High school football roundup: Central off to best start in two decades

In case you haven’t noticed yet, the Central High School football team is in the middle of a historic season.

The Falcons continued their magical run Friday, jumping out to a 21-7 halftime lead and winning 35-17 over the newest football member of the Southern Lakes Conference, Beloit Memorial, at Beloit.

Central is off to a 5-0 start, the first time it has done that in more than 20 years, and is 3-0 in the SLC. The Falcons have also locked up their first winning season since 2017, when they went 5-4 after a 4-1 start, but missed the WIAA playoffs with a 3-4 SLC record.

This is only Central’s fourth winning season since 2002 — it went 5-5 in both 2006 and 2007 — and the Falcons need just one more conference victory to earn their first playoff appearance since 2010.

Central, which is ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, totaled 175 rushing yards on 30 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per carry, and didn’t have one main rusher — it had five.

The Falcons spread the ball around, with Nick Bundza running nine times for 45 yards, quarterback Brock Koeppel seven times for 43 yards, receiver Nick Argersinger six times for 41 yards, Mason Mitacek one time for 34 yards and Josh Topercer three times for 30 yards.

“Nick Bundza ran the ball extremely well between the tackles,” Central coach Jared Franz said. “He finished his runs with physicality (averaging 5 yards per carry), which puts our offense in favorable down and distances.”

Koeppel had a good night through the air, totaling 187 yards on 10 of 21 passing with three touchdowns. Argersinger also threw a TD pass.

Collin Meininger had six catches for 137 yards and two scores and Wyatt Anderson caught a TD pass.

“Brock had another steady night distributing the football to all his weapons, thanks largely to solid protection from the offensive line,” Franz said. “Collin Meininger had a long TD reception on the first play in the second half to give us some breathing room at 27-7.

The Falcons totaled 388 yards of offense and held the Purple Knights (2-3, 102 SLC) to 225 total yards and also intercepted a pass.

“The defense did their job against the run,” Franz said. “The front seven especially did a nice job getting TFLs (tackles for loss) and creating long down and distance situations.

“(Defensive lineman) Jacob Ward probably had his best varsity game as he was running to the football and making tackles all night. It was an all-around team effort.”

ST. JOSEPH 47, ST. FRANCIS 12: The Lancers had two 100-yard rushers and totaled 366 yards on the ground to roll over the Mariners in a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at St. Francis.

St. Joseph (5-0, 3-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 6 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, actually fell behind 6-0 with 8:52 left in the first quarter. But just over a minute later, the Lancers started a run of 40 straight points on a 27-yard touchdown run by Jayden Gordon. Included in that scoring run were three touchdown runs by Eric Kenesie (11, 35 and 56 yards) and another by Gordon (27 yards).

Luke Schuler also scored a touchdown, on a 16-yard pass from Kenesie with one second left in the first half, that made the score 33-6. Tommy Santarelli finished off St. Joseph’s scoring with a touchdown run with 38 seconds left in the game.

Kenesie and Gordon had nearly identical statistics, with Kenesie running for 135 yards on 15 carries and Gordon going for 132 yards on 13 carries. Kenesie also threw for 47 yards on 5 of 9.

The Lancers outgained the Mariners 366-106 on the ground and 414-156 overall. Shavaree Hicks ran for 96 yards on 17 carries to lead St. Francis (1-4, 2-1).

RACINE HORLICK 56, BRADFORD 17: The Red Devils struggled to slow down the running game of the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game on Friday at Kenosha.

The Red Devils (1-4, 0-3 SEC) trailed the Rebels (4-1, 2-1 SEC) 26-3 at halftime. The Red Devils allowed a touchdown to start the third quarter but found more success in the second half.

Tonty Fisher caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Devin Wheaton and Keany Peaks added a six-yard rushing touchdown for the Red Devils in the third quarter.

Yet, their efforts were matched time and again by the Rebels with touchdowns of their own. They ran for 373-yards on 36 attempts and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Wheaton went 12 of 21 passing for 141 yards with three interceptions. The senior quarterback also rushed for 25 yards on 10 attempts. Parks led Bradford on the ground with 57 yards on nine attempts and made four receptions for eight yards.

"(The Red Devils) are a young team," Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. "They have a very talented kid in Peaks. That's a team that will bounce back in time."

WATERFORD 20, WILMOT 17: The Panthers experienced a late surge of offense, but fell just short in their Southern Lakes Conference game against the Wolverines Friday at Wilmot.

Waterford scored the first points of the game on a 7-yard touchdown run by Sutton Keller. The Wolverines attempted a two-point conversion and failed to convert, leaving the Panthers down by just one score after kicker James Kiraly made a 28-yard field goal.

Keller scored a second touchdown after the two-minute warning, which put the Panthers down 13-3 at the half.

Quarterback Cooper Zimmermann threw a 52-yard pass to Marco Falletti with 9:40 left in the third quarter to bring the game back into reach for Wilmot.

Waterford scored its third touchdown four minutes later to go ahead 20-10. Senior running back Anthony Corona ran for five yards in the fourth quarter to score the Panthers’ final points of the game.

Zimmermann went 8 for 9 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown. Kade Frisby led Wilmot in receiving with 69 yards on seven receptions, and Falletti totaled 52 yards.

Falletti played a dynamic all-around game and led the Panthers in rushing with 95 yards on 18 carries. Also performing in the backfield for Wilmot was senior running back Anthony Hall, who rushed for 70 yards and averaged 5.8 yards a carry.

Wilmot outplayed Waterford offensively and finished with 292 total yards of offense. Waterford finished with 257 yards.

FRANKLIN 28, TREMPER 7: The Trojans were held to just 30 yards rushing and 140 total yards Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Ameche Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, Tremper (1-4, 0-3 SEC) fell behind with 9:45 left in the second period when Deszmund White’s punt deep in its territory was blocked and Andrew Human recovered the ball in the end zone for a Sabers touchdown.

Franklin (4-1, 3-0), ranked ninth in the Large Schools Division in the Associated Press state poll, scored two more times in the second quarter to go ahead 21-0 with two minutes left in the first half.

The Trojans drove down the field to score with 43 seconds left before halftime on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Mason Prozanski to White.

The teams were scoreless in the third quarter, then the Sabers capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Tremper was stymied on the ground the entire game. Prozanski was the leading rusher with 13 yards on 14 carries. Prozanski had a little better success passing, going 12 of 20 for 110 yards and the TD pass. White caught four passes for 62 yards.

Defensively, Tyler Hansen had five solo tackles and Landen Gontscharow and Ben Zupec each had four solos.

Terrance Shelton led Franklin with 122 yards rushing on 24 carries. Quarterback Joseph Kallay went 15 of 25 for 217 yards with two TD passes and two interceptions and Jacques Brooks caught seven passes for 127 yards and a score.

OAK CREEK 47, INDIAN TRAIL 14: The Hawks were unable to overcome a slow start Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

The Knights scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and led 28-7 over Indian Trail (3-2, 2-1 SEC) at halftime.

Oak Creek (4-1, 3-0 SEC) got on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown run six minutes into the game. The Knights led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter after another touchdown run.

Oak Creek quarterback Cade Palkowski ran and threw for touchdowns in the second quarter as the lead ballooned to 28-0, but Indian Trail’s Justice Lovelace scored on a 1-yard run with five seconds left before halftime.

The Knights added a pair of passing touchdowns in the third quarter and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown early in the fourth to go up 47-7. Hawks quarterback LJ Dagen ended the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run with just under six minutes left in the game.

Despite the lopsided score, the Hawks finished with 294 yards of total offense. Dagen completed 14 of 18 pass attempts for 83 yards and ran for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Lovelace finished with 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and sophomore Sam Callow had 47 rushing yards on four carries.

Aiden Cipoletti was Indian Trail’s leading receiver with six catches for 33 yards.

LUTHER PREP 29, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 14: The Pacers found themselves down by 22 points early and lost a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Watertown.

Luther Prep got a safety to open the scoring and also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the first half against the Pacers (0-5, 0-3 MCC).

The Phoenix (2-3, 1-2 MCC) led 2-0 after the first quarter and scored a touchdown early in the second quarter on a 9-yard run. After recovering a Shoreland fumble and returning it 50 yards for a touchdown shortly after, Luther Prep increased its lead to 22-0 with a 50-yard touchdown pass.

The ensuing kickoff was returned 94 yards for a touchdown by the Pacers. Joseph Kayon also scored for Shoreland on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

Kayon finished with 35 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards. Senior quarterback Will Craig completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 21 yards and an interception, and also ran for 44 yards on 12 carries.