High school football: Bradford clinches playoff berth with win over Racine Park

Sometimes it’s better to be later than good.
At least that’s what it seemed on a momentum-turning play late in the first half of Bradford’s ultimately decisive 52-18 victory over Racine Park on Friday night in a Southeast Conference battle at fog-shrouded Bradford Stadium.
"What happened is that (senior linebacker) Ethan Pergande was supposed to be in that spot, and he had just come off the field on defense and was on the bench talking to his coach, and he was late coming out,” explained a smiling first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani, whose squad had just clinched its sixth straight trip to the WIAA Division-1 playoffs with Friday's win. "We saw (senior receiver) Quinton (Henry) and we were like, ‘Quinton, just head out there,’ and it worked out.
“I said to Ethan, ‘Thanks for being late to your spot.’”
There’s a lesson to be learned from Henry's ensuing 50-yard onside kickoff return for a touchdown, and this is it: Beware who you’re kicking to.
“Before the kickoff, the kicker (junior Samuel Cassella) was staring me down,” said Henry, who added touchdown receptions of 36 and 34 yards, two of the four tossed by senior quarterback Nate Olson in a game of big plays. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he's kicking it my way.’
“So I got ready. I guess he thought I was a rookie or something. I waited for the ball, picked it up and took off.”
Osmani said that’s always a good thing for Bradford.
“Whenever he gets the ball in his hands, he’s gonna make a play,” said Osmani, whose squad improved to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC to clinch a winning conference record and an automatic playoff bid. “I don’t know why they kicked it to Quinton."
Frankly, neither did Park coach Morris Matsen.
“Special teams really let us down this week,” said Matsen, the second-year coach whose team fell to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the SEC after missing Weeks 2 and 3 because of COVID-19 protocol. “Just a lack of aggression. (Low) football IQ came into play. … That one really hurt right there.”
Big plays for Bradford
While that play was notable, the Red Devils did much more to illuminate the hazy autumn sky on Friday.
Olson finished 10-of-16 for 238 yards passing and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his four through the air, and turned some heads on his 11-yard bull rush that made the score 38-12 with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Nate can say whatever he wants,” said Osmani, who overheard Olson thanking his offensive line, fullback Corbin Ramos (eight carries, 43 yards) and everyone else in the stadium for escorting him into the end zone on a play that was designed to pick up just a few yards. “Nate Olson has been in the weight room, and that’s exactly what that is.
“That’s all his hard work in the offseason. He was not gonna get tackled.”
Nor were the Red Devils about to be denied. Not with all that was at stake with another home game looming next week against Racine Horlick.
“It feels really good (to make the playoffs),” said Olson, who added a second-quarter touchdown pass of three yards to senior tight end Jared Barden and a key third-quarter scoring strike to junior halfback Keany Parks, who had 72 yards receiving and 54 yards rushing, including a 9-yard scoring jaunt midway through the final quarter.
“A lot of us guys, it’s our senior year. This is what we wanted to do, and we made the playoffs.”
Going forward, the Red Devils figure to create a lot of headaches for whoever they play.
“They create explosive plays,” said Matsen, whose squad will finish its season next week when it hosts Indian Trail. “They’ve got dynamic players on the outside. We thought we could contain them, (and) we had some assignments that we missed on.”
Carothers tough to stop
On this night, Bradford’s No. 1 task was slowing down electrifying 5-foot-9, 160-pound Park junior quarterback Trey Carothers from spoiling its Homecoming. For the most part, the Red Devils accomplished the feat, but it wasn’t easy.
“We watched last week’s film and watched what he did (when Carothers rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-30 victory at Tremper) and we concentrated on stopping that,” Osmani said. “We wanted to contain him so he couldn’t run all over us, and we did a great job of that.”
As a result, Carothers had to “settle” for 99 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Still, he did plenty of damage through the air by going 15-of-19 for 256 yards and touchdowns of 54 yards to Anthony Silvani (five catches, 112 yards) and 56 yards to Alan Driver (five catches, 85 yards).
“They were playing Cover-2,” Matsen explained of the second of his quarterback’s long scoring strikes. “Trey got past the corner, going to his right, saw the hole in the zone and made a good throw, and Alan Driver caught it and finished it in the end zone.”
On this night, though, it was mostly the Red Devils celebrating after explosive plays.
“It’s great, because they all go up and make plays,” Olson said of Henry, Parks, Barden and senior receiver Christian Crump (three catches, 40 yards), who had a late 65-yard punt return called back by penalty. “They’ll get open, and if I’m scrambling, they find me. I love that.”
Friday night, there was plenty of love to go around. Even for those who were late to the party.