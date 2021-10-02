High school football roundup: Wilmot, Shoreland, Christian Life all fall in Week 7 action

The Wilmot football team hung tough against first-place and state-ranked Union Grove, but the Panthers couldn't generate enough offense to mount an upset threat, as the Broncos pulled away for a 35-0 shutout win in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night at Union Grove.
Wilmot trailed Union Grove, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, 21-0 at halftime but for the game managed just 139 total yards and nine first downs and remained winless at 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the SLC.
Union Grove, meanwhile, improved to 7-1 and 5-0 and stayed tied atop the conference with Lake Geneva Badger.
The Broncos churned out 277 yards on the ground, as junior quarterback Nate Williams ran for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter, junior Kasey Spranger had scoring runs of six and seven yards and senior Jax Schiro added scoring runs of one and seven yards.
For Wilmot, junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman finished 8-of-21 passing for 47 yards and an interception and junior Anthony Hall rushed rushed 14 times for 64 yards.
St. Francis 14, Shoreland Lutheran 6
The Mariners stopped the Pacers late on a fourth-down play to preserve a Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland on Friday night.
After St. Francis took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Shoreland got within 7-6 in the second when junior quarterback Will Craig hit senior Tyler Rouse for a 15-yard touchdown pas. The extra point was missed, however, and St. Francis kept a 7-6 lead at halftime.
The Mariners tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter, and that turned out to be the final score as the Pacers dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Metro Classic and were officially eliminated from postseason contention.
Craig finished 6-of-12 passing for 64 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, Rouse caught five passes for 57 yards and a score and senior Jared Babiak rushed 15 times for 57 yards.
"We lost senior right guard/defensive end Noah Fendel to a knee injury early in last week's game at Martin Luther, and it's been very hard to replace him," Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said via phone Saturday. "Offensively, we lacked consistency as a result and failed to cash in on some opportunities (Friday) night. Also had several undisciplined penalties that cost us on both sides of the ball.
"Hats off to St. Francis, who executed much better and deserved the win."
St. Francis improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Classic.
Kingdom Prep Lutheran 44, Christian Life 39
The Eagles fell to the Wolfpack in a wild Midwest Classic Conference game played Thursday night at Wisconsin Lutheran College's Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa.
With its fourth straight loss, CLS dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference and fell out of postseason contention. Kingdom Prep Lutheran improved to 4-3 and 3-2.
The Eagles trailed 38-13 in the third quarter but rallied to pull all the way to within 38-32 before the Wolfpack were able to finish off the win.
CLS junior quarterback Erik Decker accounted for six touchdowns, completing 15-of-28 passes for 295 yards and three scores with one interception and rushing 14 times for 79 yards and another three scores. Decker now has accounted for 24 total touchdowns on the season, 13 passing and 11 rushing.
Senior Carl Travis had a huge receiving game for the Eagles on Friday, catching eight passes for 135 yards, while freshman Dequavion Pinter caught four passes for 82 yards and a score.