High school football roundup: Indian Trail strikes early, earns WIAA playoff berth

The Indian Trail High School football team needed a victory to guarantee itself a place in the upcoming WIAA playoffs.

Thanks to the Hawks' defense, that goal has come to fruition.

Indian Trail's defense stepped up big Friday in a 21-0 Southeast Conference victory over Racine Case at Jaskwhich Stadium.

The Hawks (5-4, 4-3 SEC) scored all 21 points in the late stages of the first quarter. Sam Callow threw for an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Jacobs. They followed less than two minutes later with a three-yard touchdown run by Justice Lovelace.

With 1:18 remaining in the first quarter, Indian Trail senior linebacker Chris Walker intercepted a pass by Eagles quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. Neither side would score for the final three quarters of the game.

Statistically, everything went better for Case (4-5, 2-5 SEC). The Eagles passed for 174 yards and rushed for 108. They had more first downs, 16-9, than the Hawks. The damage was done by turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions).

Callow was 7 of 11 passing for 31 yards and rushed for 126 yards on nine attempts. Lovelace rushed for 53 yards on 16 carries.

The shutout victory gave Indian Trail its fourth conference victory of the season to clinch its place in the WIAA playoffs.

OAK CREEK 49, TREMPER 20: A kickoff return by Deszmund White on the final play of the first half brought the Trojans within a touchdown of the Knights at halftime, but Tremper was shut out the rest of the way in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Oak Creek.

The Trojans (3-6, 2-5 SEC) made it interesting in the first half and they probably had visions of pulling off a second straight upset of Oak Creek (7-2, 6-1), which ended up sharing the conference title with Franklin after losing to Racine Park 24-21 last week.

Friday, the Trojans kept it close for the first 24 minutes to put a little scare into the Knights.

Tremper scored a touchdown midway through the first quarter on a 77-yard pass from quarterback William Wright to White that tied the game at 7-7.

Oak Creek scored the next two touchdowns, both on runs by quarterback Cade Palkowski (24 and 19 yards), then Wright hit Jordan Parker on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:04 left until halftime to make it 21-14.

Then things got a bit crazy. Oak Creek took the ball right down the field and Palkowski scored again on a 17-yard run with 12 seconds left in the half.

Then White returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for his second long touchdown of the night. The extra point was no good and Tremper trailed 28-20 at halftime.

The Knights ended any thoughts of a Trojans upset in the third quarter, scoring on a touchdown run by Jackson Phelps, his second of the game. Oak Creek scored twice more in the fourth quarter, on runs of 2 yards by Phelps and 13 yards by Brock Peterson.

White finished with 113 receiving yards on four catches, but the Trojans were held to minus-18 yards rushing. Wright passed for 200 yards on 14 of 18 attempts, but was sacked four times for 32 yards.

Defensively, Carson Nye had 10 solo tackles for Tremper.

Phelps had 207 yards rushing on 35 carries for Oak Creek.

FRANKLIN 35, BRADFORD 7: The Sabers earned a share of the Southeast Conference title with Oak Creek Friday by beating up on the Red Devils at Bradford Stadium in the final game of the regular season.

Bradford (1-8, 0-7 SEC) trailed just 7-0 after the first quarter, but Franklin (7-2, 6-1) hit the Red Devils with four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead.

Terrance Shelton had four of the five touchdowns for the Sabers (runs of 1, 7, 15 and 1 yards) as he ran for 101 yards on 16 carries.

A running clock was used in the second half and Franklin didn’t score again.

Bradford averted being shut out for the first time this year by scoring in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard run by junior running back Markus Childers.

No other statistics from Bradford were available Friday night.

Franklin quarterback Joseph Kallay went 15 of 21 for 203 yards and one touchdown. Five players had at least 27 yards receiving.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 48, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 19: The Pacers had their season come to an end with a loss in their Metro Classic Conference game Friday night at Shoreland Lutheran.

Lake Country Lutheran (4-5, 4-3 MCC) scored the first 34 points of the game before Shoreland Lutheran (1-8, 1-6 MCC) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Joseph Kayon led the Pacers with 155 rushing yards on 12 carries and two catches for 96 yards. Kayon also had two rushing touchdowns and one 77-yard receiving touchdown from Jackson Sadowski. His two touchdown runs came on 33 and 70 yard runs in the third quarter.

Sadowski completed six of 10 pass attempts for 151 yards and one touchdown. Brayden Van de Water added 14 rushing yards. Kayon also led the team defensively with four tackles.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 32, CHRISTIAN LIFE 26: The Eagles played their best game of the season Friday, coach Jack Decker said, but came up just short in their regular-season finale against the undefeated Hilltoppers in a nonconference game at Cambria.

Christian Life (2-8) scheduled the game against Cambria-Friesland (9-0) after the originally scheduled Midwest Classic Conference game against Whitefish Bay Dominican turned into a forfeit victory when the Knights shut their program down for the season.

The Eagles battled hard and the teams were never more than a touchdown apart on the scoreboard.

Christian Life scored first on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Erik Decker to Dequavion Pinter, then the Hilltoppers went ahead 8-6 on a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Eagles went ahead again on a 3-yard run by Josiah Hernandez in the second quarter (the two-point conversion was good), then Cambria-Friesland tied it again and it was 14-14 at halftime.

The Hilltoppers had the only scoring in the third quarter, a touchdown to give them a 20-14 lead, but Christian Life came back in the fourth quarter and tied the game at 20-20 on a 5-yard run by Erik Decker.

Cambria-Friesland had the last score, a touchdown late in the game.

Hernandez ran for 107 yards on 17 carries and Erik Decker was 13 of 27 for 193 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Pinter caught seven balls for 84 yards.

The Eagles had their second-highest scoring output of the season and Jack Decker was very pleased after the game.

“It’s been a frustrating season for all of us, but the team really brought it tonight,” Jack Decker said. “We played with a lot of effort and emotion and fell just short of a victory. The defense again forced turnovers when we needed it and the offensive line had their best game of the season.”