High school football: St. Joseph clinches Midwest Classic title outright, No. 1 seed for playoffs

"It was in honor of Coach Matrise and Ellen Santarelli," Rizzo, who's in his third year leading St. Joseph and played and coached at Tremper under Matrise Jr., explained of wearing orange along with the school’s traditional blue and gold Friday. “They both passed away from cancer.

“Orange is one of the colors for their cancer. The volleyball team and the football team get behind this kind of stuff. It honors both of them."

And once they shook the early cobwebs Friday, the Lancers couldn’t have possibly found a better way to pay tribute to the school’s legends.

Even after the early misfire, the Lancers managed to pile up 263 yards and 15 first downs in the first half alone.

“We have so many weapons on offense that we can share the wealth,” Rizzo said. “I talked to Jacob, and I said, ‘We’re still gonna throw the ball a little bit in the second half.”

After all, some obvious kinks existed despite the team’s 28-6 halftime lead.

“We had some stuff to fix, but after halftime we fixed it,” said Ashmus, who engineered quick-strike scoring drives of 26, 15 and 25 yards and finished the regular season with 1,247 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. "And we took off from there."