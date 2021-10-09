High school football roundup: Central rallies late to defeat Elkhorn; CLS snaps losing streak

The Falcons got the ball back again and drove for the winning score on senior Jakob Simmons' 4-yard touchdown run with 1:54 remaining. The two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but Central had the lead and held on from there.

The Falcons also forced two key turnovers in the fourth quarter, as Central coach Jared Franz cited his senior defensive line of Simmons, Alex Dowell, Chris Christensen and James LaBell for its performance on Senior Night.

Argersinger, starting his second straight game for injured sophomore Brock Koeppel, finished 14-of-24 passing for 156 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his second impressive performance since taking over under center.

"We don't look at Nick as a back-up," Franz said. "... They were both our honorary captains Week 1, Brock and Nick were, because the message there was they both did such a great job of pushing each other and competing, but also supporting one another.

"In camp, one of them would make a great play, and the other one would come up and congratulate him. So that's why they were honorary captains in Week 1. So we don't view Nick as a back-up."

Meininger caught five passes for 69 yards and two scores against Elkhorn and sophomore Mason Mitacek had four receptions for 46 yards and a score.