High school football roundup: Wilmot, Shoreland, Christian Life all fall in Week 7 action

The Mariners tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter, and that turned out to be the final score as the Pacers dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Metro Classic and were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Craig finished 6-of-12 passing for 64 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, Rouse caught five passes for 57 yards and a score and senior Jared Babiak rushed 15 times for 57 yards.

"We lost senior right guard/defensive end Noah Fendel to a knee injury early in last week's game at Martin Luther, and it's been very hard to replace him," Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said via phone Saturday. "Offensively, we lacked consistency as a result and failed to cash in on some opportunities (Friday) night. Also had several undisciplined penalties that cost us on both sides of the ball.

"Hats off to St. Francis, who executed much better and deserved the win."

St. Francis improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Classic.

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 44, Christian Life 39

The Eagles fell to the Wolfpack in a wild Midwest Classic Conference game played Thursday night at Wisconsin Lutheran College's Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa.