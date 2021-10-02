High school football: Carothers runs wild to lead Racine Park past Tremper

Just as predictably, Carothers delivered with flying colors.

“The linebacker was coming hard,” said Carothers, who ran for two touchdowns and over 100 yards in each half and added a critical two-point conversion run — the first successful conversion of any kind in the game — midway through the third quarter. “They were hitting hard. I loved the intensity that they had, but I had it more and I wanted it more, so I got it to the outside … and got the first down.”

It was yet another in a series of runs that left the big crowd on hand for Tremper’s Senior Night festivities amazed.

“He’s a playmaker," Matsen said of his wide receiver-turned-quarterback, who finished with 34 carries, including a pair of kneeldowns at game’s end. “He needs to touch the ball. We had to be creative getting him ways to touch the ball.”

How’s this for imagination? It seemed at times like Carothers never put the ball down in the second half.

“Unfortunately,” a dejected Zalokar said nearly a half-hour after the final horn. “If you go back and look at the time of possession in the second half, we had a couple of drives that worked out pretty well, but we didn’t score. Problem is, we touched the ball three total times in the second half, and they scored every single time.