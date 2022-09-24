High school football roundup: Lancers continue their perfect start to the season with a rout

The St. Joseph High School football team has been off to a spotless start to the season.

The Lancers were originally schedule to play against Whitefish Bay Dominican Friday night. But the Knights' season was cancelled and the Lancers earned a forfeit Midwest Classic Conference victory as a result.

Not looking for a week off, the St. Joseph found a replacement opponent in the Milwaukee School of Excellence. The Lancers proceeded to score six touchdowns in the first quarter and win 55-0 in a nonconference game Friday at Ameche Field.

The Lancers (7-0), ranked 10th in the Small Division in the most recent Associated Press state poll, scored their six first-quarter touchdowns in the span of eight minutes and 38 seconds.

Eric Kenesie went 3 of 6 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns along with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Kenesie followed his touchdown on the ground by returning an interception 39 yards for a touchdown on the next defensive series.

Luke Schuler caught three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Gordon rushed for 16 yards on two attempts resulting in two touchdowns.

The Lancer defense generated six interceptions, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries and limited the Warriors (0-4) to zero passing yards and minus-56 rushing yards.

RACINE HORLICK 54, INDIAN TRAIL 21: The Hawks were upended in the second half by the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game on Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

The Hawks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) and Rebels (5-1, 3-1) were close throughout the opening half.

After allowing a touchdown at one end, the Hawks answered back twice in the first half to level the score. Junior quarterback LJ Dagen scored the Hawks opening touchdown after a 42-yard run in the first quarter and then connected on a two-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Dahlquist in the second quarter to make it 14-14.

The game turned on its head with the final play of the second quarter. The Rebels scored a 53-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-14 Rebels' lead at halftime. They proceeded to score the first touchdown of the third quarter, recovered an onside kick and score a further two touchdowns in the quarter to lead 42-14.

Hawks' senior running back Justice Lovelace ended the Rebels scoring surge with a 34-yard touchdown run on the final play of the third quarter. But the Rebels added two more touchdowns in the fourth while keeping the Hawks' offense silent.

Dagen finished with a game-high 141 rushing yards on 10 carries and went 4 of 5 passing for 35 yards.

RACINE PARK 40, BRADFORD 21: The Panthers did an effective job defensively on Red Devils standout Keany Parks and offensively scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to hand Bradford a Southeast Conference loss at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Bradford (1-5, 0-4 SEC) lost to Park (4-2, 2-2) for the first time since 2008.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime as the Red Devils scored in the final minute of the first half when four Park defenders couldn’t bring down a Bradford receiver, who scored on a 65-yard catch-and-run.

One of the big plays of the game came in the third quarter, when the Red Devils tried a fake punt on fourth down, but Parks, who has verbally committed to the University of Wyoming, was stopped and the Panthers got the ball back on downs.

Park scored late in the third quarter, then scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter before Bradford scored late against Park’s reserves.

No other information was available about Bradford Friday night.

RACINE CASE 21, TREMPER 0: The Trojans fell to 0-4 in Southeast Conference play with a shutout loss Friday night at Hammes Field in Racine.

Tremper (1-5, 0-4 SEC) and Case (4-2, 2-2 SEC) went into halftime in a scoreless tie, but the Eagles scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Case led 6-0 after the third quarter, scored again on a one-yard rush and then sealed the game with an interception that it returned 23 yards for a touchdown.

Mason Prozanski completed 11 of 30 passes for 103 yards. Dezmund White caught four passes for 70 yards and had 35 rushing yards on five carries. Alex Hartmann added an interception for the Trojans.

With the victory, Case has beaten both Tremper and Bradford in the same season for the first time since 1986.

WILMOT 28, ELKHORN 14: The Panthers (4-2, 2-2 SLC) defeated the Elks (2-4, 0-4 SLC) in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Elkhorn.

No further details were available Friday night.

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 48, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8: The Pacers were overpowered in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Milwaukee.

The Wildcats (6-0, 4-0 MCC) scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 41-0 at halftime. The Pacers (0-6, 0-4) were able to score in the fourth quarter when Marco Valadez rushed for a 7-yard touchdown and Jackson Sadowski punched in the two-point conversion on the ground.

The Pacers were held to 103 yards of offense and lost two fumbles. The Wildcats produced 340 of their 407 yards of offense through their ground game, which produced five touchdowns.

Vidal Colon led the Wildcats with 211-yards rushing on 13 carries for three touchdowns. The Pacers' offense was led by running backs Valadez and Joseph Kayon who combined for 99-yards rushing on 19 carries.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 40, CHRISTIAN LIFE 20: Eagles quarterback Erik Decker threw three touchdown passes, but Christian Life fell behind 28-7 at halftime and lost a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday at Brookfield.

Hayden Sunday caught two of Decker’s touchdown passes, covering eight and 21 yards, and Andrew Hauser caught a 53-yard scoring pass for the Eagles (1-5, 1-3 MCC). Decker went 10 of 19 for 164 yards and was intercepted twice.

Hauser had two catches for 57 yards and Dequavion Pinter had three catches for 46 yards. Josiah Hernandez led Christian Life with 27 yards rushing on six carries and he caught two passes for 31 yards.

The Blue Knights are 2-4 and 1-3 in the MCC.