High school football: Falletti, Hall ground and pound Bradford

WILMOT — The host Panthers really didn't get going Friday night until the second half.

Playing in a season opener for both teams and an intra-county battle, Wilmot proved it can hang with the big boys east of the I just fine.

It didn't hurt that Marco Falletti straight up went bananas for a career night.

The junior running back bolted for 217 yards, reeling off several big runs to demoralize the Red Devils late in the game, and Wilmot's opportunistic defense forced several key turnovers late — including key interceptions by Mason Zaitz and Jake Christiansen and a key fumble recovery that led to Wilmot's go-ahead score.

Anthony Hall also added 107 yards and a score on the ground for the Panthers.

Wilmot's 24-7 victory gives it a 1-0 record, already matching last year's win total.

"All wins feel good," Wilmot head coach Keiya Square said. "Our kids needed it. They have worked hard to this point and deserved it."

"Bradford is a young tough team, so to get a win was big for us."

After a 7-7 halftime score, things changed in the second half.

First down runs by Hall and Falletti set up a 20-yard crossing route completion from Cooper Zimmermann to Kade Frisby, and later in the drive Zimmermann found Frisby for a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Wilmot a 14-7 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Parks coughed the ball up thanks to a perfectly placed hit by Anthony Corona, and the Panthers scored quickly after with another strike to Frisby, this one 23 yards, to make it 21-7 Wilmot.

Junior quarterback Devin Wheaton was able to drive his team into Bradford territory and reach the 15-yard line, but on 4th and 5 Wheaton's quick throw over the middle was tipped and intercepted by Mason Zaitz.

Wilmot tacked on a 25-yard field goal by James Kiraly.

Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani said too many mistakes stalled drives, and he and his staff knew Corona, the safety, would key on Parks and the run game.

Parks, an NCAA Division I college football commit to the University of Wyoming, was held to only 54 yards rushing on 11 carries.

"We came out strong, and we knew the safety would play the run and we caught them, but after that we moved the ball in-between the 20s, but too many mistakes stalled drives," Osmani said.

Wilmot outgained Bradford on the ground, 324-85, in a game where the Panthers really just dominated the line of scrimmage.

Zimmermann finished 9-for-15 with 119 passing yards. Plus, Wheaton finished with 111 yards but three interceptions.

Frisby caught six balls for 94 yards and the two scores.

"As the game went on our defense really settled in and understood what they were trying to do on offense," Square added. "They didn't show much on film in their scrimmage so our guys had to figure it all out on the fly and we have enough kids like Grasso, Christiansen and Corona back that they could make those adjustments."

Wheaton found Nolan Shiplett for a 60-yard score to give Bradford a 7-0 lead, but that was all the Red Devils could do against Wilmot's stout defense.

Bradford couldn't find a way to score against the Panthers, especially in the second half when interceptions from Mason Saitz and Jake Christiansen killed drives, and a crucial fumble recovery allowed Wilmot to have a short field and quick touchdown.

Osmani said Friday night the coaching knew Wilmot was a bit more physical up front.

"We will watch film and fix any alignment issues but need to get more physical up front," he said. "I was very happy with the play of our O-line, however, led by Ethan McClain. They gave out QB good time and opened up some holes for Keany."

"Also I was happy the way our freshman cornerback Ma'kye Watkins played, making a great INT in the end zone. There are a lot of good things to take from this, but we need to get better all-around to compete in our conference."

Along with Watkins, whose pick-off in the end zone prevented what may have been another first-half score from Wilmot, the freshmen receivers showed promise for Bradford.

Parks added 43 yards receiving on two catches, but 6-foot-2 freshman receiver Tony Fisher had two catches and 6-3 freshman pass-catcher Brandon Walton added a catch in their varsity debuts.

More importantly, the freshmen duo showed promise with crisp route-running and the ability to burst for extra yards after the catch.

Square praised Parks, who was limited to around 100 total yards and never really made that big play Bradford craves from him.

"I think we really limited Parks from making big plays," Square added. "He is a really good football player, and we gave up some yards but were able to get multiple people to the ball and make sure he didn't make any big-time plays."

That bend, but don't break mentality served Wilmot's defense well all game, and in the second half, quarterback pressure on Wheaton and great anticipation on obvious passing plays led to game-changing takeways.

As for Hall and Falletti, who combined for more than 300 yards rushing, this is only the beginning.

"It's fun to watch and definitely fun to coach," Square added. "Two kids that run hard, have good speed and are also willing to block for each other. They both just want to win. It's fun to be around players like that."