High school football: Carothers runs wild to lead Racine Park past Tremper

To say that Racine Park's Trevion Carothers, a junior who had never before started at quarterback despite already having played in 11 varsity games, was impressed with his accomplishments on a glorious 75-degree Friday night would be a gross understatement.
"Dang!" Carothers exclaimed after being informed that he had finished with 240 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground in the Panthers' first victory of the year after four losses, a 34-30 Southeast Conference thriller over host Tremper at Ameche Field.
"For real?"
Indeed, the image of the slippery 5-foot-9, 160-pound water bug darting and dashing around would-be Trojan tacklers throughout a shocking second half was all too real to second-year Tremper coach Colin Zalokar.
"They put their best athlete in the backfield and made us cover him, and we couldn’t,” said Zalokar, whose team fell to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC and had its playoff hopes significantly dashed in the process. "We couldn’t tackle. We couldn’t rally to the ball. He made us look kind of silly at times."
At no time was that more evident than with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the game and the Panthers (1-4, 1-3 SEC) seemingly pinned back at their own 16-yard line on a third-and-10 after they had stopped the Trojans on a fourth-and-goal at the 3. Predictably, second-year Park coach Morris Matsen called on Carothers to get his team out of the shadow of the goal line.
Just as predictably, Carothers delivered with flying colors.
“The linebacker was coming hard,” said Carothers, who ran for two touchdowns and over 100 yards in each half and added a critical two-point conversion run — the first successful conversion of any kind in the game — midway through the third quarter. “They were hitting hard. I loved the intensity that they had, but I had it more and I wanted it more, so I got it to the outside … and got the first down.”
It was yet another in a series of runs that left the big crowd on hand for Tremper’s Senior Night festivities amazed.
“He’s a playmaker," Matsen said of his wide receiver-turned-quarterback, who finished with 34 carries, including a pair of kneeldowns at game’s end. “He needs to touch the ball. We had to be creative getting him ways to touch the ball.”
How’s this for imagination? It seemed at times like Carothers never put the ball down in the second half.
“Unfortunately,” a dejected Zalokar said nearly a half-hour after the final horn. “If you go back and look at the time of possession in the second half, we had a couple of drives that worked out pretty well, but we didn’t score. Problem is, we touched the ball three total times in the second half, and they scored every single time.
“They had long, time-consuming drives that … shortened the game.”
Big plays for Trojans
The second half played out so unfavorably for the hosts that it was easy to forget how impressively they had played in the first half while building a 24-12 advantage.
Using the big strike to their benefit in the opening 24 minutes, the Trojans scored three times on plays of 53 yards or more yards — a 53-yard scamper on a counter play to senior Kyle Holm, who finished with three rushing touchdowns; a 58-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cash Raethke to junior Jordan Parker; and an 80-yard scoring strike from Raethke to junior Deszmund White.
“We definitely have got our own really good athletes, and I think we put them in space,” said Zalokar, whose squad outgained the Panthers in the opening half, 249-214. “We were dangerous with them and got a lot of big plays in the first half.
“In the first half, we joked, ‘Man, are we scoring too quickly?’ We put our defense right back on the field, but you've got to get points however you can get them."
While not a problem for either side on plays from scrimmage, converting after touchdowns on kicks, runs and passes proved elusive throughout the 150-minute affair.
“They scored a couple of two-point conversions,” Zalokar said of runs by Carothers midway through the third quarter and junior DeJuan Reynolds early in the fourth. “That was the difference.”
In the end, Zalokar was left to assess how a game that had started so promising, with a 24-6 lead late in the first half, somehow managed to slip away.
To gain automatic playoff eligibility for the first time since 2010, Tremper must now win its final two games against top-ranked Franklin and sixth-ranked Oak Creek.
“Heartbreaking,” Zalokar said. “In a lot of ways, I thought we played a good game. I thought they played a good game.
“We got up by three scores at one point, and they never stopped fighting. Kudos to them. I know their coaches over there. They’re a great bunch of guys.”
In the game’s immediate aftermath, they were also a very loud bunch of guys, as shouts of joy poured forth from the visiting locker room through the balmy October air.
“A big win for our team right here,” said Matsen, whose program won the last meeting between the two rivals back in 2019, one that was also played at Ameche Field. “We came down here with 29 kids, but they all bought in. They bought in all week.
"It was a great win for our boys.”
For Tremper, Raethke finished 5-of-9 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, Holm rushed six times for 71 yards and three scores, including a 6-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard run in the third, and White caught two passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.