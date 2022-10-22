High school cross country roundup: Indian Trail boys, girls head back to state

The Indian Trail High School cross country teams doubled their pleasure — again — at the WIAA Division 1 Bradford Sectional Saturday.

The boys’ team pulled off a double by winning the team and individual championships, and the girls’ team took second in the 5,000-meter races on the UW-Parkside National Cross Country Course.

Indian Trail is on a nice roll, with the boys qualifying for the WIAA State Meet for the fifth straight year and the girls making it to state for the fourth time in the last five years.

The boys totaled 45 points to win the team title, 23 points ahead of runner-up Lake Geneva Badger (68).

In addition to Indian Trail, senior Lucas Sternberg and junior Travis Verhaalen of Central, and senior Owen Erickson of Bradford, will make the trip to state by finishing among the top five runners not on qualifying teams.

Hawks’ sophomore Remy Strichartz won the boys’ race in 16:36.79, well ahead of runner-up Trever Buchanan of Waterford, who finished in 16:55.00. Four other Indian Trail runners finished in the top 10 overall — junior Holden Forgette was fourth (17:33.94), freshman Alexander Zabel was eighth (17:57.16), sophomore Zackery Taylor was ninth (17:58.78) and freshman Joseph Rojas was 23rd (18:57.83).

Erickson was fifth in 17:37.48 for the Red Devils, and Sternberg was sixth in 17:38.47 and Verhaalen was 10th in 18:00.13 to reach state.

Central finished third in the team standings with 133 points, Bradford was fourth (139), Wilmot was ninth (205) and Tremper was 10th (223).

In the girls’ meet, Indian Trail was not far behind sectional champion Union Grove, totaling 50 points; the Broncos had four runners in the top 15 and totaled 44 points.

The only other Kenosha County state qualifier was Tremper junior Tess Callahan, who finished fourth in 20:51.92. Molly Deering of Lake Geneva Badger won the race in 20:19.90.

The Hawks had a group mentality in the race, with their top four runners finishing one after the other, from eighth through 11th place. Junior Riya Patel was eighth (21:27.77), sophomore Janiyah Taylor was ninth (21:32.96), senior Alissa Taylor was 10th (21:34.04) and junior Audrey Shreve was 11th (21:36.04). Junior Grace Kozel (17th, 21:10.01) rounded out Indian Trail’s five scoring runners.

Central was sixth among teams with 138 points, Wilmot was eighth (219) and Bradford and Tremper had incomplete teams.

Division 3

ST. JOSEPH SECTIONAL: Christian Life junior Sam Adams was the only county qualifier for state from Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 St. Joseph Sectional at UW-Parkside,

Adams was sixth overall in the boys’ 5,000-meter race in 17:49.31.

St. Joseph finished fifth in the team standings with 138 points and Christian Life was sixth with 143.

Cedar Grove-Belgium won the team title with 36 points and Ozaukee was second with 58. Owen Klaus of Ozaukee won the race in 16:52.19.

In the girls’ race, St. Joseph was sixth with 134 and Christian Life was incomplete.

Dodgeland had 49 points to win the girls team title and Cedar Grove-Belgium was second with 54 to advance to state.

Catholic Central senior Elsie Kmecak won the individual girls’ title in 20:07.44.

Division 2

ST. CATHERINE’S SECTIONAL: The Shoreland Lutheran girls finished third, but no runners from Kenosha County qualified for state Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 St. Catherine’s Sectional at UW-Parkside.

The Lady Pacers totaled 92 points, behind champion Watertown Luther Prep (66) and Lakeside Lutheran (71).

In the boys’ race, Lakeside Lutheran, which took the first three places in the individual race, won the team title with 33 points. Clinton was a distant second at 69.