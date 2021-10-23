High school football: Bradford starts fast but falls at Arrowhead in 1st round of D-1 playoffs

The Warhawks scored two plays later on an 8-yard run by Maher-Parr, his second score of the night, which gave his team a 26-21 lead that it never relinquished.

Great effort

Still, the epitome of the Red Devils' undying effort was senior linebacker Mylan Smith, who entered the game with 94 tackles for the season. His 37-yard rumble on a fake punt kept a late third-quarter drive alive before it ended on an intentional grounding penalty and a sack.

“We make eye contact, my coach and me,” Smith described of his third successful fake punt in as many tries this season. “I know what it means. I got what I needed (advancing the ball to the Arrowhead 12 for a first down), but we didn’t complete (the drive).

“They caught my ankle. I tried to get out of there, but they got me.”

Frankly, Osmani and all the Red Devils are accustomed to seeing that the other way around.

“With today’s game, Mylan is probably well over 100 (tackles) for the year,” said Osmani, who along with several of his players was choking back tears 15-20 minutes after the game. “(His) motor doesn’t stop. Nothing more I can say.

“I love him to death. He comes out (and) does what he needs to do.”