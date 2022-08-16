High school football: Eagles poised to make noise in the Midwest Classic

All you have to do is take a look at the progression from head coach Jack Decker and the Christian Life High School football team.

From two wins in 2019 to three in 2020 to five in 2021, the Eagles are the epitome of steady improvement.

Now comes 2022, where the big splash may be on the horizon.

The Wissports.net preseason rankings came out for each high school football conference recently, and the Eagles are predicted to finish third in a very good Midwest Classic Conference that includes conference champion St. Joe’s and Racine Lutheran.

So exactly how good are these Eagles?

Well, it helps when the head coach’s son is the quarterback, and he’s good.

Enter Erik Decker.

The senior captain was first team all-conference and all-county last year at quarterback with 30 touchdowns, 19 passing and 11 rushing. He had 2,285 total yards, 1,845 passing and 440 rushing.

With 40 career TDs, Erik is the school’s all-time passing and scoring leader.

It seems impossible for the QB to top last year’s dominance, but the Eagles are counting on it.

In a school of only 213 students, Christian Life has 30 football players, but 16 are returning letter-winners.

That’s just the deal with small, private schools.

So when there’s even one extraordinary athlete, like an Erik Decker, it can change everything.

“We are not going to overlook anyone,” Coach Decker said. “There are a number of very good teams in our conference. We are going to take each game one play at a time. Our expectation is to execute the next play flawlessly with intensity.”

“This is a very close-knit team that has played together for a long time. Some of the seniors have been on the same team for more than eight years. Like most smaller schools the key to our season will be staying healthy. If we can do that, play aggressively, and everyone consistently does their job—it will be a great season for the Eagles. This team chose Micah 7:8 as the rally cry. ‘Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the Lord will be my light.’”

Coach Decker welcomes to the sidelines assistant coaches Bob Johnson, Andre Holmes, Andy Helzer, Ryan Markowski, Chris Lomasney, Ross Toeller and Don Nephew.

Senior center and defensive end Jack Helzer is a three-time all-Midwest Classic selection and a two-time all-Kenosha County pick. He led the state in forced fumbles with six and added 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries. As of now, Decker says Helzer has two college football offers.

Only a sophomore, Dequavion Pinter is another exceptional talent for the Eagles. As a freshman, Prep Redzone’s top-rated wide receiver in the state of Wisconsin for the class of 2025 caught 19 balls for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. Yup, that’s a whopping 24 yards per catch. Pinter is already receiving D1 college football interest.

Jesse Bogaczyk, another senior captain, was first team all-county last year at defensive back as the team’s defensive player of the year. Last season’s offensive lineman of the year on the team, Eli Rodriguez, a junior assistant captain, is also back this fall.

Finally, Landon Cashmore, an outside linebacker that was third in team tackles last year, is back among key returning letter-winners. Cashmore worked his way into the starting running back spot last year, where he averaged a strong 5.8 yards per carry.

Coach Decker mentions the following players as other important letter-winners: seniors Charlie Boyer (WR/DB), Hayden Sunday (WR/OL/LB), Dylan Jecevicus (OL/DL), Ryder Marrero (OL/DL), Alex Nephew (OL/DL) and Silas McWilliams (LB/RB/WR); and sophomores Jacob Plapp (OL/DL), Steven Palmer (LB/DL/OL), Payton Smith (RB/DB) and Gabe Helzer (QB/WR/DB).

Coach Decker says key newcomers are junior Eli Neal at wide receiver and defensive back, sophomore Andrew Hauser (WR/DB), and freshmen Josiah Hernandez (LB/RB) and Ben Goodwill (WR/DB).

Another thing that sticks out about the football program at Christian Life is high school stars turning into college players.

Last year’s standout receiver Carl Travis, who caught 50 balls for 894 yards, was the team MVP and is now playing football for Ripon College. Joel Flores, who was second on the team in tackles, is playing football collegiately for Concordia University. Finally, last year’s tackles leader, Marcus Ramirez, plays with Flores at Concordia.

Christian Life hosts Kingdom Prep Lutheran in its season opener Friday night at 7 p.m. at Bradford High School.