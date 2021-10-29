High school football playoff preview: St. Joseph takes on Waterloo in D-6 second-round matchup

About Waterloo: The Pirates compete in the Eastern Suburban Conference and finished in third place in conference play this season behind Marshall, which won the conference title at 7-0, and Markesan, which finished 6-1. ... Marshall and Markesan are responsible for both of Waterloo’s defeats, as the Pirates fell at Markesan by 10 points, 22-12, in Week 3 and by just a point, 15-14, at Marshall in Week 5. ... Marshall and Markesan, ranked No. 6 in Division-5 and No. 5 in Division-6, respectively, in the latest state coaches polls, are both still alive in the playoffs, as top-seeded Marshall advanced to the second round of the Division-5 bracket and second-seeded Markesan advanced to the second round of the Division-6 bracket, giving the Eastern Suburban Conference three teams left in the second round. ... Waterloo defeated conference rival Pardeeville two weeks in a row, by a 44-29 decision at Pardeeville in the regular-season finale and by a 62-36 score last week at home in the first round of the Division-6 playoffs. ... In last week’s win, the Pirates scored 21 points in the first quarter and 22 in the second to take a 43-13 halftime lead. ... They rushed for 358 yards, led by senior RB Eugene Wolff, a semifinalist for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award for the top senior running back in the state, who chewed up 256 yards and found the end zone six times on 36 carries. ... Wolff, listed at 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, ranks eighth in the state in rushing yards entering this weekend with 1,798 and is tied for sixth in rushing TDs with 26, according to WisSports.net. ... As a team, Waterloo has rushed for 2,300 yards on 358 attempts, an average of 230 yards per game, but the Pirates can also pass, as sophomore QB Cal Hush has thrown for 1,177 yards and 18 TDs with just two INTs. ... Sophomore Trevor Firari leads the team with 29 catches for 525 yards and eight TDs. ... Waterloo has outscored its first 10 opponents, 369-152, an average of 36.9-15.2 per game. ... Opponents, however, are averaging 208.6 yards of total offense per game against the Pirates, including 152.1 on the ground. ... Waterloo is in the WIAA playoffs for the 20th time overall and the sixth year in a row in either Division-5 or Division-6. ... The Pirates were the Division-5 state runner-up in 1997 but have not advanced past the second round since reaching the Division-5 state quarterfinals in 2010. ... The team is coached by Dave Frisell.