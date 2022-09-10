High school football: Lovelace adds to touchdown total as Indian Trail dominates Tremper

Justice Lovelace isn’t putting up monster rushing numbers for the Indian Trail High School football team this season.

When it comes to touchdown efficiency, however, that’s another matter.

The Hawks senior running back has run for 435 yards in their four games, but he has scored touchdowns on one-fourth of his carries this season. Add in three receiving touchdowns and you see what teams are getting when they play against him.

Tremper got to see that first-hand Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium as Lovelace scored four times, junior quarterback LJ Dagen accounted for three scores and Indian Trail rolled to a 48-12 Southeast Conference victory.

Lovelace continues to be a scoring machine, running for three TDs and catching one TD pass to increase his season total to 16 touchdowns. He has 13 touchdowns on 52 carries on the ground and three scores on seven receptions through the air. Last year, he had nine TDs during the entire season (seven rushing).

Lovelace and Dagen combined for 305 yards rushing, with Dagen totaling 168 yards on 20 carries and Lovelace running 18 times for 137.

Meanwhile, the Indian Trail defense held the Trojans to just 20 yards rushing and 113 total yards.

Despite the disparity in offensive output, the first half was actually very close. Lovelace opened the scoring in the first quarter for the Hawks (3-1, 2-0 SEC) with a 5-yard touchdown run and three minutes into the second quarter, the Trojans (1-3, 0-2) got within 7-6 on a 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Mason Prozanski (the conversion kick was blocked).

Dagen hit Lovelace on a 10-yard scoring pass with 3:48 left in the first half, but Tremper answered just over a minute later on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Prozanski to senior wide receiver Jordan Parker (the two-point conversion failed) and the Hawks led 14-12 at halftime.

“It was a tight first half,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. “Tremper’s front seven played well and kept our explosives in check. In the first half, our defense had to defend short fields, which isn't good.”

The game turned dramatically in favor of the Hawks in the third quarter, thanks to a rejuvenated offensive line and the running of Dagen and Lovelace.

Dagen finished Indian Trail’s first drive of the second half with just 1:30 gone in the third quarter on a 16-yard touchdown run (the extra point was blocked). After a quick three and out by the Trojans, Dagen scored again, from two yards out, with 8:38 left to make it 27-12.

About five minutes later came perhaps the key play of the game. Hawks senior linebacker Aiden Burrell-Warfield intercepted a Prozanski pass and returned for a touchdown for a 34-12 Indian Trail lead with 3:42 left in the quarter.

“The offensive line really picked it up in the second half, Hoffman said. “I’m proud of our guys for coming out in the second half and hitting on all cylinders. Burrell-Warfield’s pick-six was huge.”

To all but lock up the game, Lovelace had a 40-yard touchdown run with 1:19 left to cap the Hawks’ 27-point third quarter.

Lovelace wasn’t done, adding his fourth score of the night on a 5-yard run with 8:53 left in the game.

“Justice had another great night,” Hoffman said. “Justice always runs hard and can score from anywhere.”

Dagen also went 11 of 19 passing for 76 yards, one TD and one interception.

On the defensive side, considering Tremper runs an option offense, holding the Trojans to just 20 yards rushing is a feat unto itself, Hoffman said.

“Our defense played great throughout,” Hoffman said. “Our defensive staff had a great game plan and our defense executed well. Any time you hold an option offense to 20 yards rushing, it's a good day.”

In addition to his interception return, Burrell-Warfield had 2½ tackles (one sack), all for loss, and senior lineman Brock Jansen had 3½ tackles, two for loss. Defensive backs Hezaciah Jackson (5½ tackles, four solos) and Jonah Zuzinec (five tackles, four solos) led he defense.

Prozanski did most of the running for Tremper with just 15 yards on 14 carries, and he also had 93 yards passing (6 of 16). Parker had three catches for 78 yards.

Defensively for the Trojans, senior Joey Stone had 6½ tackles (six solos) and an interception, and three players — junior Riley Lampada and seniors Ben Zupec and Alex Hartmann — had five solo tackles each.

ST. JOSEPH 48, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Lancers were seemingly unstoppable in their Midwest Classic Conference game against the Eagles Friday at Ameche Field.

Running back Jayden Gordon rushed for 17 yards to put St. Joseph on the board with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter. However, Gordon’s dynamic performance on the ground didn’t stop there. The junior went on to score two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Gordon first split the Christian Life defense for a 9-yard run, then broke free on a 38-yard run. Gordon totaled 114 yards on seven carries.

Quarterback Eric Kenesie was the other component to the Lancers’ first-half offensive onslaught. Kenesie scored the first of his three touchdowns on defense, intercepting a pass by Christian Life quarterback Erik Decker and returning it 49 yards to the end zone. Kenesie then connected with tight end Luke Schuler on a 14-yard touchdown to close out the first half.

Kenesie and Schuler, who are emerging as a powerful scoring duo for St. Joseph, scored a second touchdown four minutes into the third quarter on a 53-yard pass to Schuler for the score.

Kenesie went 6 of 11 passing for 143 yards and added 43 rushing yards, and Schuler had 124 yards on four receptions.

Junior running back Tommy Santarelli ran for 76 yards to score the Lancers’ final touchdown of the night.

Christian Life had just five first downs in Friday’s game and was held to 112 total yards of offense.

“St. Joe’s outplayed us on both sides of the ball,” Christian Life coach Jack Decker said. “We knew stopping Gordon was the key and we were unable to slow him down.”

Erik Decker completed seven passes for 96 yards for the Eagles and wide receiver Dequavion Pinter finished with 75 yards on three receptions. Andrew Hauser had five kickoff returns for 84 yards.

RACINE CASE 28, BRADFORD 7: The Red Devils gave up 28 unanswered points in the second half to lose their second consecutive Southeast Conference game Friday night at Bradford Stadium.

Bradford (1-3, 0-2 SEC) went into halftime with a 7-0 lead, but an injury to senior quarterback Devin Wheaton derailed the offense and allowed Case (3-1, 1-1 SEC) to take control of the game.

Wheaton had completed 5 of 9 pass attempts in the first half for 42 yards and a touchdown. The two quarterbacks that replaced him combined to complete 0 of 9 pass attempts with one costly interception.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Red Devils took a 7-0 lead on a 25-yard pass from Wheaton to Sebastian DeRosa. The lead held until early in the third quarter when a Keany Parks pass attempt was intercepted and returned 52 yards for a touchdown by the Eagles.

The ensuing Bradford drive ended with a blocked punt, and Case scored several plays later to take a 13-7 lead. Nearing the end of the third quarter, Case added another touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Parks was the leading rusher for both Bradford and the game, finishing with 63 yards on 17 carries. Marcus Childers added 38 yards on 15 carries. Keomonie Parks had one interception that he returned 21 yards.

Bradford is 0-2 in SEC play for the first time since 2018. Next Friday, it will try to avoid starting 0-3 for the first time since 2015.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 58, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7: The Pacers struggled on both sides of the ball for most of their Metro Classic Conference game Friday night at Somers.

Shoreland (1-3, 0-2 MCC) scored an early touchdown to tie St. Catherine’s (4-0, 2-0 MCC) at 7-7, but the Angels outscored the Pacers 51-0 over the final three quarters.

Facing third and short in the first quarter, Shoreland quarterback Will Craig attempted to sneak the ball over the line to gain, then cut outside to break free for a 58-yard touchdown run. Craig led the Pacers with 79 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also had 18 passing yards.

Junior running back Joseph Kayon added 75 rushing yards on 17 carries.

St. Catherine’s is ranked seventh in Division 4 in the latest wissports.net/WFCA coaches poll.

BADGER 35, WILMOT 0: The Badgers thoroughly dominated the previously unbeaten Panthers Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.

Wilmot (3-1, 1-1 SLC) was held to just 71 total yards and eight first downs by Badger (3-1, 2-0), which had 315 total yards, including 212 on the ground.

Marco Falletti led the Panthers with 37 yards rushing on 17 carries and Anthony Hall had 23 yards on four carries.

Quarterback Cooper Zimmerman went just 2 of 7 for nine yards and one interception.

Landon Nottestad led the Badgers with 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and quarterback JP Doyle threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in the second quarter alone.