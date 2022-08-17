High school football: New Shoreland coach Hagedorn determined to turn around team's fortunes

SOMERS - The only football head coaching change in the area isn't really that much of a shocker or anything.

In fact, it's a pay off for years of hard work from a familiar face.

Jason Hagedorn is the new varsity football head coach for Shoreland Lutheran, replacing Paul Huebner, who moved up to the college football ranks to lead Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn.

Hagedorn was Huebner's defensive coordinator, and according to Hagedorn, that's why he was offered the job.

So the Pacers are sticking with someone they know this fall despite a rough 2021 season in which Shoreland went 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Metro Classic Conference.

Huebner had been the longest-tenured coach in Kenosha County, with 11 years as head man at Shoreland under his belt.

Hagedorn, currently an Algebra I and II teacher at Shoreland, will take over as the school’s director of admissions, a role Huebner also fulfilled. Hagedorn believes his time as an assistant at Shoreland and his familiarity with the Metro Classic Conference will be valuable in his new role.

“I think I have the advantage (over) a guy who, let’s say, would be hired from the outside looking in,” Hagedorn said back in April when he was hired as head coach. “I’ve been here for five years. I know the kids, I know a lot of the families. Being the director of admissions is going to kind of give me a head start to know the families before they get to Shoreland, so a lot of that plays into it, as well being in the conference, knowing who the coaches are and the familiarity there."

Hagedorn said Saturday he's very excited for the opportunity to lead the Pacers, and he is implementing some key changes.

Hagedorn will move from a veer to a Wing-T on offense and a 4-2-5 instead of a 3-3-5 defensively.

"Like with any program, kids buying into the process is the most important part," Hagedorn said. "We've got kids who worked in the offseason that will be key contributors."

"The veer is more reading the defense to determine what happens, and the Wing-T is predetermined at the snap with a consistent look in formation and execution."

Hagedorn's first test, Saturday's scrimmage, went off without a hitch.

He and his staff saw everything they needed to see, and there were no injuries.

Numbers will be an issue.

There are 27 boys on varsity, and only 11 return from last year's Pacers squad.

Hagedorn said senior running back/linebacker Lucas Rathje and senior quarterback/linebacker Will Craig will lead the way this season.

Rathje was the team's fourth-leading rusher in 2021, and Craig threw for 369 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions last year.

"Expectations are high with players and coaches because of the work put in this offseason," Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn added that Lake Country Lutheran, Greendale Martin Luther and Racine St. Catherine's should be formidable foes.

"We will compete each week," he said. "Our coaching staff works hard to get the boys ready."

Shoreland Lutheran opens the season Friday night at home against St. Joseph's.