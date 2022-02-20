High school football: Former NFL receiver Andre Holmes joins Christian Life coaching staff

Christian Life head football coach Jack Decker said his secretaries keep him apprised when a potential player comes into the school, which has students from pre-school through high school.

This past fall, those secretaries noted an interesting arrival for Decker. This time, however, it was a parent.

One who played in the National Football League.

When former NFL wide receiver Andre Holmes, who played seven seasons from 2012-18 with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, and his wife were looking for schools in the area to enroll their two sons in, they settled on CLS.

“Just from going to Christian Life and kind of meeting everyone there and going through the process of basically interviewing for schools, it seemed like a match right away,” said Holmes, whose sons are in first grade and pre-school, in a group phone interview Friday. “It’s been a match ever since, so we’ve been really happy with going there.”

Meanwhile, Decker was informed that two of the school’s entries this past fall had a father who played in the NFL.

“It really got my attention, so of course I looked him up on the internet and found out about him and was super excited,” Decker said. “I didn’t want to pressure him in any way, so I just kind of waited for an opportunity that I felt was right.

“We were kind of mid-season at that point when I first talked to him, and I asked Andre if he’d be interested in coming to practice maybe as a volunteer coach running some individual drills for our receivers.”

Well, that turned out to be a great fit, and now Holmes will be taking on more responsibility with the Eagles going into the 2022 season.

“Both Andre and the receivers loved it,” Decker said. “He did an amazing job. I had let him know if he wanted to become more involved, we’d love to have him. Coming down the stretch during the season, he became our wide receivers coach, and then I gave him an offer of whatever position (he wanted) on our coaching staff, that it was open to him.

“He said he liked coaching a lot more than he thought he would and so agreed to be our offensive coordinator.”

From the area

How Holmes wound up finding his way to the Kenosha area, well, that involved an assist from Six Flags Great America, of all places.

Born in Hoffman Estates, Ill., Holmes grew up around Chicago’s northwest suburbs, so he’s always been familiar with the general area. He was a standout in college at NCAA Division II Hillsdale (Mich.), earning a selection into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018, but connections to the Kenosha area always appeared in his life.

Holmes’ wife, for example, attended Carthage College, where she was a swimmer, for one year before transferring to Hillsdale. And he had fond memories of spending time near the Illinois-Wisconsin border as a kid at a certain amusement park.

That left an impression on Holmes when he and his family were looking for a place to settle during his playing career.

“When I was younger, I always wanted to go to Six Flags all the time, so I just thought of this area as an area I liked,” Holmes said. “About four years into my playing career, we were about to have two boys — this is before the second one was born — (and) we wanted to find a place that we could stay at.

“Prior to that, we were kind of bouncing around from place to place, and I wanted to find a place that I could work out at (where) I liked the trainers and all that. So we moved near Gurnee and Grayslake, because it was a pretty good commute down to Highland Park, where I was working out.”

Holmes and his family currently reside in Illinois, but he said they’ll soon be moving up to Racine County, thereby becoming true Wisconsinites.

Getting into coaching

After seven NFL seasons, Holmes retired following the 2018 campaign, which he spent with both Buffalo and Denver.

Holmes said the lingering effects of a neck injury and the desire to be healthy for his family as he grew older prompted him to retire. Additionally, as an undrafted free agent out of a Division II college program, Holmes always had to excel on special teams to stick on NFL rosters.

Due to his neck injury, he just didn’t feel like he could play at the level he needed to anymore.

“I was banging my head, banging my neck on all those types of (special teams) plays,” Holmes said. “I just couldn’t sustain it. That last season, I think I only had one tackle on special teams. In my previous three years, I was up toward 10 tackles. So I didn’t feel confident in my neck.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist. I would get down on myself or be hard on myself, harder than the coaches would (be). When I didn’t feel like I was getting coached in a similar way that some rookies would be coached, it was just hard for me to sit there and watch film and see that I could’ve done better.”

Coaching is often an obvious transition for any retiring athlete, but Holmes feels the experience he had as an NFL player prepared him for coaching the sport more than perhaps a first-round draft pick might be.

To make it as an undrafted player, Holmes had to maximize every ounce of his ability, which meant he had to acquire as much knowledge as he could about the game from the moment he broke into the NFL.

By learning the game inside and out, Holmes willed himself into becoming more than just a special-teamer, as he finished his seven-year career with 128 receptions for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns. His best season came in 2014 with the Raiders, when Holmes caught 47 passes for 693 yards, an average of 14.7 per catch, and four touchdowns. He also had one playoff touchdown catch, an 8-yarder in the Raiders’ Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans following the 2016 season.

Holmes said his constant studying of the game made him something of a magnet for younger players trying to learn how to play in the NFL.

“For a while, I was the young buck on the team, and all of a sudden it flipped in a split-second, and I became the oldest guy in the room,” Holmes said. “And then they always looked at me, because they weren’t expecting me to be a consistent, solid receiver — because I was un undrafted, unknown — (so) they realized what my work ethic was on the field.

“The way I processed things, some of my teammates would come up to me looking for advice, especially how up and down a season can go, just trying to keep confidence up. I really enjoy doing that.”

And like a lot of players who weren’t first-round stars, Holmes can relate to athletes who aren’t such freak outliers.

“I had to go through my ups and downs and figure out how to get out of a slump, or dropping the ball issues, or anything like that,” he said. “I can understand very well when that happens.

“... Sometimes you’ve got players that are just amazing and you really can’t tell them much, because they do everything right. They just beat everybody. Like Ja’Marr Chase on the Bengals, he’s outstanding. Like, what are you going to say to (Chiefs star receiver) Tyreek Hill? So I had to figure things out to be able to keep myself in the NFL and build my value, and I think I can kind of help out in that way.”

CLS defensive coordinator Bob Johnson, who’s been coaching with Decker for over 20 years, said Holmes was a natural at coaching from the moment he started doing it this past season.

“His football IQ is on a totally different level,” Johnson said. “Both Decker and I have been around football, coaching it now combined for 22 years, and I’ve shared the sidelines with a lot of great football minds. It was abundantly clear to me, really early on, that Coach Holmes just had ‘it.’ He understood it.

“... From my perspective, he was able to transfer knowledge to these players so quickly. That is a difficult skillset for a coach to develop, and it takes time to develop. For whatever reason, Coach Holmes demonstrated that immediately. I was impressed with that.”

Growing the program

As Johnson pointed out, the CLS football program is “still in its infancy stages.”

The Eagles first jumped up to the varsity level in 2013, but following three seasons, they couldn’t compete on that level anymore due to lack of numbers. Decker took over the program and brought it back to the varsity level in 2019 as an independent, and this fall the Eagles completed their second straight season in the Midwest Classic Conference.

CLS started the 2021 campaign 3-0 and finished at 5-5, including one forfeit win, missing out on a WIAA playoff berth by just one victory. The program has gotten better each of the last three seasons, and this fall the Eagles featured an explosive offense that led the Midwest Classic with 184.7 passing yards per game and a big-play defense that recovered 15 fumbles, intercepted nine passes and scored two touchdowns.

Decker said adding Holmes as the team’s offensive coordinator should only bolster the offensive attack.

“I think he’s going to help us get to levels that we would never get (to) before,” Decker said. “I think receivers are going to want to play with him, and we’re going to have a wide-open offense. I can’t wait for the season.”

Decker’s son, Erik, will return as the starting senior quarterback next fall and will be coming off a prolific junior campaign in which he passed for 1,847 yards, rushed for 440 and accounted for 30 touchdowns passing and rushing. Also back will be receiver Dequavion Pinter, a big target who as a freshman in 2021 caught 19 passes for 464 yards and seven scores.

Holmes got to work with that talent for part of last season and is excited to work in a bigger capacity with it now.

“Erik (Decker) has so many tools that you want to see out of a quarterback,” Holmes said. “He doesn’t have many flaws. Everything he does, he does it very well. He’s very athletic.

“... I think we can get a lot done with a strong passing attack and put a lot of points up on the board. I’m really excited to see the type of numbers that our guys get, because I really feel like they can thrive.”

Partnering with Ramblers

And in an effort to keep growing the program overall, the team is holding a meeting this Tuesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. in the school’s Youth Auditorium that’s open to the public.

In addition to being a way for people to learn about the CLS program, the meeting is also being held to announce that the Eagles are partnering with the Kenosha Ramblers youth football program. That partnership, Johnson said, is aimed at helping Kenosha-area youth players progress down an organized football path.

“How do we create a partnership with an organization like the Ramblers that allows us to always be focused on the next level?” Johnson said. “So you’ve got youth players that want to play high school football at a high level, you’ve got high school football players that want to play college at a high level, and, of course, there are some who want to play in the NFL.

“We don’t know what their hope and their dream is, but in the Kenosha area, we saw a real opportunity to try and create that pathway through the process.”

And there’s no better example of following that process than Holmes, who will be there for Tuesday’s meeting. Quite simply, there’s not a better resource for young football players than someone with the experience Holmes went through and all the knowledge he’s acquired.

“Now with Andre’s involvement, he’s got the relationships already,” Johnson said. “That’s going to be a huge advantage for us and for players who want to move on.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.