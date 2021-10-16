High school football: Bradford closes with win over Racine Horlick, will go to Arrowhead for playoffs

Finishing tied for first in the conference ahead of Arrowhead were fourth-ranked Muskego and fifth-ranked Mukwonago.

But Bradford can look at this as a great opportunity to play the Warhawks, who have six Division-1 state titles, the last in 2013 when they finished off back-to-back championships, and seven runner-up finishes in their trophy case.

"The kids are ready, the kids are excited," Osmani said. "I've been talking to them all morning. They're excited to get to practice on Monday and get some film study in and see what Arrowheads does."

It certainly helps that Bradford, which finished the regular season 5-4 overall and alone in third place in the SEC at 5-2, played at Arrowhead just last season in what was considered a Division-1 Level 2 playoff game. The Warhawks won a shootout, 36-34, but the Red Devils were not intimidated.

"The game shouldn't be too big for us, and we're excited to get there and see what we can do," Osmani said.

Additionally, Bradford has plenty of experience already this season against some of the state's top programs. All four of the Red Devils' losses are to state-ranked teams, including three to opponents ranked No. 1 at the time the Red Devils played them.