High school cross country: Central's Allen 11th at State Meet; Indian Trail boys and girls teams compete

Central senior Will Allen missed out on medaling at the WIAA Division-1 State Cross Country Meet by just one spot, but he did wrap up his standout high school career with his best finish at state in three appearances.

Allen finished the 5-kilometer course at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday afternoon with a time of 16 minutes, 6.4 seconds to place 11th in the Division-1 boys field. The top 10 finishers medal at state.

Allen placed 48th at state as a sophomore in 2019 and 14th as a junior in 2018, so this was his top career finish.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, qualified for state as a team for the second consecutive year and finished 13th out of 20 teams in the Division-1 boys field with a total of 324 points.

Senior Keegan Meier led the Hawks by placing 46th overall and 26th among runners competing in the team field with a time of 17:00.02, while freshman Remy Strichartz (110th overall, 69th team, 17:46.4); senior Nick Fonk (111th overall, 70th team, 17:47.8); senior Chad Helmke (119th overall, 77th team, 17:52.8); and senior Nick Klinkhammer (125th overall, 82nd team, 17:54.4) also scored for Indian Trail.