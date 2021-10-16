High school cross country: Meier leads Indian Trail boys to title at Southeast Conference Meet

Led by senior Keegan Meier, the Indian Trail boys cross country team swept the top three spots on its way to winning the team title in a dominant performance Saturday in the Southeast Conference Meet at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

Meier won the 48-finisher boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 43.8 seconds but was followed across the finish line closely by senior teammates Chad Helmke, who finished second in 16:58.3, and Gabe Islas, who placed third in 16:58.8.

With 24 points, the Hawks had the lowest team score in the boys field, well below Franklin, which was second with 54. Bradford finished third in the six-team boys field with 84 points and Tremper was fourth with 91.

Scoring for Indian Trail in addition to Meier, Helmke and Islas were senior Nick Klinkhammer, who placed eighth (17:29.9), and sophomore Holden Forgette, who finished 12th (17:49.8).

Senior Noah Bliss, meanwhile, led Bradford with a seventh-place finish in 17:27, while junior Eli Fredrickson finished 15th (18:08.1), junior Josh Davison placed 28th (18:35.5), sophomore Aiden Knick was 30th (18:40.3) and junior Danny Torresin was 31st (18:48.9).