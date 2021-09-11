High school football roundup: Tremper edges Horlick 42-41 on the road

Tremper rallied and scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:13 left to beat Horlick 42-41 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.

The Trojans scored on a 28-yard pass from Cash Raethke to Kyle Holm to pull out the wild victory.

Tremper trailed 28-21 heading into a fourth quarter that saw the teams combine for 34 points. The Trojans pulled within six points with 2:02 left on a 32-yard pass from Raethke to Luke Baldwin to set up the game-winning score.

Raethke completed 16-of-26 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans. Holm caught six passes for 83 yards, while Jordan Parker had two catches for 86.

Brookfield Central 42, Indian Trail 6

The Hawks fell in a non-conference game at Jaskwhich Stadium that was scheduled as a replacement for a Southeast Conference contest against Racine Case.

Badger 51, Wilmot 32

The Panthers fell to 0-3 in a Southern Lakes Conference contest played at Wilmot on Friday night.

