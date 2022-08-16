High school football: Parks to add plenty of flash to a youthful Bradford team

The level and depth of talent more than jumps off the page.

You have a 6-foot-7, 400-pound freshman offensive line.

Then there’s several freshmen wide receivers starting on Friday nights.

And the main attraction is one of the fastest players in the state—a world-class athlete coming off a junior season as Southeast Conference running back of the year.

Yes, the Bradford football team impresses at just about every level, and the Red Devils hope to make noise in a competitive league in 2022.

Keany Parks.

Yup, that’s the entire sentence.

This 6-foot-1, 180-pound super athlete totaled 1,270 yards (810 rushing, 460 receiving) with 13 total touchdowns as a junior.

Bradford head coach Gazmeni Osmani called Parks “the best football player I’ve ever coached.”

Parks has a verbal commitment to play D1 college football at Wyoming University next fall.

But this fall, Osmani is hoping Parks takes that next step up to help the Red Devils improve on last year’s 5-5 mark and 5-2 SEC record.

Don’t let that 5-5 fool you, though.

Bradford lost in the playoffs to a great Arrowhead team, 43-27, in a hard-fought contest, and obviously state champion Franklin took care of the Red Devils.

But the Red Devils finished the season winners of three of their last four games, beat both Tremper and Indian Trail, and right now can claim the unofficial title of “King of Kenosha” in the public school realm based on last season’s standings.

This year, things will be more challenging. Bradford graduated 25 seniors, and only 10 letter-winners return.

Parks and junior quarterback Devin Wheaton are back, but much of the starting lineup with young and new to varsity.

“We are inexperienced but have a very athletic group of kids that have played football, but not at the varsity level,” Osmani said. “We expect to compete with all the teams in our conference and state.”

Don’t get it twisted, though, these freshmen can play. The raw, pure talent is definitely there.

“We are returning one of the best players in the state in Keany Parks,” Osmani said. “It is nice to always have a D1 commit to lead your team. With the additions of QB Devin Wheaton and some great young talented freshmen, I am excited about our potential. We also have Ethan McClain and Jay’veon Williams that are tough as nails at linebacker, they play with great passion and drive. It may take a little for these guys to learn how to play together, but once they do it will get interesting. I see us competing in our conference and maybe surprising a few teams.”

So far, so good.

On Saturday, the first action of the season, the Red Devils came out of their scrimmage healthy and hopeful.

“It went well,” Osmani added. “I was very happy with how the O-line played, and my freshmen wide receivers did very well in their first varsity action.”

“Wheaton played well and impressed with his composure and throws.”

Key returning letter-winners include McClain, Corbin Ramos (LB/RB), Addison Funk (OL) and Christian Aries Sowma (OL).

Osmani said other letter-winners that should play big roles will be Wheaton under center, tight end Nolan Shiplett, Colin Freitag at safety, linebacker Jay’veon Williams and Marcus Childers.

The newcomers is where it gets interesting.

Montrel Seals is a 6-foot-5, 400-pound monster up front on the O-line, and Osmani added three exclamation points after the number 400 when listing Seals.

It’s safe to say Seals will turn plenty of heads.

Plus, freshmen receivers Brandon Walton and Tony Jones are already making an impact.

Freshmen defensive back Ma’kye Watkins and junior d-back Kemonie Parks will also play key roles.

There will be no off nights in the Southeast Conference, and Osmani knows that.

He describes a league where every victory is earned, and no team can be overlooked.

“Our conference goes through state winner Franklin,” Osmani said. “Until our conference can beat them, they will be favored to win it. Every team in our conference will be better this year. Our cross town rivals ITA and Tremper are always tough to beat and Horlick, Oak Creek, and Case will be well-coached and ready to play.”