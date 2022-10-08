High school football roundup: St. Joseph routs Catholic Central, keeps share of MCC lead

The St. Joseph High School football team warmed up for its key game next week against Racine Lutheran with a dominant performance Friday at Burlington.

The Lancers remained in a first-place tie with Lutheran by scoring 33 points in the first half and routing Catholic Central 53-0 in a Midwest Classic Conference game at the Topper Bowl.

St. Joseph (9-0, 6-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 6 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll and ninth in the Small Schools division of the Associated Press state poll, will play the Crusaders (7-2, 6-0 MCC) for the MCC title next Friday at Ameche Field.

Junior running back Jayden Gordon got things started for the Lancers Friday with a 60-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. St. Joseph’s junior quarterback and running threat Eric Kenesie scored on a 33-yard run just before the end of the first period.

In the second quarter, Tommy Santarelli scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Kenesie and Gordon added a 7-yard scoring run with 3:48 left in the first half. With only 38 seconds to go in the half, Kenesie scored a second touchdown on a 1-yard run for a 33-0 Lancers lead at halftime.

Kenesie continued to shine in the second half, finding Luke Schuler on a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lancers added two more rushing touchdowns, of 2 yards by Schuler and 50 yards for Dominic Santarelli.

Kenesie was 7 of 10 passing for 81 yards and the two scores, and he ran for 90 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Gordon led the team in rushing with 187 yards on 14 carries, and Dominic Santarelli had 84 yards on three carries.

Schuler had 51 yards on four receptions.

“Offensively, we stayed balanced for the most part, but our run game was what we are the most proud of tonight,” Lancers coach Matthew Rizzo said. “Our line blocked our game plan scheme very well, and Jayden and Eric really were able to showcase how talented they are.”

The Hilltoppers have won most of their games on the ground this season, but the Lancers’ defense was ready and held Catholic Central to 74 yards rushing and 114 yards of total offense.

“This was a statement game for us,” Rizzo said. “We knew going into the game that we had to defend Catholic Central’s great running game, and our boys answered with great defense all night long.

“I’m very proud of the team for their efforts tonight. It was a great team win all around.”

CENTRAL 41, ELKHORN 7: The Falcons, who were beaten badly in their last game by Lake Geneva Badger, got back on track against the last-place Elks and clinched a spot in the WIAA playoffs with a Southern Lakes Conference victory Friday at Elkhorn.

Collin Meininger scored three touchdowns and Nick Argersinger had two for Central (6-2, 4-2 SLC), which was coming off a 52-15 loss to SLC leader Badger and had lost two straight games after a historic 5-0 start.

“Tonight, our team played a full four quarters of quality football and it was awesome to see,” Falcons coach Jared Franz said. “We faced some adversity the past couple weeks, but we are incredibly proud of how they responded.

“We told them that the true test of a team is not whether or not you get knocked down, but whether or not you get back up.”

Central quarterback Brock Koeppel threw two touchdown passes, one each to Meininger and Argersinger, and Meininger ran for two scores.

One of the big plays of the game, Franz said, was an interception by Alex Sippy at the end of the first half to stop an Elkhorn (2-6, 0-6) drive and keep the score at 21-0 at halftime.

Defensively, Franz said inside linebackers Keaton Enright and Landon Taylor “filled the run lanes extremely well and Aiden Gomez played both offense and defense and “stepped up big time on the interior of the defense,” Franz said.

BURLINGTON 37, WILMOT 28: The Panthers struggled slowing down the Demons' passing attack in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Salem.

The Panthers (4-4, 2-4 SLC) were able to keep up with the Demons (4-4, 4-2 SLC) throughout the first half. After trailing 7-0, the Panthers were able to answer back with Marco Falletti punching in a one-yard touchdown run and took a 14-7 lead after a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Zimmerman to Kade Frisby.

Yet, momentum titled at the end of the second quarter. The Demons rattled off two touchdowns to lead 21-14 at halftime. They followed with a third straight touchdown to open the third quarter and extend their lead to 27-14.

Falletti added a second rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Zimmerman connected to Frisby for a second touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. But the deficit proved too much and the Demons' passing game too difficult to cool off.

The Demons finished with 475 yards of offense — 346 of which came off the arm of quarterback Jack Sulik who threw for five touchdowns.

Wilmot had 269 yards of total offense. Zimmerman went 12 of 21 passing for 153 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Frisby finished with 68 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns. Falletti led the Panthers on the ground with 96 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns.

The loss for Wilmot all but confirms they will miss the playoffs this season. They finish their regular season on Oct. 14 in a nonconference game at Central (6-2).

FRANKLIN 19, INDIAN TRAIL 14: The Hawks kept this game close until the fourth quarter, when the Sabers scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to win a Southeast Conference game Friday at Franklin.

Franklin (6-2, 5-1 SEC) scored in the first quarter on Terrance Shelton’s 1-yard run, then Indian Trail (4-4, 3-3) used special teams to tie the game late in the second quarter when the Hawks blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt by the Sabers on the final play of the first half and Christian Folsom ran it back for the tying touchdown for Indian Trail.

After a scoreless third quarter, Shelton found the end zone twice in the fourth, on a 1-yard run with 10:54 left and for 4 yards with 7:20 left. Shelton finished with just 69 yards rushing on 15 carries, but had all three Franklin touchdowns.

The Hawks got closer when Justice Lovelace caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Callow, but they couldn’t get the ball back.

Lovelace had 91 yards rushing on 22 attempts and caught six passes for 67 yards, but just had the one trip to the end zone. Callow was 14 of 23 passing for 133 yards, but he had two passes intercepted. He added 38 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

Defensively, Aiden Burrell Warfield had a big game with 8 ½ tackles (seven solo), three assists, a half sack and a half tackle-for-loss.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 28, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 13: The Pacers' offense was held in check during a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at St. Francis High School.

The Pacers (1-7, 1-5 MCC) opened the scoring in the first quarter when senior quarterback Will Craig connected with senior running back Lucas Rathje for a 67-yard touchdown pass.

It was uphill from there. The Cavaliers (3-5, 1-5 MCC) scored two touchdowns with a pair of successful two-point conversions in the second quarter. In the third quarter, they tacked on another touchdown to take a 22-7 lead.

The Pacers added a 7-yard touchdown run by junior running back Joseph Kayon in the third quarter, but were met with a response in the fourth quarter by the Cavaliers to close out the contest.

Shoreland was held to 199 yards of offense and were 2 of 10 on third down. Kayon rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.