High school football: Bradford clinches playoff berth with win over Racine Park

“We watched last week’s film and watched what he did (when Carothers rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-30 victory at Tremper) and we concentrated on stopping that,” Osmani said. “We wanted to contain him so he couldn’t run all over us, and we did a great job of that.”

As a result, Carothers had to “settle” for 99 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Still, he did plenty of damage through the air by going 15-of-19 for 256 yards and touchdowns of 54 yards to Anthony Silvani (five catches, 112 yards) and 56 yards to Alan Driver (five catches, 85 yards).

“They were playing Cover-2,” Matsen explained of the second of his quarterback’s long scoring strikes. “Trey got past the corner, going to his right, saw the hole in the zone and made a good throw, and Alan Driver caught it and finished it in the end zone.”

On this night, though, it was mostly the Red Devils celebrating after explosive plays.

“It’s great, because they all go up and make plays,” Olson said of Henry, Parks, Barden and senior receiver Christian Crump (three catches, 40 yards), who had a late 65-yard punt return called back by penalty. “They’ll get open, and if I’m scrambling, they find me. I love that.”