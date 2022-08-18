High school football: Indian Trail is ready to soar behind Dagen and Lovelace

The Indian Trail football team is stuck in the middle.

Meddling in Mendoza-ville in the Southeast Conference, the Hawks haven’t been able to crack into the top teams of late, but success could be around the corner.

Especially when two all-purpose running backs return, and they combined for more than 2,200 yards last year.

It starts with the run game in high school football, and Indian Trail is blessed to have two really good backs in running back Justice Lovelace and quarterback LJ Dagen.

Both players were named second team all-SEC, and both went over 1,000 total yards for the season in 2021. Lovelace was named special teams MVP of the team, and Dagen led the SEC in rushing with more than 1,200 yards.

Dagen was named the team’s offensive MVP. He ran for more than 1,000 yards and passed for 537, on 53-of-93 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

There are 77 players on varsity and another 52 on the freshman team, so head coach Paul Hoffman couldn’t be more excited about this fall.

And it showed in Tuesday’s practice.

Hoffman guides players during drills with high volume, passionate hand gestures and body language and a level of intensity that fires up players with ease.

His seemingly effortless love for the game oozes out of him and is contagious to the rest of the team.

“We’re returning a lot players from last year, so I expect improvement and the ability to compete with anyone in the conference,” Hoffman said Tuesday. “I am excited to see this group play this year. They have demonstrated they have the intangibles of SISU (focus, discipline & fight). It has been a fun and competitive camp. They have proven they’re ready for the adversity ahead.”

Hoffman is very no frills, he will get right up in a player’s face if they aren’t giving it their all.

And assistant coach Brandon Jackson was providing positive guidance during an intriguing pass rush drill Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen were getting after the offensive linemen, with a one-on-one drill designed to keep the quarterback, Jackson in this case, untouched.

The intensity and tenacity demonstrated by Ethan Markunas and Brock Jansen when they battled each other was impressive, and their Hawks fed off it.

It’s that kind of effort that has the Hawks thinking of a return to the postseason this fall.

At 21-25 in five seasons, it hasn’t been an easy road for Hoffman.

Could this year finally be the year, though?

It would be easy to assume so.

Along with Dagen and Lovelace, there are 20 more returning letter-winners hungry for a big year.

And there’s nowhere to go but up after the Hawks were 3-7 (2-5 SEC) in 2021.

Starting with the coaching staff, Hoffman brings Jim Kenesie, Rob Van Dyke, Brandon Jackson, Mike Vieth, Mike Bewley, Pete Shippee, Tim Getschman and Dave Dembowski to the sidelines.

Twenty-two returning letter-winners are featured on this year’s squad. Messiah Barron, a second team all-SEC pick last year, will anchor the offensive line. He won the lineman of the year award as a junior.

Fellow second team all-SEC pick Luke Hogan is back at linebacker. He was last year’s defensive MVP.

Hogan led the Hawks in 2021 with 85 tackles.

Other key returning letter-winners are senior outside linebacker and honorable mention all-SEC selection Aiden Burrell-Warfield, Jansen, Markunas and Joe Casey (DB).

Key newcomers will include wide receiver/running back Sam Callow, defensive back Jonah Zuzinec, junior defensive back Adrian Mayo and junior linebacker Chad Banaszak.

Hoffman said the SEC will be “tough as usual,” with Franklin, Racine Horlick and Oak Creek leading the way.

Indian Trail opens the season Friday night at home against Madison La Follette.

The Hawks will be looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2020. They last won a playoff game in 2019.