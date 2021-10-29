High school football playoff preview: St. Joseph takes on Waterloo in D-6 second-round matchup

There’s just one county team left standing in the WIAA high school football season’s version of the Sweet 16.
With St. Joseph’s win in the first round of the Division-6 playoffs and Bradford’s loss in the first round of the Division-1 bracket last week, the Lancers are left as the only county team still trudging the road to Madison.
St. Joseph, seeded No. 1 in its Division-6 grouping, improved to 11-0 — including a Week 3 forfeit victory — with last week’s 49-0 shutout of eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio and will host fourth-seeded Waterloo in second-round action at 7 tonight at Ameche Field.
There are now 16 teams remaining in each of the WIAA’s seven divisions for the high school football playoffs, as three wins now separate the remaining programs from their dream of reaching the State Championships, scheduled for Nov. 18-19 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Here’s a closer look at tonight’s Division-6 second-round game between St. Joseph and Waterloo:
Waterloo (9-2) at St. Joseph (11-0)
What: WIAA Division-6 playoffs (second round)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Ameche Field
Seedings: St. Joseph No. 1; Waterloo No. 4
Up next: The winner advances to the Division-6 state quarterfinals against the winner of the second-round game between second-seeded Cedar-Grove Belgium and third-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs next Friday at a time and location to be determined. ... St. Mary’s Springs won the Division-6 state title the last time WIAA State Championships were held, in 2019.
Last meeting: According to News records, the teams have not played each other in recent history.
FYI: Both teams have an “extra” win on their records due to a forfeit by a conference opponent during the season that was replaced with a non-conference opponent.
About Waterloo: The Pirates compete in the Eastern Suburban Conference and finished in third place in conference play this season behind Marshall, which won the conference title at 7-0, and Markesan, which finished 6-1. ... Marshall and Markesan are responsible for both of Waterloo’s defeats, as the Pirates fell at Markesan by 10 points, 22-12, in Week 3 and by just a point, 15-14, at Marshall in Week 5. ... Marshall and Markesan, ranked No. 6 in Division-5 and No. 5 in Division-6, respectively, in the latest state coaches polls, are both still alive in the playoffs, as top-seeded Marshall advanced to the second round of the Division-5 bracket and second-seeded Markesan advanced to the second round of the Division-6 bracket, giving the Eastern Suburban Conference three teams left in the second round. ... Waterloo defeated conference rival Pardeeville two weeks in a row, by a 44-29 decision at Pardeeville in the regular-season finale and by a 62-36 score last week at home in the first round of the Division-6 playoffs. ... In last week’s win, the Pirates scored 21 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second to take a 43-13 halftime lead. ... They rushed for 358 yards, led by senior RB Eugene Wolff, a semifinalist for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award for the top senior running back in the state, who chewed up 256 yards and found the end zone six times on 36 carries. ... Wolff, listed at 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, ranks eighth in the state in rushing yards entering this weekend with 1,798 and is tied for sixth in rushing TDs with 26, according to WisSports.net. ... As a team, Waterloo has rushed for 2,300 yards on 358 attempts, an average of 230 yards per game, but the Pirates can also pass, as sophomore QB Cal Hush has thrown for 1,177 yards and 18 TDs with just two INTs. ... Sophomore Trevor Firari leads the team with 29 catches for 525 yards and eight TDs. ... Waterloo has outscored its first 10 opponents, 369-152, an average of 36.9-15.2 per game. ... Opponents, however, are averaging 208.6 yards of total offense per game against the Pirates, including 152.1 on the ground. ... Waterloo is in the WIAA playoffs for the 20th time overall and the sixth year in a row in either Division-5 or Division-6. ... The Pirates were the Division-5 state runner-up in 1997 but have not advanced past the second round since reaching the Division-5 state quarterfinals in 2010. ... The team is coached by Dave Frisell.
About St. Joseph: Outright champions of the Midwest Classic Conference and still undefeated, the Lancers have reached the second round of the playoffs in a non-COVID year for the first time since doing so in the Division-5 bracket in 2016. ... However, they have not advanced past the second round since they reached the Division-5 state quarterfinals in 2003, two seasons after being the Division-5 state runner-up in 2001. ... This is St. Joseph’s 16th appearance overall in the WIAA playoffs but just its second in the Division-6 field, in addition to 2002. ... Last week, the Lancers were held scoreless in the first quarter of a Division-6 first-round playoff game against eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio at Ameche Field, but they opened the scoring early in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-0 victory. ... St. Joseph held Fall River/Rio to just 29 total yards and gained only 172 total yards itself, but that’s in large part because the Lancers’ offense had short fields just about every drive. ... St. Joseph’s defense has allowed just 77 points and 1,473 total yards this season, an average of 7.7 points and 147.3 total yards per game. ... The Lancers have outscored their 10 opponents overall by a whopping total of 408-77, an average of 40.8-7.7 per game, and have not won by less than 14 points, which came in a 28-14 victory over Brookfield Academy in Week 7. ... St. Joseph features a balanced attack, as senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 1,384 yards and is tied for 12th in the state with 24 TD passes, including three last week, while sophomore RB Jayden Gordon has rushed for 702 yards and 12 TDs on 127 carries and senior FB/LB Caden Tolefree has added 286 yards and 13 TDs on 45 attempts. ... Senior WR Andrew Alia caught two TD passes last week and leads the Lancers with 32 catches for 465 yards and seven TDs, while senior WR DeAndre Baptiste has 29 catches for 495 yards and eight TDs and junior TE Luke Schuler has 18 receptions for 322 yards and eight TDs. ... Tolefree, the team’s defensive leader and a semifinalist for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state, paces St. Joseph with 86 total tackles, including 50 solo, 11 for loss and three sacks. ... Junior LB Peter Stapleton has a team-high 12 sacks, Schuler has five from his LB spot and Gordon has added four from his LB position. ... The team is coached by Matt Rizzo.
Conference call
St. Joseph is one of three teams from the Midwest Classic Conference among the 112 overall around the state still alive in the playoffs.
In Division-5, second-seeded Racine Lutheran beat seventh-seeded Winnebago Lutheran, 27-0, in the first round and hosts third-seeded Campbellsport in the second round tonight. In Division-7, sixth-seeded Burlington Catholic Central blanked third-seeded Oshkosh Lourdes, 17-0, in the first round and plays at second-seeded Reedsville in the second round tonight.
Among other conferences that include county teams, the Southeast Conference is down to two teams remaining in Division-1, and both play each other in a juicy second-round matchup tonight.
Top-seeded Franklin, the state’s No. 1-ranked team in both the latest Division-1 state coaches and Associated Press Large Division state polls, hosts fourth-seeded Oak Creek (No. 8 coaches, No. 9 AP) tonight. It’s a rematch of a Week 7 SEC game at Oak Creek, which the Sabers won handily, 34-14, though they led just 21-14 at halftime.
In last week’s first round, Franklin cruised past eighth-seeded Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir, 62-12, while Oak Creek blanked fifth-seeded Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast, 49-0.
The Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, has three teams left, all in the same Division-2 grouping.
Top-seeded and SLC champion Union Grove, a 35-21 winner over eighth-seeded Waukesha West last week, hosts fourth-seeded Waterford, which beat fifth-seeded Burlington in an all-SLC matchup last week, in second-round action tonight.
The Broncos beat the Wolverines, 27-7, back in Week 4 at Union Grove.
On the other side of that bracket from the SLC is second-seeded Lake Geneva Badger, which hosts sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine in the second round tonight. Badger barely survived its first-round game last week, squeaking past seventh-seeded Milton at home, 21-20.
And in the Metro Classic Conference, top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran, a Division-5 state title favorite, is the lone team remaining and hosts fifth-seeded Mayville in Division-5 second-round action tonight.
Academic All-State
Both St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran received some big postseason accolades earlier this week when the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced its team and individual Academic All-State awards.
For the team award, a roster has to have a minimum of five seniors, and the average cumulative grade-point average of all seniors has to be 3.33 or higher. For the individual award, a player has to be a senior letterwinner and have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher.
The Lancers and Pacers both qualified for the team award, with St. Joseph posting a cumulative GPA among its seniors of 3.395 and Shoreland posting a cumulative GPA among its seniors of 3.388.
Individually, St. Joseph’s Andrew Alia, Jacob Ashmus and Saveion Weatherford achieved the award, while Noah Fendel and Ryan Strutz did so for Shoreland.