings were sophomore Holden Forgette (133rd overall, 18:01.1) and senior Gabe Islas (177th overall, 18:41.7).
In addition to Allen, fellow Central seniors Dan Koffen and Steven Verhaalen also qualified individually for state in the Division-1 boys field, with Koffen placing 108th in 17:45.2 and Verhaalen finishing 187th in 19:25.2.
Neenah senior Austin Henderson won the Division-1 boys state title, placing first in the 188-runner field with a time of 15:40.9, while Onalaska totaled 89 points, just ahead of Mequon Homestead's 94, to capture the Division-1 boys team championship.
Division-1 girls
Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan led the county contingent in the Division-1 girls field Saturday, placing 29th overall in her second state appearance with a time of 19:50.4. Callahan's teammate, Tremper senior Jayden Ingram, finished 62nd in 20:24.9 to wrap up her high school career with a second state appearance.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, competed as a team for the second straight year and placed 16th in the 20-team Division-1 girls field with 392 points.
Scoring for the Hawks were junior Alissa Taylor (105th overall, 61st team, 21:12.7); sophomore Kate Herrmann (110th overall, 66th team, 21:17.5); senior Payton Scoggin (121st overall, 75th team, 21:29.9); sophomore Audrey Shreve (124th overall, 78th team, 21:33.2); and senior Elliana Knudsen (159th overall, 112th team, 22:23.5).
Sophomore Grace Kozel (161st overall, 22:28.4) and sophomore Rachel Helmke (175th overall, 22:57.4) also competed for the Indian Trail girls on Saturday but did not factor in the team scoring.
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau claimed the Division-1 girls state title by placing first out of 186 runners with a time of 17:44.7, while Middleton also won the state team title.
Division-2 girls
Shoreland Lutheran junior Alianna Herrera qualified for state individually in the Division-2 girls field and placed 93rd among 151 runners Saturday with a time of 21:48.3.
Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City senior Kayci Martensen concluded her stellar high school career with her third consecutive Division-2 girls state title, placing first in 18:10.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point won the Division-2 girls state team title, edging Shorewood by a point for first place.
In the Division-2 boys field, meanwhile, Shorewood junior Nathan Cumberbatch won the state title in 16:06.4, leading his team to the state team title, as well.
Division-3
Valders senior Shane Griepentrog won the Division-3 boys state title with a time of 15:38.6, while also leading Valders to the state team title.
In the Division-3 girls race, Burlington Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak claimed the state title with a time of 19:48.1, while Boscobel captured the state team title.