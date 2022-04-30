High school football: Hagedorn named Shoreland head coach; Huebner takes top job at Martin Luther College

The football coaching carousel at Shoreland Lutheran has spun again, and it’s now affecting two programs, with Shoreland defensive coordinator Jason Hagedorn taking over for Paul Huebner as head coach.

On Tuesday, Martin Luther College, an NCAA Division III school in New Ulm, Minn., named Huebner as its new head football coach. Huebner will leave Shoreland after serving as head coach for 11 seasons. He had been the longest-tenured head high school football coach in Kenosha County.

Huebner replaces the same man he replaced at Shoreland, Mark Stein, who left Shoreland following the 2010-11 school year and later spent seven seasons as MLC’s head football coach.

Stein is leaving MLC to serve as the athletic director at Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton.

That all meant Shoreland’s head football coaching vacancy was open, and into that role will step Hagedorn, who accepted the position Thursday. Hagedorn served as the Pacers’ defensive coordinator under Huebner the last five seasons and previously worked six years as the head football coach at Luther High School in Onalaska, where he was through the 2015 season before coming to Shoreland.

When Huebner took the head job at MLC, the job of replacing him basically came down to Hagedorn and Sam Hunter, who also worked on Huebner’s staff. Hagedorn said he encouraged Hunter to go for the job, but Hunter wound up going to MLC with Huebner to serve as that program’s strength and conditioning coach.

That left Hagedorn as the clear choice to take the head job at Shoreland.

“(Shoreland Athletic Director) Matt Grow and Paul Scriver, our president, came and talked to me (Thursday) and asked me if I would still be up for it, and I 100% said yes,” Hagedorn said in a phone interview Friday. “Very excited for the opportunity to be a head coach again and work with these young men next fall.”

Hagedorn, currently an Algebra I and II teacher at Shoreland, will take over next fall as the school’s director of admissions, a role Huebner also fulfilled. Hagedorn believes his time as an assistant at Shoreland and his familiarity with the Metro Classic Conference will be valuable in his new role.

“I think I have the advantage (over) a guy who, let’s say, would be hired from the outside looking in,” Hagedorn said. “I’ve been here for five years. I know the kids, I know a lot of the families. Being the director of admissions is going to kind of give me a head start to know the families before they get to Shoreland, so a lot of that plays into it, as well being in the conference, knowing who the coaches are and the familiarity there.

“... The coaches in the Metro Classic are a great group of guys, so I look forward to being able to work with all of them in my new role.”

Huebner certainly feels Hagedorn is the right man to take over for him in leading the Pacers.

“Jason’s a wonderful Christian man who’s got tons of leadership skills,” Huebner said. “He’s a people-person, kind of like a magnetic personality, and connects with kids in ways that I don’t. That was a wonderful thing that happened on my staff in the last five years.

“There were kids I connected with, but then kids who he connected with better, and I think he’s going to do a wonderful job moving forward.”

Hagedorn, 47, has five kids, sons Nick (25), Carter (23) and TJ (12) and daughters Cassie (21) and Larissa (14). He also credited his wife of 25 years, Jill, for being there for him throughout his football coaching career, which began by coaching grade-school kids after he graduated from MLC, where he played on the football team for four years.

“My wife, she is a coach’s wife,” Hagedorn said. “She understands the hours. She understands the rigors that go with it. As soon as I told her there was an opportunity, she said, ‘Why didn’t you say right away you’d do it?’ That’s my wife in a nutshell.”

Replacing Stein

For Huebner, the opportunity to take over for Stein once again was too good to pass up. Huebner is an MLC graduate and actually played on the men’s soccer team there from 2000-03 and then for one season on the football team in 2005.

Shoreland and MLC are part of the Lutheran Evangelical Synod in the U.S., which Huebner said has a “calling process” when jobs open up in the organization. The head football coaching position at MLC is part of that, and Huebner said he was one of 27 names that MLC’s board of directors surveyed and interviewed for the job.

Huebner said the board of directors extended him a call in early March, and he eventually decided to take the job after some deliberation. He said his family will be moving from Mount Pleasant to New Ulm in June and he’ll officially start his new role at MLC on July 1.

“I had the opportunity to weigh kind of what I do here at Shoreland, as far as the ministry is concerned, and what my gifts would look like at the college level and how that would look for my family,” Huebner said. “So after about three weeks of talking and deliberating and praying about it, I decided to take the call.”

When asked if it will be difficult to leave Shoreland, Huebner, who started with the Pacers as a 23-year-old assistant under Stein, answered quickly.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I love Shoreland. I love southeast Wisconsin. I’ve essentially grown up here. I started here as a 23-year-old out of college, and now I have a wife and three kids and a life and tons of friends in the area and been working and doing a job that I love for a long time. So to give that up is very challenging.

“A lot of things were pulling at me to keep me here at Shoreland, but it’s an exciting new opportunity and I think the right time in my life and my family’s lives. It just seemed like God was calling us to do something a little bit different in a little bit different place.”

Tasked with keeping Shoreland competitive in the always difficult Metro Classic, Huebner compiled a record of 35-67 (.343) in his 11 seasons as the Pacers’ head coach and guided the team to three WIAA playoff berths.

His best season came in 2015, when Shoreland finished 10-3 and made it all the way to the WIAA Division-5 state semifinals.

With Huebner departing Shoreland, that now leaves Indian Trail’s Paul Hoffman and Wilmot’s Keiya Square, each with five seasons under their belts, as the longest-tenured head high school football coaches in the county.

Stein, meanwhile, departs MLC after a seven-year run as its head football coach. During his tenure, he started with a program that went 2-18 over his first two seasons and built it into an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference champion in 2018 and 2019.

“The cupboard is not empty here,” Stein said in a press release on MLC’s website announcing the hiring of Huebner. “We have the best coaching staff in Division III, and our new head coach is one of my best friends. I trust him with this family.

“Paul will be a perfect fit and continue the tradition at MLC. He is a great leader of men, a good recruiter and a great football coach. I think he will fit perfectly with our program. He will bring a spirit of youth and passion with his own twists in football knowledge.”

