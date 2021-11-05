High school football playoff preview: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at St. Joseph

As it pursues its first WIAA state football championship, St. Joseph’s next opponent is one steeped with tons of state championship history.
More, in fact, than any program in state annals.
The Lancers, seeded first in their grouping, will host third-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at 7 tonight in a Division-6 state quarterfinal game at Ameche Field. The winner advances to next week’s Division-6 state semifinals at a neutral site against either top-seeded Darlington or third-seeded Cuba City.
After that is the final stop, the Division-6 state title game on Nov. 18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
That’s a stop St. Mary’s Springs is used to making.
The Ledgers are coached by Bob Hyland — a high school football coaching legend not just in Wisconsin but in the entire country — and have won nine WIAA state titles, the most in WIAA football history, seven in Division-6 and two in Division-5. St. Mary’s Springs didn’t even join the WIAA until 2000, after the Ledgers captured eight state championships in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association.
They also have three WIAA Division-6 state runner-up finishes since 2002, marking 12 total occasions on which they’ve traveled to Camp Randall Stadium for a state title game in the last 19 years.
Hyland, in his 51st season at St. Mary’s Springs, is the winningest coach in Wisconsin high school football history and enters tonight’s match-up with an incomprehensible career mark of 487-109-2, a winning percentage of .814. He’s now just 13 wins away from reaching 500 for his career, something only two high school football coaches have achieved in the history of the United States.
Technically, St. Mary’s Springs is the defending Division-6 state champion, having won the title in 2019, the last time championships were held prior to the pandemic cancelling them in 2020. The Ledgers also won the Division-6 title in 2017 and the Division-5 title in 2018, so another state title this year would make it four in a row.
That’s the type of tradition facing St. Joseph, which has one WIAA state runner-up finish to its name, which came in 2001 in Division-5, as it tries to remain undefeated and extend its magical season into the state semifinals.
Here’s a closer look at tonight’s Division-6 state quarterfinal matchup at Ameche Field:
Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (9-2) at St. Joseph (12-0)
What: WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinal
When: 7 tonight
Where: Ameche Field
Broadcast: WLIP radio (AM 1050)
Seeds: St. Joseph No. 1; St. Mary’s Springs No. 3
Up next: The winner advances to the Division-6 state semifinals next week at a neutral site against the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal between top-seeded Darlington and third-seeded Cuba City.
Last meeting: The programs do have past WIAA playoff history, as St. Mary’s Springs defeated St. Joseph, 42-14, in a Division-6 second-round game back in 2002. ... The Ledgers went on that year to win their first WIAA state title.
About St. Mary’s Springs: The Ledgers finished in a three-way tie for the Flyway Conference title at 6-1 in conference play, along with Campbellsport and Mayville. ... Mayville and Campbellsport play each other in the Division-5 state quarterfinals after Mayville, seeded No. 5, shocked No. 1 seed Lake Country Lutheran in the second round last week. ... The Ledgers’ two losses this season came to Lake Country Lutheran in non-conference play in Week 1, 45-0, and to Mayville in Flyway play, 35-28, in Week 3. ... They’ve won eight straight since that loss, including a 38-0 home win over sixth-seeded Ozaukee in the first round of the playoffs and a 31-14 win at second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium in the second round last week. ... St. Mary’s Springs has allowed just 48 total points, an average of 6.0 per game, during its eight-game winning streak, including three shutouts. ... The Ledgers were not ranked in any week this season in the state coaches poll. ... A run-heavy offense, St. Mary’s Springs has totaled 2,789 rushing yards, 253.5 per game, to 756 passing yards, 61.5 per game. ... Junior RB Levi Huempfner leads the Ledgers with 955 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs on 129 attempts, while senior RB Isaac Hyland has rushed for 556 yards and five TDs on 91 carries, junior RB Jonathan Korb has rushed for 419 yards and five TDs on 74 carries and senior RB Nate Mueller has rushed for 321 yards and two TDs on 56 carries. ... Junior QB Cullen King, meanwhile, has passed for 736 yards and six TDs with seven INTs, with junior Josiah Moul (144), senior James Bohn (120), junior Caden Blanck (109) and sophomore Sam Lucas (103) each having over 100 receiving yards. ... Senior OL Billy Schrauth is one of six finalists for the Joe Thomas Award as the top senior offensive lineman in the state. ... St. Mary’s Springs trailed 14-10 in the third quarter last week at Cedar Grove-Belgium, but Huempfner rushed for two TDs and Hyland ran for one as the Ledgers scored 21 unanswered points to close the game. ... Huempfner, a LB, also leads the team with 84 total tackles, 24 solo. ... The team is coached by Bob Hyland, who’s in his 51st season leading the program, has won a combined 17 WIAA and WISAA state titles and is 13 wins shy of becoming the third high school football coach in U.S. history with 500 career wins.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers, who won the Midwest Classic Conference title outright, improved to 12-0 — including a Week 3 forfeit win — with last week’s 28-8 win over fourth-seeded Waterloo in a Division-6 second-round game at Ameche Field. ... St. Joseph trailed 8-0 after the first quarter but scored 28 straight points to stay undefeated and reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since doing so in the Divsion-5 bracket in 2005. ... The Lancers last reached the state semifinals in 2003, in Division-5, and last reached the state championship in 2001 with a runner-up finish, also in Division-5. ... In the first round two weeks ago, St. Joseph shut out eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio, 49-0. ... The Lancers were ranked No. 3 in the final Division-6 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Small Division state poll. ... The Lancers’ defense has allowed just 85 points all season to 11 opponents, an average of 7.7 per game. ... They have also allowed only 1,613 total yards (924 rushing, 689 passing), an average of 146.6 per game. ... Senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 1,438 yards and 25 TDs, which ranks 13th in the state according to WisSports.net, to just four INTs. ... Sophomore RB Jayden Gordon rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on 30 carries in the wind and rain last week and has rushed for 845 yards and 14 TDs this season. ... Senior FB/LB Caden Tolefree, who was a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state, has added 309 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs and also leads the Lancers defensively with 93 total tackles, including 56 solo, 12 for loss and three sacks. ... Senior WR Andrew Alia has caught 33 passes for 495 yards and eight TDs, senior WR DeAndre Baptiste has 29 catches for 495 yards and eight TDs and junior TE Luke Schuler has 21 receptions for 346 yards and eight TDs. ... Junior LB Peter Stapleton leads the team with 13 sacks, while Schuler has five from his LB spot, Gordon has added four from his LB position and junior DL Marco Matteucci has four. ... St. Joseph is coached by Matt Rizzo, who’s 20-8 (.714) in his third season leading the Lancers after going 20-28 (.417) in five seasons as the head coach at Division-1 Bradford from 2013-17.
Around the state
Including St. Joseph, just three teams from conferences that include county programs are still alive in the state quarterfinals.
In Division-1, top-seeded and top-ranked Franklin of the Southeast Conference hosts second-seeded and ninth-ranked Bay Port tonight. In Division-2, top-seeded Union Grove of the Southern Lakes Conference — which was ranked No. 3 in the final Division-3 state coaches poll but was placed in Division-2 for the playoffs — hosts sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine tonight.
Division-1 and Division-6 are the only divisions among the seven in the playoffs with all four No. 1 seeds remaining among their final eight. Kimberly, Franklin, Sun Prairie and Mukwonago each host Division-1 quarterfinals tonight, while St. Joseph, Durand, Colby and Darlington all host Division-6 quarterfinals tonight.
There would be four No. 1 seeds left in Division-4 if not for some controversy this week. Madison Edgewood, seeded No. 1 and ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll, was removed from the playoffs by the WIAA after it was deemed to have used an ineligible player all season.
Kewaskum, which is seeded No. 5 and was defeated by Edgewood in the second round last week, will take Edgewood’s place in the Division-4 quarterfinals and will play at No. 2 seed Columbus tonight.