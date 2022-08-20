High school football: Gordon erupts for career-high 281 yards as St. Joe's slams Shoreland

SOMERS — In the Lighthouse Classic, a friendly rivalry between the Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joe's football teams, the Lancers came out victorious for the eighth straight season.

And Jayden Gordon, a junior standout running back, decided Friday night was the perfect time to bust out the best game of his life.

Gordon scored four times, including runs of 76 and 65 yards, and ran for a whopping 281 yards on 16 carries as St. Joe's needed a big second half to hold off the pesky Pacers.

"First half I was a little sluggish with it being the first game, but in the second half our whole team just fired up, and we were ready to go," Gordon said after the game."

"I really think we won because of our line. They really stepped up in the second half and got a fire underneath their butts and just went, man."

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo said four of last year's starting offensive lineman are back, which helps.

Dylan Love, Marco Mateucci, Tyson Jones and Blake Drinka steer the ship, and tight end Luke Schuler blocks so well he's like a sixth lineman.

"It's fun for the kids," Rizzo said about his team celebrating with the Lighthouse trophy after the game. "Jayden, last year, went past his blocks, and this year he's slowing things down and he's got great vision this year. Now, he sets up his blocks."

"Once we kind of got lathered up there, and jelling, yeah, we were kind of having a little fun out there."

St. Joe's quarterback Eric Kenesie was 9-for-11 with 166 yards passing and two touchdowns, to Tommy Santarelli and Jamire Davis, and he added 66 yards on the ground.

Shoreland Lutheran's Will Craig picked up the football early in the game after everyone thought the play was over.

Eighty-six yards later, the Pacers were up 7-0 thanks to Craig's heads-up play.

In the second half, after a 7-7 halftime score, the Lancers reeled off 21 unanswered point to take a 28-7 lead.

Then, Shoreland's Hunter Rouse returned a kick 86 yards for the Pacers' only other score.

A first game indeed

Despite the final score, Shoreland showed plenty of fight.

Part of that attitude, passion and desire comes from the top and first-year coach Jason Hagedorn.

The Pacers' defensive coordinator the past four years, it was a bit different being the man in charge, Hagedorn said after the game. He gave credit where it is due.

"We knew coming in St. Joe's would have a good team," Hagedorn said. "Schuler just got an offer to play at St. Thomas, so we knew he would be tough. But going into halftime at 7-7 was awesome."

"In the first half, we were executing, and we got a little tight in the second half. We have a lot of guys going both ways, and we weren't ready for an entire game. Your body wears off, and you have a little 'Come to Jesus' moment. Their running back did a great job finding it and just hitting the jets."

Overall, Hagedorn said the second half was all about St. Joe's and their execution.

For a first varsity game, Hagedorn said coaching the coaches gets a little difficult.

"The big change for me was just worrying about defense, versus now, it's offense and it's third down, getting punt team ready...my coaches are phenomenal. Finding out what we're going to do and what we're going to work on, it's all the housekeeping."

Shad Smith is now the defensive coordinator, and Hagedorn says he did a good job and had guys where they needed to be.

"We just ran out of gas," Hagedorn added.