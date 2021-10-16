High school cross country: Meier leads Indian Trail boys to title at Southeast Conference Meet

Led by senior Keegan Meier, the Indian Trail boys cross country team swept the top three spots on its way to winning the team title in a dominant performance Saturday in the Southeast Conference Meet at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.
Meier won the 48-finisher boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 43.8 seconds but was followed across the finish line closely by senior teammates Chad Helmke, who finished second in 16:58.3, and Gabe Islas, who placed third in 16:58.8.
With 24 points, the Hawks had the lowest team score in the boys field, well below Franklin, which was second with 54. Bradford finished third in the six-team boys field with 84 points and Tremper was fourth with 91.
Scoring for Indian Trail in addition to Meier, Helmke and Islas were senior Nick Klinkhammer, who placed eighth (17:29.9), and sophomore Holden Forgette, who finished 12th (17:49.8).
Senior Noah Bliss, meanwhile, led Bradford with a seventh-place finish in 17:27, while junior Eli Fredrickson finished 15th (18:08.1), junior Josh Davison placed 28th (18:35.5), sophomore Aiden Knick was 30th (18:40.3) and junior Danny Torresin was 31st (18:48.9).
For the Tremper boys, senior Elijah Stuebner placed 10th (17:47.5), freshman Cody Rossin was 16th (18:09.8), senior Daniel Plutchak placed 20th (18:27.4), junior Arden Bergendahl finished 23rd (18:32.6) and junior Aaron Zuleta finished 27th (18:33.8).
In the girls field, meanwhile, Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan ran to second place among 43 finishers with a time of 19:19, behind only Oak Creek senior Isabela Ross, who finished way ahead of the field in 17:58.5.
The Trojans also got a top-five individual finish from senior Jayden Ingram, who placed fourth in 19:36, though Tremper did not have enough girls runners to post a team score.
Indian Trail finished second in the five-team girls standings with 52 points, just behind Oak Creek's 47, while Bradford was fifth with 136.
Senior Payton Scoggin led the Hawks by placing eighth in 20:40, while sophomore Kate Herrmann (ninth, 20:48.8), junior Alissa Taylor (11th, 20:47.5), sophomore Audrey Shreve (13th, 20:48.6) and sophomore Grace Kozel (23rd, 21:55.3) also scored for Indian Trail.
Leading Bradford were senior Reaghan Spencer (18th, 21:37.1), junior Kalia Stibeck (29th, 22:29.8) and junior Simona Tenuta (31st, 22:55).
Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail will compete in a WIAA Division-1 sectional, hosted by Bradford, next week Saturday at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course. Central and Wilmot will also be in that sectional.
Metro Classic Conference
St. Joseph placed second in the five-team boys field Saturday in the Metro Classic Conference Meet at Parkside.
The Lancers had three top-five finishers and totaled 52 points, just behind first-place Wind Point Prairie's 44.
Junior Aidan Mullen led St. Joseph with a fifth-place finish in 18:54.4, while senior Ethan Esposito (seventh, 18:54.6) and sophomore Everett Russert (eighth, 18:58) were also in the top 10 for the Lancers.
Also scoring for the St. Joseph boys were senior Thomas Dippel (20th, 20:14.8) and junior Joey Beirne (21st, 20:28.2).
Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, was fourth in the boys standings with 82 points, as sophomore Asher Patterson (12th, 19:42.5), junior Nathaniel Groth (13th, 19:46.9) and junior Angel Ayala (15th, 20:22.3) led the Pacers.
Prairie junior Nolan Boerner placed first in the 44-finisher boys field with a time of 18:07.4.
In the girls field, Shoreland freshman Tempe Zondag finished fifth in 21:45.3 and Shoreland junior Alianna Herrera was seventh in 21:48.7 to lead the Pacers to a second-place finish among six teams with 59 points, behind only Burlington Catholic Central's 30.
Also scoring for the Shoreland girls were sophomore Belle Zarling (15th, 23:36.5), junior Abbie Lange (19th, 24:23.5) and senior Ella Van Buren (25th, 24:53.6).
St. Joseph finished fourth in the girls standings with 96 points, as the Lancers were led by junior Hannah Shibilski (11th, 22:47.8), sophomore Stella Matteucci (16th, 23:48.1), sophomore Abigail Russell (26th, 24:59.3) and sophomore Hannah Verbsky (27th, 25:00.4).
Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak was first in the 44-finisher girls field with a time of 20:01.9.
Shoreland will compete in a Division-2 sectional next week Saturday hosted by Racine St. Catherine's at Parkside, while St. Joseph will be in a Division-3 sectional next week Saturday hosted by Prairie, also at Parkside, along with Christian Life.
Midwest Classic Conference
CLS competed Saturday in the Midwest Classic Conference Meet, hosted by Lake Country Lutheran in Hartland.
The Eagles did not have enough runners to post scores in either team standings, but they did have individuals competing in both fields.
In the boys field, freshman Javier Gomez placed 25th among 67 finishers in 20:24.5 to lead the Eagles, while freshman Logan Robinson placed 32nd in 21:14.8 and junior Nathan Gowey was 34th in 21:24.
In the girls field for CLS, sophomore Lorelle Rojas placed 26th among 43 finishers with a time of 27:08.7.