High school cross country: Strichartz leads Indian Trail boys at WIAA State Championships

The Indian Trail High School cross country teams didn’t finish high in either the boys’ or girls’ races at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships, but Remy Strichartz did pretty well for the boys’ team.

The Hawks’ sophomore No. 1 runner had the best finish among Kenosha County runners on the 5,000-meter course at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, taking 21st overall in 16:22.9.

The Indian Trail boys finished 16th in the 20-team field with 341 points. Stevens Point won the boys Division 1 team title with 39 points.

Junior Holden Forgette was the only other Hawks’ runner to finish in the top 100, finishing 77th in 17:13.9. Sophomore Zackery Taylor was 107th (17:33.6), freshman Alexander Zabel was 131st (17:51.1) and freshman Joseph Rojas was 173rd (18:48.0) to round out Indian Trail’s top five.

Three other Kenosha runners competed in the Division 1 boys’ race. Central senior Lucas Sternberg was 113th (17:36.9), Bradford/Reuther senior Owen Erickson was 139th (17:57.2) and Central junior Travis Verhaalen was 165th (18:29.6).

In the Division 1 girls race, Indian Trail finished 18th with 421 points. Junior Kate Herrmann led the Hawks, finishing 110th overall in 21:08.3. Rounding out Indian Trail’s top five were junior Audrey Shreve (116th, 21:11.6), sophomore Janiyah Taylor (128th, 21:23.1), senior Alissa Taylor (137th, 21:35.6) and junior Riya Patel (158th, 22:07.6).

Also in the Division 1 race, Tremper junior Tess Callahan finished 120th (21:13.6).

In the Division 3 boys race, Christian Life junior Sam Adams, the only county runner outside of Division 1, was 57th in 17:59.5.