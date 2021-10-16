High school football: Bradford closes with win over Racine Horlick, will go to Arrowhead for playoffs

As the Rolling Stones once sang, "You can't always get what you want."
Now, whether the Bradford football team needs a playoff matchup at Hartland Arrowhead, as the Stones would imply, doesn't really matter, because that's what the Red Devils are getting.
And they'll be ready for it.
Bradford wrapped up its regular season Friday night with a 31-20 Southeast Conference victory over Racine Horlick at Bradford Stadium, and the Red Devils were hoping that would boost their resume enough to get them a No. 4 seed and a home playoff game for the first round of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs this Friday night.
When the seedings were released on Saturday, however, Bradford got a No. 5 seed, meaning a first-round road game. And that will come against Arrowhead, one of the state's legacy programs, so to speak, which received a No. 4 seed and will host the Red Devils on Friday night in Hartland.
"My motto is, control what you can control," first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said in a phone interview Saturday after the pairings were released. "We didn't get what we wanted, but that's OK. We'll go up to Arrowhead and see what we've got up at Arrowhead."
The Warhawks finished the regular season 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Classic Eight Conference after concluding their regular season with a home win over Oconomowoc, 21-14, on Friday. Arrowhead, which was ranked No. 10 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and received two votes in the Associated Press Large Division state poll, finished alone in third place in the Classic Eight, clearly the toughest conference in the state.
Finishing tied for first in the conference ahead of Arrowhead were fourth-ranked Muskego and fifth-ranked Mukwonago.
But Bradford can look at this as a great opportunity to play the Warhawks, who have six Division-1 state titles, the last in 2013 when they finished off back-to-back championships, and seven runner-up finishes in their trophy case.
"The kids are ready, the kids are excited," Osmani said. "I've been talking to them all morning. They're excited to get to practice on Monday and get some film study in and see what Arrowheads does."
It certainly helps that Bradford, which finished the regular season 5-4 overall and alone in third place in the SEC at 5-2, played at Arrowhead just last season in what was considered a Division-1 Level 2 playoff game. The Warhawks won a shootout, 36-34, but the Red Devils were not intimidated.
"The game shouldn't be too big for us, and we're excited to get there and see what we can do," Osmani said.
Additionally, Bradford has plenty of experience already this season against some of the state's top programs. All four of the Red Devils' losses are to state-ranked teams, including three to opponents ranked No. 1 at the time the Red Devils played them.
"That's the good thing about playing some of those tougher teams, is now our kids can get to understand what they need to do to play a team like Arrowhead now," Osmani said. "I've always said, when you play those good teams, this is where we are in the state.
"Arrowhead's going to be another challenge for us, and it's going to be a great gauge (for) where we're going to fall in the whole state conversation."
Beating the Rebels
In the meantime, against Horlick on Friday night, Bradford jumped out to a 21-0 lead, as senior quarterback Nate Olson completed touchdown passes of three yards to senior Jared Barden and 29 yards to junior Keany Parks in the first quarter and 26 yards to senior Quinton Henry in the second.
Horlick capitalized on a lost fumble to make it 21-7 just before the half, but Parks scampered in from 42 yards out in the third quarter to push the Red Devils' lead to 28-7.
The Rebels scored in the third and fourth quarters to keep the game somewhat close, but senior kicker Erick Villalobos drilled a 29-yard field goal for Bradford early in the fourth, as Horlick never got within one score.
Olson finished 10-of-16 passing for 166 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Parks rushed 19 times for 86 yards and caught two passes for 46 yards and Henry had another big receiving night with five receptions for 116 yards.
Bradford also limited Horlick's potent wing-T rushing attack to 172 yards on 38 attempts, an average of just 4.5 yards per carry. The Rebels entered the game averaging 308.6 rushing yards per game.
Bradford's defense also stood strong to thwart multiple Horlick drives, including one stop at the Red Devils' 1-yard line. Osmani cited the play of senior linebackers Nathaniel Barker and Mylan Smith, specifically, on his defense.
"Those guys, week in and week out, really buy into what we're trying to do and are leaders out there and came ready to play," Osmani said.
Horlick (5-4 overall, 3-4 SEC) needed a win to qualify for the playoffs automatically, but the Rebels still got into the Division-2 postseason field via tiebreaker.