High school football: Kenesie, Gordon keep St. Joseph football flying high

The St. Joseph High School football team continued their winning ways on Saturday.

By no means was it as easy as the Lancers have made it look this season.

St. Joseph defeated Living Word Lutheran 43-22 in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Jackson.

St. Joseph, a week after scoring six first quarter touchdowns in an eight-minute span against the Milwaukee Academy of Excellence, not only found themselves shutout in the first quarter — they were trailing.

The Timberwolves (2-6, 1-4 MCC) scored a 13-yard touchdown run by Jaron Crowder. The senior running back proceeded to punch in the two-point conversion attempt and put the Lancers (8-0, 5-0 MCC) in an 8-0 hole.

It wouldn't be until midway through the second quarter when the Lancers delivered a response. It didn't come by way of the offense, either. Junior Eric Kenesie returned a punt 45-yards for a touchdown to put St. Joseph on the board.

Jack McTernan missed the point after on the Lancers first touchdown. Yet, the Timberwolves 8-6 advantage would only last for so long.

Kenesie scored a one-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes of the second quarter and followed by rushing in the two-point conversion for a 14-8 halftime lead.

The Lancers, ranked 10th in the latest Associated Press state poll for small division schools, extended their advantage in the third quarter with a 55-yard touchdown run by junior running back Jayden Gordon. The Timberwolves followed with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Mark Schaefer to Beau Kuhl but that's as close as they would get for the rest of the contest. The Lancers rattled off a further three touchdowns before they saw a response.

The multidimensional Kenesie was 9 of 12 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards on six carries with a touchdown and two successful two-point conversions on the ground.

Gordon led the Lancers rushing attack with 148 yards on 11 carries for two touchdowns. Luke Schuler had a game-high 98 yards receiving on four receptions.