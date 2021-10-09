High school football roundup: Central rallies late to defeat Elkhorn; CLS snaps losing streak

The Central football team's playoff hopes may be slim, but at least they're still alive.
The Falcons scored 13 points in the game's final eight minutes to rally for a thrilling 25-24 Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday night in Paddock Lake and keep their playoff chances afloat.
Central improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SLC and can't qualify automatically, but a win in Friday's regular-season finale at archrival Wilmot would give the Falcons three conference wins and at least give them a shot at getting into the playoff field for the first time since 2010.
"This team is really tight-knit," second-year Central coach Jared Franz said in a phone interview late Friday night. "This group of seniors has been playing together since youth. They're one of the first youth teams to come through our program. So they've been playing together for a long time, and they fought (Friday) night for a chance to keep that going.
"... You're always up for your rival (Wilmot), but the fact that we can continue to play, hopefully anyway, beyond Week 9 is a special opportunity. Obviously, Central hasn't been to the playoffs since 2010, so I don't care how you do it. If you get there, that's an accomplishment."
Central trailed 24-12 early in the fourth quarter Friday night but drove for one score to get within 24-19 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nick Argersinger to sophomore Colin Meininger and senior Ben Wade's extra point with 7:19 remaining.
The Falcons got the ball back again and drove for the winning score on senior Jakob Simmons' 4-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but Central had the lead and held on from there.
The Falcons also forced two key turnovers in the fourth quarter, as Central coach Jared Franz cited his senior defensive line of Simmons, Alex Dowell, Chris Christensen and James LaBell for its performance on Senior Night.
Argersinger, starting his second straight game for injured sophomore Brock Koeppel, finished 14-of-24 passing for 156 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his second impressive performance since taking over under center.
"We don't look at Nick as a back-up," Franz said. "... They were both our honorary captains Week 1, Brock and Nick were, because the message there was they both did such a great job of pushing each other and competing, but also supporting one another.
"In camp, one of them would make a great play, and the other one would come up and congratulate him. So that's why they were honorary captains in Week 1. So we don't view Nick as a back-up."
Meininger caught five passes for 69 yards and two scores against Elkhorn and sophomore Mason Mitacek had four receptions for 46 yards and a score.
Simmons, who came into the game fifth in the state with 1,272 rushing yards, only carried the ball twice on Friday, as the Falcons are trying to keep him healthy, but he scored the go-ahead touchdown when Central needed it.
"We're just trying to be careful with him," Franz said. "... He's a really tough football player. He was in our ear all night telling us he was ready to go, and when the time was right, he was ready."
Elkhorn, which dropped to 3-4 overall and 2-4 in the SLC, rushed for 341 yards, including 128 and two touchdowns on 21 carries by sophomore Cayden Burns and 124 and a touchdown on 21 attempts by senior Tyler Etten.
Christian Life 56, Whitefish Bay Dominican 15
The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak with a big Midwest Classic Conference win over the Knights on Friday night at Ameche Field.
CLS, which opened the season with three consecutive wins, improved to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the Midwest Classic, while Dominican dropped to 0-8 and 0-6.
After leading just 14-8 at halftime, the Eagles exploded for 28 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
"(Friday) night, we limited offensive mistakes and were able to make big plays, especially in the second half," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "... It was our Homecoming and Senior Night, so this win meant a lot to our guys."
Junior quarterback Erik Decker had another big game for the Eagles, as he finished 12-of-16 passing for 239 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and also rushed for 29 yards on seven attempts. Decker, who led the Midwest Classic and ranked 14th in the state with 1,393 passing yards going into the weekend, according to WisSports.net, has now accounted for 28 total touchdowns this season, 17 passing and 11 rushing.
Senior Carl Travis, who led the conference and was eighth in the state in receiving yards entering the weekend, added 95 yards on three catches, including scoring receptions of 24 yards in the third quarter and 60 yards in the fourth. He also totaled 63 rushing yards on four carries, including a 2-yard score in the third quarter.
Freshman Dequavion Pinter also had a huge night receiving, catching four passes for 149 yards, including touchdown strikes from Decker of 44 and 39 yards.
Sophomore Landon Cashmore, meanwhile, rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown on five carries, senior Marcus Ramirez had a 4-yard touchdown run and senior Gabe Diaz ripped off an 82-yard run.
Jack Decker also cited the play of sophomore Elijah Rodriguez, freshman Steven Palmer and junior Jack Helzer along the offensive line for giving Erik Decker time to throw. Additionally, junior linebacker Ty Hull set up a touchdown with an interception early in the game and junior defensive back Jesse Bogaczyk returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game.
University School 53, Shoreland Lutheran 21
The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic Conference game to the Wildcats on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Shoreland (1-7 overall, 1-5 Metro Classic) scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on junior quarterback Will Craig's 37-yard pass to senior Tyler Rouse and senior Jared Babiak's 78-yard kickoff return for a score. The Pacers added another score in the third quarter on Craig's 10-yard pass to junior David Ripke.
University School (5-3, 3-3) racked up 483 total yards, including 378 on the ground. Junior Vidal Colon ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.