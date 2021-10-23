High school cross country: Indian Trail, county runners qualify for State Meet from D-1 sectional

Editor's note: These are the results of Saturday's WIAA Division-1 cross country sectional at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, which included Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot. A Division-2 sectional including Shoreland Lutheran and a Division-3 sectional including St. Joseph and Christian Life were also held Saturday at Parkside but ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. For more on those, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up a print edition of the News later in the week.

The Indian Trail boys and girls cross country teams will both be going back to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, and some other county runners will be joining the Hawks.

In a Division-1 sectional Saturday morning at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, Indian Trail finished second in the boys team standings and first in the girls team standings, with the top two teams in each field from each sectional qualifying for the State Meet next week Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.