High school football roundup: Lovelace goes wild for Indian Trail

The Indian Trail High School football team got the performance of a lifetime from Justice Lovelace Friday night.

The senior running back didn’t have big yardage, but still scored four rushing touchdowns and added a fifth score through the air, to lead the Hawks to a 49-0 drubbing of Racine Park at Pritchard Park in Racine in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Lovelace had just 76 yards rushing on nine carries for Indian Trail (2-1), but had touchdown runs of 9 and 20 yards in the first quarter, 16 yards in the second and 1 yard in the third quarter. The touchdown reception came from junior quarterback LJ Dagen on a 20-yard play in the second quarter.

Lovelace, who entered the game with seven touchdowns (six rushing), also had an 87-yard kickoff return that set up a score.

Dagen had two rushing touchdowns on runs of 17 yards at the end of the first quarter and 15 yards two minutes into the second quarter. Dagen ran for 69 yards on nine carries.

The Hawks led 21-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

Park (2-1) actually ran the same number of offensive plays (36) as Indian Trail and possessed the ball for eight more minutes than the Hawks, but the Hawks made the most of their opportunities.

As good as the offense was, the defense was just as good, holding the Panthers to three total first downs, 111 total yards and 25 yards passing. Indian Trail forced six Park punts and one fumble, which the Hawks recovered.

Senior defensive lineman Juan Prieto had four solo tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss for Indian Trail. Three others had three solos and senior lineman Brock Jansen had two tackles for loss.

“Our defense played outstanding,” Hawks coach Paul Hoffman said.

CENTRAL 43, UNION GROVE 24: A high powered night from Brock Koeppel and Collin Meininger fueled the Falcons over the Broncos in a Southern Lake Conference game on Friday at Paddock Lake.

Koeppel completed 15 of 26 for 311 yards and four touchdowns. One of those touchdowns belonged to Meininger. The junior wide receiver caught seven passes for 168 yards.

“They have a really good receiver in (Collin Meininger),” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “Some of the catches he made were incredible. We didn’t really have an answer for him. They were spreading us out a bit.”

The Falcons (3-0, 1-0 SLC) faced adversity in the third quarter. The opened the second half with a 29-8 lead but a pair of touchdowns and successful two-point conversions by the Broncos (0-3, 0-1 SLC) trimmed their lead to five.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Keaton Enright with five second remaining in the third quarter provided the Falcons a bit of breathing space. They would shut out the Broncos in the fourth quarter and tack on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Koeppel to Josh Topercer to seal a win in the team’s first conference game of the season.

WILMOT 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 7: One year after losing their first seven games, the Panthers remained unbeaten in impressive fashion.

Wilmot scored 28 points in the second half to welcome Beloit Memorial into the Southern Lakes Conference with a victory Friday at Wilmot.

The Panthers, playing in their SLC opener, are 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

Wilmot opened the scoring in the first half with a touchdown run from Marco Falletti and a touchdown pass from Cooper Zimmerman to Kade Frisby. The Panthers (3-0, 1-0) led 14-0 at the half.

Halfway through the third quarter, Anthony Hall found the end zone on a 20-yard run to put Wilmot up 21-0, and then Falletti broke off a 56-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the quarter to put the game out of reach.

Hall scored two more touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the fourth quarter.

Beloit, which is playing in the SLC for football only beginning this season, is 1-2.

ST. JOSEPH 39, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 0: Jayden Gordon had a monster game and the Lancers’ defense held the Blue Knights without a score Friday at Brookfield in the Midwest Classic Conference opener for both teams.

Gordon couldn’t be stopped, rushing for 230 yards on 24 carries and scoring four touchdowns. He opened the scoring with 3:28 left in the first quarter on a 61-yard scoring run and receiver Luke Schuler caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Eric Kenesie with 26 seconds left in the first to keep the momentum on St. Joseph’s side.

Gordon scored on runs of 2 and 1 yards in the second quarter and added a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“Jayden Gordon is a special student-athlete,” Lancers coach Matthew Rizzo said. “He had another great game. Our offensive line did a great job blocking for him and Jayden’s ability to make guys miss and keep his pad level low puts him on another level.”

Kenesie ran for 86 yards on eight carries and went 3 for 10 passing with 44 yards. St. Joseph finished with 361 yards rushing and had 19 first downs.

“Eric Kenesie provided plenty of spark as well — he is so shifty and versatile in the run game,” Rizzo said. “It was fun to watch his talent on display tonight too.”

Quarterback Alex Dieck led Brookfield Academy (1-2) with 79 yards passing and 58 rushing.

RACINE HORLICK 29, TREMPER 14: After leading 14-7 at halftime, the Trojans were unable to stop the Rebels’ running game in the second half and lost at Ameche Field Friday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

After Horlick scored a touchdown midway through the first quarter, senior running back Deszmund White got going and tied the game for Tremper (1-2) on an 11-yard touchdown run.

About six minutes later, on the Trojans’ first drive of the second quarter, White struck again on an 18-yard run to give Tremper the lead at halftime.

Whatever adjustments Horlick made at halftime, they paid off. The Rebels opened the second half with a seven-minute, 65-yard drive and scored on a 1-yard run by running back DeShon Griffin that tied the game at 14-14.

Another Horlick drive that began in the third quarter was capped on the first play of the fourth period by quarterback Blake Fletcher on a go-ahead 1-yard scoring run that made it 21-14.

Fletcher sealed the game late on a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Rebels had 201 yards rushing, most of it in the second half.

Horlick’s defense held the Trojans to just 27 total yards in the second half after they gained 170 in the first half.

Junior quarterback Mason Rozanski led Tremper with 98 yards passing (8 of 15, one interception) and 88 yards rushing on 14 carries. White had three catches for 34 yards.

Defensively, senior linebacker Jeff Hines had seven solo tackles and senior defensive back Carson Nye and sophomore defensive back Drake Aldrich had six each.

OAK CREEK 49, BRADFORD 17: The Red Devils had a little burst of offense late in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to allow them to come back against the Knights Friday at Oak Creek in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Oak Creek’s Jackson Phelps scored the first points of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the first quarter and shortly thereafter, the Knights (2-1) scored again on a 55-yard pass from quarterback Cade Palowski to Brayden Rohde. It wasn’t until the second quarter that Bradford was able to stop some of the bleeding.

Quarterback Devin Wheaton completed a 7-yard pass to Tony Fisher to put the Red Devils (1-2) on the board and kicker Mayson Runyard added a 41-yard field goal to get Bradford within 28-10 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Phelps ran for a score and Palowski hit Joey Flaherty on a 76-yard touchdown pass before the quarter was over.

The Knights scored their final touchdown on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Wheaton added his second touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the game on a 25-yarder to wide receiver Nolan Shiplett, who finished with 74 yards on four receptions.

Wheaton went 13 of 20 passing for 172 yards and also had 22 rushing yards.

Bradford struggled to run the ball throughout the game and had three rushers finish in negative yardage.

Palowski finished with 346 passing yards and the Oak Creek offense totaled 566 yards.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 38, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 32: The Eagles picked up their first win of the season in their Midwest Classic Conference opener Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Christian Life (1-2) had an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 90-yard touchdown run to power its way past the Timberwolves (1-2).

Freshman Joasiah Hernandez returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and Christian Life led 20-6 after the first quarter. Hernandez’s return ended a scoreless run of eight quarters to start the season.

Quarterback Erik Decker led the Eagles, completing 11 of 14 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Decker also ran for 98 yards, 90 coming on the touchdown run.

“The offensive line of Jack Helzer, Eli Rodriguez, Jacob Plapp, Dylan Jecivicus, Steven Palmer and Alex Nephew did a really nice job opening up holes for our running backs and giving Erik time to throw,” Eagles coach Jack Decker said.

Hernandez had 70 rushing yards on nine carries and scored one touchdown. Landon Cashmore and Dequavion Pinter also scored touchdowns for Christian Life. Hayden Sunday caught two passes for 63 yards.

“Defensively we gave up some yards, but made some important stops and created some key turnovers to secure the victory,” Decker said.

MARTIN LUTHER 49, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers had a rough night Friday in their Metro Classic Conference opener, getting shut out at Greendale.

The Spartans (2-1) scored 28 points in the first half to pull away from Shoreland (0-3). Martin Luther finished with 273 rushing yards and 139 passing yards.

Junior running back Joseph Kayon led the Pacers with 54 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Senior quarterback Will Craig added 45 rushing yards and 16 passing yards. Junior running back Brayden Van de Water added 22 rushing yards.