High school football: Bradford starts fast but falls at Arrowhead in 1st round of D-1 playoffs

HARTLAND — Those who imagined that Friday night's WIAA Division-1 first-round playoff football game between Bradford and host Hartland Arrowhead on a frosty 43-degree night at Pfeiffer Memorial Field at Taraska Stadium would be a walkover for the perennially powerful Warhawks certainly didn’t know about the cadre of talented skill-position players the Red Devils possessed.
While it ultimately ended in a 43-27 victory for fourth-seeded Arrowhead, those who proclaimed it would be a whitewash for the Warhawks, one of the state's signature programs, didn’t understand anything about Bradford’s heart.
So it came as no surprise to the fired-up Red Devils, the No. 5 seed, and their small contingent of followers who made the roughly 60-mile drive northwest when the team wearing white with burgundy trim jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
“That’s what we do,” first-year Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said of Bradford's early offensive pyrotechnics, which included a 32-yard strike from senior quarterback Nate Olson to senior tight end Jared Barden on the first play from scrimmage, which paved the way for junior Keany Parks’ 11-yard scoring run on a counter play. “That’s why I take the ball at the beginning of the game (when winning the opening coin flip).
“We did what we wanted to do. Our offense was clicking.”
So was the defense, as Parks intercepted Arrowhead standout senior quarterback Charlie Smith from his outside linebacker position and returned it to the Arrowhead 23-yard line on the Warhawks’ second play from scrimmage, setting up Olson’s 2-yard quarterback sneak for a score with 7 minutes, 12 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Everything at that moment seemed so right for the visitors, but Arrowhead hasn’t won six Division-1 state titles and finished as the state runner-up seven other times without owning tremendous confidence, poise and a prizefighter’s tenacity.
Fending off the early onslaught and falling back on a merciless running game that racked up 315 yards before sack yards are included, the Warhawks — now 7-3 and ranked 10th in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll — ultimately wore down the Red Devils with 30 unanswered points to advance to a second-round rematch at Classic Eight Conference archrival and top-seeded Mukwonago, which cruised past eight-seeded Janesville Craig, 48-7, on Friday night.
“That was the first thing I thought when I saw the score was 14-0,” said second-year Arrowhead coach Matt Harris, who had just secured his first postseason victory after succeeding coaching legends Tom Taraska and Greg Malling, who between them oversaw state championships in 1994, ’95, ’96, 2007, ’12 and ’13.
“I said, ‘We’ve been here a bunch of times already, and our kids know how to respond to it.’”
Bradford, meanwhile, finished a tortuous schedule 5-5 with its senior-laden roster. The Red Devils had high expectations coming into the season but just couldn't get over the hump against some of the state's top teams, as all five of their losses came against state-ranked opponents.
Warhawks get a break
After standout senior tailback Alijah Maher-Parr (32 carries, 246 yards, three touchdowns) capped an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard scoring jaunt to trim the deficit to 14-6 after a missed extra point, Arrowhead got the break it needed with 1:14 remaining in the opening quarter and Bradford on the move again.
One play after connecting on a nifty 28-yard completion up the left sideline, Olson again tried to find senior receiver Quinton Henry (five receptions, 145 yards, one touchdown), this time over the middle. But while Henry was being tackled, the ball popped into the air and into the waiting arms of senior defensive back Rylee Klosinski, who returned it 79 yards to the Bradford 6-yard line.
Two plays later, Smith (7-of-15, 67 yards, two touchdowns) threw the first of two straight scoring strikes to wide-open junior wide receiver Tripp Walsh (two receptions, 23 yards), and the Warhawks had trimmed the Bradford advantage to 14-13.
Bradford counters
The feisty Red Devils, however, came right back with another score of their own.
Henry atoned for the earlier misfortune by snaring a long aerial from Olson (14-of-27, 254 yards) at about the Warhawks' 30 and sprinting the rest of the way for another lightning strike, this one a 66-yard score that gave Bradford a 21-13 lead with two seconds left in the first quarter.
“The drive before that, I cost us,” Henry said. “It was an interception on a slant. I told myself not to let it get in my head.
“Everybody was telling me not to let it get to me. I told them all I was going to make a play. Next drive, we went out and scored.”
Osmani said he didn’t expect anything less of Henry and the rest of the Red Devils.
“We knew that we were gonna be overmatched by their size,” he said of the massive third-place team from the Classic Eight, the state’s best conference. “They’re much bigger than we are. Much more physical, stronger.
“I give our kids credit for battling with them. I’m proud of everybody. They played their butts off.”
However, they just couldn't hold the lead.
On a second-and-3 play at Bradford's 38 with 7 minutes left in the first half, Olson threw a ball to the sideline while being hit by senior defensive lineman Jacob Woida, and the pass was picked off by senior linebacker Connor Borkowicz, who returned it 26 yards to the Bradford 14.
The Warhawks scored two plays later on an 8-yard run by Maher-Parr, his second score of the night, which gave his team a 26-21 lead that it never relinquished.
Great effort
Still, the epitome of the Red Devils' undying effort was senior linebacker Mylan Smith, who entered the game with 94 tackles for the season. His 37-yard rumble on a fake punt kept a late third-quarter drive alive before it ended on an intentional grounding penalty and a sack.
“We make eye contact, my coach and me,” Smith described of his third successful fake punt in as many tries this season. “I know what it means. I got what I needed (advancing the ball to the Arrowhead 12 for a first down), but we didn’t complete (the drive).
“They caught my ankle. I tried to get out of there, but they got me.”
Frankly, Osmani and all the Red Devils are accustomed to seeing that the other way around.
“With today’s game, Mylan is probably well over 100 (tackles) for the year,” said Osmani, who along with several of his players was choking back tears 15-20 minutes after the game. “(His) motor doesn’t stop. Nothing more I can say.
“I love him to death. He comes out (and) does what he needs to do.”
During a brilliant initial foray and on several occasions afterward, all the Red Devils did. It certainly came as no surprise to Harris, who had noticed Bradford’s considerable skill on film.
“(Bradford’s) got some incredible athletes, and it’s hard to simulate that speed in practice, and some of those things showed up early,” said Harris, whose team gets its chance to avenge a 42-21 loss to Classic Eight co-champion Mukwonago earlier this season and who calls his offensive line “arguably the state’s best.”
Meanwhile, no one could argue that the Red Devils weren’t ready to play on a perfect night for football.
“We came out here with the intention to win,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, we came up short.”
HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 43, BRADFORD 27
WIAA DIVISION-1 PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
Bradford;21;0;0;6;—;27
Arrowhead;13;16;7;7;—;43
First Quarter
Br—Keany Parks 11 run (Erick Villalobos kick), 10:13.
Br—Nate Olson 2 run (Villalobos kick), 7:12.
Arr—Alijah Maher-Parr 3 run (kick failed), 2:26.
Arr—Tripp Walsh 10 pass from Charlie Smith (Sean Jochims kick), :27.
Br—Quinton Henry 66 pass from Olson (Villalobos kick), :02.
Second Quarter
Arr—Walsh 14 pass from Smith (pass failed), 7:50.
Arr—Maher-Parr 8 run (Jochims kick), 5:53.
Arr—Jochims FG 34, :10.
Third Quarter
Arr—Maher-Parr 6 run (Jochims kick), 7:12.
Fourth Quarter
Arr—Drew Nagy 6 run (Jochims kick), 10:41.
Br—Christian Crump 3 run (pass failed), 9:14.
TEAM STATS
;Br;Arr
First downs;16;24
Rushes-yards;21-93;48;310
Passing yards;271;67
Comp.-Att.-Int.;15-28-2;7-15-1
Penalties-yards;5-35;6-60
Punts-avg.;1-35.0;0-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING—Bradford: Parks 9-40, Mylan Smith 1-37, Olson 10-13, Crump 1-3. Arrowhead: Maher-Parr 31-248, Nagy 10-66, Zak Miennert 2-11, Team 2-(minus-2), Smith 3-(minus-13).
PASSING—Bradford: Olson 14-27-2 254, Parks 1-1-0 17. Arrowhead: Smith 7-15-1 67.
RECEIVING—Bradford: Henry 5-145, Crump 5-61, Parks 4-33, Barden 1-32. Arrowhead: Dom Burclaw 5-43, Walsh 2-24.