High school football: St. Joseph's Tolefree, Schuler named WFCA All-State honorable mention

St. Joseph senior Caden Tolefree and St. Joseph junior Luke Schuler can add the label All-State to their high school football resumes.

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association released its All-State teams on Tuesday, and Tolefree and Schuler both received honorable mention recognition among Small Schools after helping lead the Lancers to an outright Midwest Classic Conference title and an appearance in the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals.

They were the only county players to receive WFCA All-State recognition.

Tolefree, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior, received the honor at inside linebacker after accumulating 93 total tackles this season, including 56 solo, 12 for loss and three sacks. He was previously named the Midwest Classic Defensive Player of the Year and was also a WFCA All-Region pick for Region 3 Small Schools.

Schuler, a 6-4, 200-pound junior, received All-State commendation at the tight end/fullback position after catching 21 passes for 346 yards and eight touchdowns. Like Tolefree, Schuler had previously been named first-team All-Midwest Classic and WFCA All-Region for Region 3 Small Schools.

Lake Country Lutheran senior quarterback Luke Haertle was named the WFCA Offensive Player of the Year for Small Schools, while Saint Croix Central senior defensive lineman Carson Hinzman was named the WFCA Defensive Player of the Year for Small Schools.

For Large Schools, meanwhile, Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett was named the WFCA Offensive Player of the Year and Sun Prairie defensive end Isaac Hamm was named the WFCA Defensive Player of the Year.

Franklin and Sun Prairie, both 13-0, square off for the WIAA Division-1 state championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

All-Southern Lakes

The All-Southern Lakes Conference football team was also released recently, and it featured a number of county players.

On offense, Central senior Jakob Simmons was named to the first team at running back and Wilmot sophomore Kade Frisby was named to the first team at receiver. On defense, Wilmot senior Ethan Ivan was named to the first team at defensive line and Wilmot junior Anthony Corona, also a WFCA All-Region pick for Region 3 Large Schools, was named to the first team at defensive back.

Additionally, Wilmot senior Blake Weaver earned two-way first-team All-SLC honors at both kicker and punter.

Named second-team All-SLC, meanwhile, were Central junior offensive lineman Mason McNeill, Wilmot senior offensive lineman James Tsakonas, Wilmot junior utility player Anthony Hall, Wilmot junior linebacker Jake Christiansen and Central senior defensive back Viny Greco.

Receiving All-SLC honorable mention were Wilmot junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman, Central senior offensive lineman Dennis Padgett, Central senior utility player Zach Kazumura, Central senior defensive lineman James LaBell, Central sophomore linebacker Keaton Enright and Wilmot senior linebacker William Kunz.

