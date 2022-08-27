High school football roundup: Tremper blitzes Union Grove for 36 unanswered points

For a while Friday, it appeared the Tremper and Union Grove high school football teams were going to have a knock-down, drag-out nonconference battle.

Instead, it turned into a rout for the Trojans.

Tremper trailed 12-7 early in the second quarter, then broke the game open with 36 unanswered points to turn the game Friday into a 43-12 rout at Union Grove.

All was going well for Broncos (0-2) early. Kacey Spranger scored on a 4-yard run to cap the Broncos’ opening drive of the game for a 6-0 lead (the extra point was blocked).

Tremper (1-1) answered on its first possession as well, capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by Deszmund White.

Union Grove went back into the lead at 12-7 with 8:55 left in the first half on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nathan Williams to Spranger.

But that was all the offense the Broncos were going to get.

The Trojans scored four touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the first half on a 20-yard run by Carson Nye and touchdown passes of 31, 10 and 52 yards by quarterback Mason Prozanski for a 34-12 lead.

Tremper added another score in the third quarter on a 6-yard run by Gabe Gonzales and capped the game with 2:55 left with a safety.

For Tremper, Prozanski went 10 of 13 for 222 yards passing and also had 83 yards rushing on 12 carries. White had four catches for 95 yards and five runs for 57 yards on offense, and had four solo tackles on defense.

“Our run game is thorugh the power option and (Prozanski) distributed the ball well and he is a great athlete,” Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said. “I’m really proud of the effort. We finished well and we shut them out in the second half.”

BRADFORD 40, ZION-BENTON (ILL.) 10: The Red Devils rebounded behind a solid night from Kemonie Parks in a nonconference game on Friday at Bradford Stadium.

The Red Devils (1-1), coming off of a 24-7 loss on the road against Wilmot, provided a strong response at home to secure their first win of the season.

Parks was a large reason why. The sophomore running back starred for the Red Devils against the Zee-Bees (0-1) with 66 yards on 14 carries for a touchdown. He also made three receptions for 36 yards.

"(Parks) was our focal point this week," Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani said. "We wanted to get him more touches. He also plays safety for us but he is ready for that workload."

The running game was balanced with a steady passing performance by Devin Wheaton. The junior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Nolan Shiplett led all receivers with 52 yards and four receptions. Brandon Walton and Tony Fisher each caught touchdown passes from Wheaton.

Bradford's defense was also stout. The team allowed a late touchdown only after the starters were substituted

"It was a good team win," Osmani said. "The defense was sound on our end."

EVANSTON (ILL.) 53, INDIAN TRAIL 50 (OT): The Hawks lost a heartbreaker on the road in a nonconference game on Friday in Evanston, Ill.

The Hawks (1-1) had the ball with eight minutes remaining ibn regulation and managed to nearly squeeze the clock all the way down for a game-winning drive. They secured the touchdown — but missed the extra point.

The game went into overtime tied at 47. Indian Trail was able to make a field goal but allowed a touchdown reception to end the game.

Quarterback LJ Dagen led the Hawks with 153 passing yards — completing a 67 yard touchdown to Dayton Dahlquist. Dagen also provided 165 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.

Sam Callow provided a little bit of everything on the night. He had six yards rushing, 45 yards receiving and completed 20 yards passing. He finished with a touchdown pass and a reception on a two-point conversion against the Wildkits (1-0).

WILMOT 33, MILWAUKEE LUTHERAN 0: The Panthers went into Friday’s nonconference game against the Red Knights looking to establish their run game. To say that they accomplished exactly what they were hoping to would be an understatement.

Wilmot dominated the ground game and rushed for 253 yards for the victory Friday at Milwaukee.

Anthony Hall put the Panthers on the board with a 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and totaled 58 yards on nine carries. Marco Faletti scored next on a 57-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and then added another 10-yard run for six in the third quarter. The senior running back led the team with 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Cooper Zimmerman sent a 30-yard pass to Hall to further extend the lead over Milwaukee Lutheran, and then running back Anthony Corona broke free for 88 yards to score the Panthers’ final touchdown of the game.

Zimmerman went 3 for 5 with 30 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

“We had some plays here and there that we left on the field,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. “Our defense played really well all night. We had some huge stops on fourth down when we needed them.”

The Panthers allowed 217 yards of offense to the Red Knights, but stopped their offense on 5 of 7 fourth-down conversion attempts.

“There was a lot of guys that were contributing and making good plays tonight,” Square said.

ST. JOSEPH 28, WAUWATOSA EAST 0: Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Lancers in their nonconference victory Friday at Ameche Field.

Jayden Gordon set the game in motion with a 10-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter. Gordon led the Lancers in rushing with 140 yards on 16 carries.

After the Lancers’ initial score, the Red Raiders marched the ball to the five-yard line. Luckily, Luke Schuler had a solution. Schuler intercepted a pass from Wauwatosa West quarterback Alex Williams and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown.

“It was a little back and forth,” Lancers coach Matt Rizzo said. “They controlled the time of possession in the first half. We did enough where we had to score and they had a long drive. We ended it with a pick-6.”

Schuler added another touchdown in the third quarter on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Eric Kenesie. Schuler totaled four receptions and 30 receiving yards.

Kenesie added a pick-6 of his own in the third quarter, but not in the way one might expect. The junior, who happened to be on the defensive side of the ball, intercepted a pass off of Williams and returned it for a 53-yard touchdown.

“We started the second half really well,” Rizzo said. “We went down and scored and took a lot of time off of the clock.”

Kenesie went 6 of 8 with 30 passing yards and 17 rushing yards.

The Lancers were sound defensively and held the Red Raiders to 64 yards of total offense.

“We got some young guys in to get some reps and we ended up with a win,” Rizzo said. “It’s always good to start 2-0 and we’re really proud of the kids.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 24, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10: It was slow going for the Pacers in their nonconference game against the Hilltoppers at Burlington on Friday.

Shoreland struggled to generate offensive momentum and did not score through the first three quarters. Placekicker David Ripke kicked a field goal to put the Pacers on the board early in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t until Joseph Kayon’s appearance on special teams that things began to look up.

Kayon returned a kick from the Hilltoppers’ Christian Pedone for a 75-yard touchdown.

“It was a lot of back and forth,” Shoreland coach Jason Hagedorn said. “We ran the ball well and they ran the ball well. It was really a lot of give and take.”

Kayon played a well-rounded game and led the Pacers in rushing, receiving and returning yards.

Quarterback Will Craig finished with 24 yards and three interceptions.

“It’s always a good game when we play Catholic Central,” Hagedorn said. “Coach Aldrich did a phenomenal job getting them ready. It’s always good to go over and play them. They always give us a great game and it’s always very competitive.”

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 40, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles had a good rushing performance by Josiah Hernandez, but not much else went right in a nonconference loss to the Wildcats at Milwaukee.

Hernandez gained 80 yards on 10 carries, but Christian Life quarterback Gabe Helzer was sacked multiple times and the Eagles had a net 35 yards rushing.

University School led 21-0 at halftime and extended the lead with an interception return for a touchdown by Vidal Colon, who also had three rushing touchdowns, one touchdown reception and 201 yards rushing.

“They dominated us and we didn’t execute well,” Eagles coach Jack Decker said.