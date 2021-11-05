High school football playoff preview: Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs at St. Joseph

About St. Joseph: The Lancers, who won the Midwest Classic Conference title outright, improved to 12-0 — including a Week 3 forfeit win — with last week’s 28-8 win over fourth-seeded Waterloo in a Division-6 second-round game at Ameche Field. ... St. Joseph trailed 8-0 after the first quarter but scored 28 straight points to stay undefeated and reach the state quarterfinals for the first time since doing so in the Divsion-5 bracket in 2005. ... The Lancers last reached the state semifinals in 2003, in Division-5, and last reached the state championship in 2001 with a runner-up finish, also in Division-5. ... In the first round two weeks ago, St. Joseph shut out eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio, 49-0. ... The Lancers were ranked No. 3 in the final Division-6 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Small Division state poll. ... The Lancers’ defense has allowed just 85 points all season to 11 opponents, an average of 7.7 per game. ... They have also allowed only 1,613 total yards (924 rushing, 689 passing), an average of 146.6 per game. ... Senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 1,438 yards and 25 TDs, which ranks 13th in the state according to WisSports.net, to just four INTs. ... Sophomore RB Jayden Gordon rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on 30 carries in the wind and rain last week and has rushed for 845 yards and 14 TDs this season. ... Senior FB/LB Caden Tolefree, who was a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state, has added 309 rushing yards and 13 rushing TDs and also leads the Lancers defensively with 93 total tackles, including 56 solo, 12 for loss and three sacks. ... Senior WR Andrew Alia has caught 33 passes for 495 yards and eight TDs, senior WR DeAndre Baptiste has 29 catches for 495 yards and eight TDs and junior TE Luke Schuler has 21 receptions for 346 yards and eight TDs. ... Junior LB Peter Stapleton leads the team with 13 sacks, while Schuler has five from his LB spot, Gordon has added four from his LB position and junior DL Marco Matteucci has four. ... St. Joseph is coached by Matt Rizzo, who’s 20-8 (.714) in his third season leading the Lancers after going 20-28 (.417) in five seasons as the head coach at Division-1 Bradford from 2013-17.