High school football: St. Joseph clinches Midwest Classic title outright, No. 1 seed for playoffs

Even a football machine as well-oiled as the one at St. Joseph this season can have its share of gaffes and misplays.
But they don't bring the Lancers down for long.
"My teammates really bring me up," St. Joseph standout sophomore running back Jayden Gordon said after his fumble on the second play from scrimmage Friday, which resulted in a 10-yard loss and short-circuited the team’s opening possession in its Midwest Classic Conference and regular-season finale against Living Word Lutheran on a crisp, clear 54-degree night at Jaskwhich Stadium.
"They just told me, 'Put it in the back of your mind (and) don’t let it happen again.'"
After that, Gordon and the Lancers didn’t even come close to a turnover or a single misstep of any kind, as they turned on the jets and routed the overmatched Timberwolves, 56-18, on the Lancers' Senior Night. With the win, St. Joseph put the finishing touches on a perfect 10-0 regular season, including a forfeit victory over HOPE Christian in Week 3, and captured sole possession of a conference title for the first time in memory with a spotless 7-0 Midwest Classic mark.
St. Joseph had already wrapped up at least a share of its first conference title since winning a share of the old Lakeshore Conference crown in 2005 with last week's big win over Racine Lutheran.
No. 1 seed
The good news kept coming for St. Joseph on Saturday, as the Lancers — who were ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll and received nine votes in the Associated Press Small Division state poll — received one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 32-team Division-6 playoff field and will host No. 8 seed Fall River/Rio in a first-round matchup this Friday night in Kenosha.
St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said Saturday that the school has reserved Ameche Field, so the Lancers are planning to play the game there.
In Friday's regular-season finale, meanwhile, Gordon, a bulldozer who possesses an impressive second gear, rebounded from his early hiccup to rush 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown in each half and returned a kickoff 74 yards to cap the St. Joseph scoring and give the hosts their largest lead of the night at 56-12 midway through the final quarter.
“Everybody has little setbacks,” said St. Joseph senior receiver DeAndre Baptiste, another gifted offensive player who finished with five catches for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns, two of the four total thrown by senior signal-caller Jacob Ashmus. “It’s about how you come back from it. When Jayden fumbled the ball, we said, ‘Let’s relax. Let’s stay poised.’”
Easy to do when you have a hand as steady as Ashmus at the controls.
“He’s an amazing kid,” Gordon said of Ashmus, who finished 12-of-17 for 218 yards, all in the first two-and-a-half quarters before a running clock was initiated because of the lopsided score. “In school. On the field. He’s a very good kid.”
One who was beaming in blue, gold and orange (more on that later) several minutes after taking a knee to end the proceedings Friday.
“It means a lot,” said Ashmus, who also tossed touchdown passes to senior split end Andrew Alia from 24 yards away with 1 minute, 44 seconds left in the first half and junior tight end Luke Schuler from 14 yards away on a fourth down with 7:42 left in the third quarter. “It’s a big momentum-booster moving into the playoffs, and I think that it gives us a strong edge.”
Honoring Matrise, Santarelli
With respect to overcoming adversity and playing with an edge, perhaps no school or program has as much experience in recent times as St. Joseph.
That’s because the memories of former football coach Frank Matrise Jr. and girls volleyball coach Ellen Santarelli are never pushed far into the rear view. Both died at young ages due to cancer, Santarelli in 2011 and Matrise in 2019.
Matrise, who went on to a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame career as the head football coach at Tremper, was the son of legendary longtime St. Joseph Athletic Director Frank Matrise Sr., who died this past April at age 83.
"It was in honor of Coach Matrise and Ellen Santarelli," Rizzo, who's in his third year leading St. Joseph and played and coached at Tremper under Matrise Jr., explained of wearing orange along with the school’s traditional blue and gold Friday. “They both passed away from cancer.
“Orange is one of the colors for their cancer. The volleyball team and the football team get behind this kind of stuff. It honors both of them."
And once they shook the early cobwebs Friday, the Lancers couldn’t have possibly found a better way to pay tribute to the school’s legends.
Even after the early misfire, the Lancers managed to pile up 263 yards and 15 first downs in the first half alone.
“We have so many weapons on offense that we can share the wealth,” Rizzo said. “I talked to Jacob, and I said, ‘We’re still gonna throw the ball a little bit in the second half.”
After all, some obvious kinks existed despite the team’s 28-6 halftime lead.
“We had some stuff to fix, but after halftime we fixed it,” said Ashmus, who engineered quick-strike scoring drives of 26, 15 and 25 yards and finished the regular season with 1,247 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. "And we took off from there."
A big part of that takeoff was his frequent aerial companion Baptiste, who twice scored after short throws from Ashmus and a series of cutbacks and jarring downfield blocks from his always-supportive teammates.
“DeAndre has great vision,” said Rizzo, whose team finished with a 380-302 advantage in total yards, though the Timberwolves (3-7 overall, 2-5 Midwest Classic) gained 145 in the fourth quarter after the contest had long since been decided. “He just kept cutting across. Our guys never stopped. They kept blocking downfield.”
On Baptiste’s 26-yard touchdown with 9:58 left in the third quarter, it was Alia who sprung him with a crushing block. On his 19-yarder with 51 seconds left in the first, it was Ashmus.
“Jacob Ashmus had a fantastic block for me, and so did Caden Tolefree (who scored the game’s first touchdown on an 8-yard run with 3:14 left in the first quarter)," Baptiste said. "It’s all them. I’m just running behind them.”