High school cross country: Indian Trail, county runners qualify for State Meet from D-1 sectional

Editor's note: These are the results of Saturday's WIAA Division-1 cross country sectional at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, which included Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot. A Division-2 sectional including Shoreland Lutheran and a Division-3 sectional including St. Joseph and Christian Life were also held Saturday at Parkside but ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. For more on those, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up a print edition of the News later in the week.
The Indian Trail boys and girls cross country teams will both be going back to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, and some other county runners will be joining the Hawks.
In a Division-1 sectional Saturday morning at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course, Indian Trail finished second in the boys team standings and first in the girls team standings, with the top two teams in each field from each sectional qualifying for the State Meet next week Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Individually, the top five individuals in the boys and girls fields not on qualifying teams also advanced to state from each sectional. Central senior Will Allen finished second in the boys field Saturday to qualify for state for the second straight year, while senior teammates Dan Koffen and Steven Verhaalen finished 14th and 15th, respectively, and grabbed the final two individual qualifying spots from the 76-finisher boys field.
In the girls field, meanwhile, Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan and Tremper senior Jayden Ingram finished second and third, respectively, among 67 finishers to qualify for state individually.
For Indian Trail, this is the second consecutive year both the school's boys and girls teams qualified for the State Meet. Last year, the boys team placed 12th among 12 teams and the girls team finished 11th among 12 teams. This year, the usual 20 teams for both boys and girls will participate at state after last year's number was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hawks will be among those 20.
Boys field
In the boys field Saturday, Indian Trail totaled 41 points, just behind first-place Lake Geneva Badger's 32. Leading the way for the Hawks was senior Keegan Meier, who finished fifth individually with a time of 16 minutes, 52.2 seconds. Meier finished 28th in the state field last year.
Also scoring for the Indian Trail boys Saturday were senior Chad Helmke (sixth, 16:52.7), senior Nick Fonk (ninth, 17:09), senior Nick Klinkhammer (10th, 17:18.4) and freshman Remy Strichartz (11th, 17:18.5).
Allen, meanwhile, notched a second-place finish for Central, as his time of 16:12 was behind only Badger senior Demetrius Framakis, who won the sectional title in 16:01.8.
Allen was the top county finisher at state last year with a 14th-place showing.
The Falcons totaled 76 points Saturday to finish third in the boys team standings, just shy of qualifying for state as a team, but Koffen (14th, 17:26.7) and Verhaalen (15th, 17:39.6) did enough to make the cut individually and will join Allen in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday.
Tremper, Bradford and Wilmot also competed in Saturday's sectional, with the Trojans (146 points) finishing fourth in the 12-team boys field, the Red Devils (151) placing fifth and the Panthers (232) taking ninth.
Wilmot sophomore Cael Handorf finished just outside the cut for individual state qualifying, as he placed 19th with a time of 17:60.6 to lead the Panthers.
For Bradford, junior Zackery Meyer placed 21st in 18:00.5, while senior Elijah Stuebner placed 23rd with a time of 18:05.7 for Tremper.
Girls field
Among the 11 girls teams in Saturday's field, Indian Trail totaled 64 points to finish just ahead of Badger, which scored 66 to snag the other girls team qualifying spot to state.
Sophomore Kate Herrmann finished sixth in 20:18.4 to lead the Hawks, while junior Alissa Taylor (ninth, 20:26.8), sophomore Audrey Shreve (11th, 20:55.2), senior Payton Scoggin (12th, 20:56.8) and sophomore Grace Kozel (26th, 21:44.5) also scored.
Callahan, meanwhile, paced the Trojans with a second-place finish in 19:25.1, behind only Racine Case senior Audrey Amaya, who won the girls sectional title with a time of 19:17.1. Behind those two was Ingram, who placed third with a time of 19:43.3 to qualify for state individually.
Both Callahan and Ingram were members of the Tremper girls squad that qualified for state as a team last year and finished 10th, with Callahan placing 52nd individually and Ingram finishing 59th.
The Trojans totaled 131 team points to finish sixth in the girls field at Saturday's sectional, while Bradford was ninth with 224, Central was seventh with 158 and Wilmot did not have enough girls runners to post a team score.
For the Falcons, senior Ariana Eiler finished 20th in 21:18.7, while senior Reaghan Spencer placed 21st in 21:27.1 to lead the Red Devils and junior Amber Blount took 50th in 23:09.5 to lead the Panthers.