High school football: Stars fill the 57th annual Kenosha News All-County Team after 'normal' season

Things were back to normal in the high school football world this past fall, at least for the most part.

Here in Kenosha County, all eight programs played full seasons — give or take a couple games — after the 2020 season was significantly altered and shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So it was a more "regular" season in which to pick the 57th annual Kenosha News All-County Football Team, which is presented here without further adieu.

This year's squad features 33 gridiron standouts who make up the first team. The selection process used an amalgam of procedures, with All-Conference teams, voting by the county's head coaches and some editor's picks by the News all used to determine the first team. In addition to featuring the top players in the county, the goal is also to be representative across all teams and conferences among the eight county programs.

As usual, there were plenty of deserving players to consider, and the teams that had the most success landed the most players on the first team.

St. Joseph, which won an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title and reached the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals, led the county with 11 first-team selections on this year's All-County roster. Bradford, the only other team in the county to qualify for the postseason this fall, was second with seven first-team selections.

They were followed by Christian Life with five first-team picks, Wilmot with three, Indian Trail, Central and Shoreland Lutheran with two each and Tremper with one.

Among the 33 first-team selections, two players, Wilmot senior lineman Ethan Ivan and St. Joseph senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, made it for the third consecutive year.

There were also an additional eight repeat first-team selections, as St. Joseph senior all-everything Andrew Alia, Christian Life junior lineman Jack Helzer, St. Joseph junior lineman Marco Matteucci, Bradford junior running back Keany Parks, St. Joseph junior tight end/linebacker Luke Schuler, Central senior running back Jakob Simmons, Bradford senior linebacker Mylan Smith and St. Joseph senior fullback/linebacker Caden Tolefree all made it for the second year in a row.

Here is a look at each of this year's 33 first-team selections:

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph

Rundown: One of the best all-around athletes this area has ever seen, the senior was a force on the field at all times for the Lancers, garnering first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference honors at three positions, defensive back, kicker and punter. ... Also led his team with 36 receptions and 521 receiving yards and was tied for first with eight receiving TDs. ... Those receiving numbers also ranked sixth, fifth and tied for first in the conference, respectively. ... Totaled 35 tackles on defense, including one for loss, and two interceptions, returning one for a TD, and went 54-for-57 on extra points. ... Accomplished all of that while also earning the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year award in boys soccer at the same time. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection for football, and his best sport is arguably basketball, in which he has interest from several colleges and was named All-State as a junior last season.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (DB, K and P); Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State.

Coach's comment: "Andrew is one of the best overall athletes in the state," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "To do what he did in the fall, at an elite level, should tell you how special he is as an athlete. We can't wait to see him play at the next level."

Jacob Ashmus, St. Joseph

Rundown: The senior wrapped up his third season as the Lancers' starting quarterback by leading them to an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title and a trip to the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals. ... Ranked fourth in the conference with 1,471 passing yards and first with 25 passing TDs, which also ranked 16th in the state this fall. ... Also threw just five INTs and completed 62.1% of his passes. ... Finished his St. Joseph career among the top five in school history in almost every statistical offensive category. ... This is his third straight first-team All-County selection, and last spring he also helped lead St. Joseph to the WIAA Division-3 state baseball title. ... Plans to play football in college but does not have a commitment yet.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (QB); Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State.

Coach's comment: "We are going to miss Jacob, and I am sure the rest of the conference opponents are happy they do not have to plan against him anymore," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "He is an outstanding young man who is going to make a college coach very happy in the future. Looking at his numbers compared to the history and talent that has come through St. Joseph, he would be considered one of the most decorated football players in school history."

Jared Babiak, Shoreland Lutheran

Rundown: The senior began the season as the Pacers' starting quarterback in their triple-option offense but moved into a role as a featured running back and led the team with 319 rushing yards and four TDs on 65 carries. ... Also ranked second on the team with 47 total tackles, including two for loss and a sack, from his inside linebacker position. ... Was a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference pick on both sides of the ball. ... This is his first All-County selection. ... Is considering playing next season at NCAA Division III schools Martin Luther College (Minn.) or Concordia-Wisconsin but has not made a decision yet.

Honors: First-team All-Metro Classic Conference (RB and ILB).

Coach's comment: "Jared is an elite athlete with remarkable measurables in size, speed and strength," Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. "This year he found a home for us as our middle linebacker and one of our two running backs. I was most impressed with his growth off the field, as he has really matured a lot in the last four years. Looking forward to watching him play college football in the future."

DeAndre Baptiste, St. Joseph

Rundown: The senior speedster ranked sixth in the Midwest Classic Conference with 508 receiving yards, seventh with 32 receptions and tied for first with eight TD receptions. ... Also stood out at defensive back, ranking second on the Lancers with 66 total tackles and recording one INT. ... A weapon anywhere on the field, returned a punt for a TD and returned the opening kickoff for a TD in St. Joseph's WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinal game against Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs. ... This is the first All-County football selection for Baptiste, a WIAA Division-3 state qualifier on the Lancers' sprint relay teams in track last spring.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (WR); honorable mention All-Midwest Classic Conference (DB).

Coach's comment: "DeAndre brought energy and passion to our program," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "His play speaks for itself. He can play, and play at a high level. Outstanding student-athlete. He is a culture-changer, and we can't wait to see him make a positive impact on anyone lucky enough to meet this great young man."

Nathaniel Barker, Bradford

Rundown: A first-team All-Southeast Conference selection at punter and a second-team pick at linebacker, the versatile senior wrapped up his high school career with another strong season for the Red Devils. ... Ranked third on the team with 59 total tackles, including 10 for loss and four sacks, and averaged 34.4 yards per punt, with two downed inside the 20-yard line. ... Moves up to the first team after being named honorable mention All-County last season.

Honors: First-team All-Southeast Conference (P); second-team All-Southeast Conference (LB).

Coach's comment: "Nathaniel has a great combination of speed and size," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "He understands the game and would dominate people at times. Nathaniel also punted and was Punter of the Year in the SEC two years in a row, not allowing a return in two years."

Jesse Bogaczyk, Christian Life

Rundown: The junior had a strong season for the Eagles after switching from defensive back to outside linebacker, finishing fourth on the team with 51 total tackles and totaling a tackle for loss, a sack, an INT, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... He returned his INT for a TD in a win over Whitefish Bay Dominican. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: Honorable mention All-Midwest Classic Conference (OLB).

Coach's comment: "What Jesse lacks in size, he makes up for in heart, speed and aggressiveness," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "Jesse is constantly pushing himself and others in the weight room and is one of the best tacklers on the defense. Jesse made numerous key plays for our defensive unit this season. Jesse is an exemplary Christian young man and outstanding student who is involved at Journey Church and is a member of the Disaster Response Team."

Ben Butler, St. Joseph

Rundown: The senior defensive back was a big part of a dominant Lancers' defense that propelled them to an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title. ... Often locking down the other team's top receiving threat, finished with one INT, a forced fumble and 21 total tackles, including three for loss. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (DB).

Coach's comment: "Ben was the best and most dominant, shutdown defensive back in our conference this season," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "He bought into the program and the weight room, and great things happened for him this season. We are very proud of Ben."

Anthony Corona, Wilmot

Rundown: The junior earned first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and All-Region accolades at defensive back for the Panthers this fall. ... Ranked second in the SLC with 115 total tackles, including four for loss and a sack, and also forced two fumbles and had one INT. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region (Large Schools, Region 3); first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference (DB).

Coach's comment: "Anthony is a difference-maker," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. "He can make all the plays for his safety spot. He can cover the pass and takes away the middle of the field, while also having the speed and awareness to make plays in the run game at the line of scrimmage and sideline to sideline. Anthony has worked extremely hard the last year, and he is only getting better. It's not very often that you have a player that can play every position on the defense and be the best player, but that is Anthony."

Christian Crump, Bradford

Rundown: The senior All-Region selection was one of the top receivers in the Southeast Conference this fall, ranking fourth in the conference with 32 receptions, fifth with 429 receiving yards and tied for sixth with four receiving TDs. ... Also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD in win over Racine Case. ... Moves up to the first team after being named honorable mention All-County as a junior last season.

Honors: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region (Large Schools, Region 3); first-team All-Southeast Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "Quick, explosive player that runs great routes and makes big-time plays as a wide receiver and a returner," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "Has a passion to be great and works hard at his craft."

LJ Dagen, Indian Trail

Rundown: The sophomore burst onto the scene as an uber-athletic quarterback, rushing for 209 yards and four TDs in his varsity debut to lead the Hawks to a season-opening win at Madison La Follette. ... Finished as the leading rusher in the Southeast Conference with 1,122 yards on 162 attempts and had 12 rushing TDs, third-most in the conference. ... Also developed as a passer throughout the season, finishing with 537 passing yards and six passing TDs while completing 57% of his passes. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: Second-team All-Southeast Conference (QB).

Coach's comment: "LJ is an amazing athlete and coachable player that could excel in a variety of positions," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "He's the type of athlete that you could just give him the ball, racket or bat, and he would be amazing in that sport. LJ was leading rusher in the SEC and is just starting to tap his potential."

Erik Decker, Christian Life

Rundown: The junior quarterback had an incredibly prolific season both passing and running the football, as he led the Midwest Classic Conference with 1,847 passing yards and ranked seventh with 440 rushing yards. ... Also racked up an amazing 30 total TDs, 19 passing and 11 more rushing, leading the Eagles to within one win of their first automatic WIAA playoff berth in program history. ... His passing yardage total also ranked 25th in the state this fall. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (QB).

Coach's comment: "Erik’s work ethic, private QB training and 7-v-7 team were key ingredients to his development," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "Erik does an excellent job reading the coverages and following his progressions. He is an extremely accurate passer, both stationary and on the move. We had a number of designed runs to utilize his speed and elusiveness, but Erik also made a number of big plays with his arm and legs after escaping from the pocket. Erik’s intensity and drive to win set him apart. Erik is a great student and Christian young man. He attends youth group. Erik and his teammates joined the Journey Disaster Response Team and assemble meals for families in need."

Kade Frisby, Wilmot

Rundown: The receiver had a standout sophomore season for the Panthers, receiving first-team All-Conference honors after ranking tied for third in the Southern Lakes Conference with 26 receptions and fifth with 338 receiving yards and adding a pair of receiving TDs. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "Kade had a breakout year for us in his first full year starting," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. "He showed the ability to get open and use his length and height to get open and make catches in traffic. When Kade was not on the field, our offense was different, and we struggled in the pass game at times. Kade has had a good offseason already and will be a force to deal with for the next two years."

Aidan Funk, Bradford

Rundown: The 6-foot-0, 280-pound senior was a mainstay on the Red Devils' offensive line, helping to lead the team to its sixth consecutive berth in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: Second-team All-Southeast Conference (OL).

Coach's comment: "Aidan plays nasty and is one of the smartest players I have ever coached," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "Aidan's work ethic is second to none, and he was a true leader on and off the field."

Jayden Gordon, St. Joseph

Rundown: The sophomore running back flashed a rare combination of power and speed for the Lancers this season, finishing third in the Midwest Classic Conference with 903 rushing yards and fourth with 14 rushing TDs. ... Also played linebacker on defense and finished third on the team with 65 total tackles, including six for loss and four sacks, and forced four fumbles. ... Also a standout wrestler, was ranked No. 11 at 170 pounds in Wisconsin Wrestling Online's latest Division-3 rankings and reached the WIAA Division-3 State Track Meet last spring in St. Joseph's two sprint relays. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (RB).

Coach's comment: "Jayden turned some heads this year," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "Jayden's on-field vision is on another level already. He's a strong kid who is also an outstanding wrestler and track athlete, who will only continue to get better as his career progresses. We are excited for our future with Jayden."

Jack Helzer, Christian Life

Rundown: The junior completed his third season as a varsity starter by being named first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference along both the offensive and defensive lines. ... Listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, helped the Eagles average 327.9 yards per game on offense in coming within a win of securing their first automatic WIAA playoff berth in program history. ... On defense, recorded 43 total tackles, tied for second in the conference with 12 tackles for loss, finished fifth with 4.5 sacks and first with four recovered fumbles. ... Also forced six fumbles, which tied for the state lead. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (OL and DE).

Coach's comment: "Jack is a tremendous athlete and works extremely hard in the weight room," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "Jack has the tenacity, strength, size and technique to excel in the trenches. Jack is an awesome Christian young man and student. He is a leader in youth group and a member of the Disaster Response Team. He assembles meals for families in need."

Quinton Henry, Bradford

Rundown: The senior was a big-play threat in the Red Devils' talented offense, finishing third in the Southeast Conference with 734 receiving yards and third with 38 receptions for an average of 19.3 yards per catch. ... Also ranked third in the conference with nine receiving TDs and added another when he returned an onside kick 50 yards for a TD against Racine Park. ... Moves up to the first team after being an All-County honorable mention selection last season.

Honors: Second-team All-Southeast Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "Great route-runner that can stretch the field with his speed," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "Quinton has great hands and fast feet, which makes him hard to cover as a DB. Works hard on the field and in the weight room to better himself."

Ethan Ivan, Wilmot

Rundown: The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder possesses rare quickness and athleticism for his size and wrapped up his stellar high school career by filling up the middle on the defensive line again for the Panthers. ... Finished with 34 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and three sacks, and forced two fumbles while occupying defenders to allow Wilmot's linebackers to make plays. ... Also started on the offensive line. ... A three-time first-team All-County selection, he's committed to play football in college at NCAA Division II Minnesota-Duluth.

Honors: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference (DL).

Coach's comment: "Ethan has been a dominant force for us the last three years and is going to be hard to replace," Wilmot coach Keiya Square said. "He was dominant on defense this year while also playing every snap on the offensive line. He is a big, strong kid that can also move his feet to make plays in the backfield or chase down an outside play. In my opinion, he is the best DL in the county."

Tyson Jones, St. Joseph

Rundown: The junior, listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, helped the Lancers average 114.9 rushing yards and 36.8 points per game on their way to winning an undefeated Midwest Classic Conference title and reaching the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (OL).

Coach's comment: "Tyson has earned everything," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "One-hundred percent weight room attendance, and it showed this season. He's a great young man, and we are excited for him to take the next step in 2022 as a senior. He has a chance to play at the next level, too. He's starting to gain interest from D-II schools already."

Eric Kenesie, St. Joseph

Rundown: The sophomore had a strong fall campaign as a starting defensive back on a defense that dominated the Midwest Classic Conference. ... Totaled 29 tackles and was third in the conference with four INTs, one of which he returned for a TD. ... Also started one game at quarterback when senior starter Jacob Ashmus was injured and ran for a TD, as he could potentially take over for the Lancers under center in 2022. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: Honorable mention All-Midwest Classic Conference (DB).

Coach's comment: "Eric is a special athlete," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "We knew early on in fall camp we had to find a way to get him on the field. He has that unique combination of athleticism and smarts that coaches love. Eric can pick things up quickly and transfer that over to the games naturally. As a coach, you can trust Eric to do his job and make others around him better. We are excited to see how much more we can have him do for us over the next two years."

Justice Lovelace, Indian Trail

Rundown: The junior running back posed a big threat both passing and running for the Hawks. ... Racked up 744 rushing yards, fifth-most in the Southeast Conference, and also led the team with 159 receiving yards on 14 catches. ... Totaled nine TDs, seven rushing and two receiving. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: Second-team All-Southeast Conference (RB).

Coach's comment: "Justice is a great person and player," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "He is a strong runner that always hits the hole at full speed and has great hands catching the ball out of the backfield. Justice is one of the most coachable players I've ever coached in my 23 years. He has been in the mix for the last three years, and it was great to see him open the throttle this year."

Marco Matteucci, St. Joseph

Rundown: The junior was a first-team All-Midwest Classic performer on both the offensive and defensive lines, as well as an All-Region selection on offense. ... Listed at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, used combination of quickness and strength to accumulate 49 total tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks, and force two fumbles, and was also a mainstay on St. Joseph's offensive line that helped the Lancers average 36.8 points per game. ... Additionally, has received honorable mention in Division-3 at 220 pounds this season in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.

Honors: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region (Small Schools, Region 3); first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (OL and DL).

Coach's comment: "Marco is our do-it-all kid," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "He never leaves the field for us and has a motor that doesn't stop. If you want to see a dedicated work ethic, come to St. Joseph and watch Marco."

Colin Meininger, Central

Rundown: The sophomore receiver had a fantastic season for the Falcons, leading the Southern Lakes Conference with 529 receiving yards and seven receiving TDs and finishing second with 38 receptions. ... Averaged 13.9 yards per reception. ... Also played defensive back and finished with 21 total tackles, a team-high three INTs, a fumble forced and a fumble recovery. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "Incredible hands and body control and will only improve as he grows and matures," Central coach Jared Franz said. "Colin is a phenomenal three-sport athlete (basketball, track and field), as well as a young man with tremendous character and who is just as much a leader in the school as he is on the football field."

Nate Olson, Bradford

Rundown: The three-year starter at quarterback for the Red Devils had another great season this fall as a senior, finishing second in the Southeast Conference with 1,797 passing yards and second with 23 passing TDs, which also ranked 20th in the state. ... Completed 56.5% of his passes and threw just eight INTs, and also ranked second on the Red Devils with 170 rushing yards and added three TDs on the ground. ... This is first first-team All-County selection after being named honorable mention last season.

Honors: First-team All-Southeast Conference (QB).

Coach's comment: "The true definition of a leader on and off the field," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "One of the toughest kids I have ever coached that would do anything for his team and teammates. Great player, even better person."

Keany Parks, Bradford

Rundown: The explosive junior had another stellar season as an all-around threat for the Red Devils, ranking fourth in the Southeast Conference with 810 rushing yards and tied for eighth with 460 receiving yards and totaled 13 TDs overall. ... Was named the SEC Back of the Year. ... Also played defensive back and finished with 25 total tackles and a team-high three INTs. ... Is receiving major college football interest with another year at Bradford remaining and also finished seventh in the long jump and was part of two sprint relay teams that qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Meet last spring. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Southeast Conference (RB); Southeast Conference Back of the Year.

Coach's comment: "Best all-around football player I have coached," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "Has the size, speed and athletic ability to be the next biggest thing to come out of Kenosha. He is a versatile player that understands the game and works hard to improve his skills daily."

Marcus Ramirez, Christian Life

Rundown: A two-way player for the Eagles at inside linebacker and running back, the senior led the team and tied for seventh in the Midwest Classic Conference with 66 total tackles and also totaled three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a tackle for loss and a sack. ... Offensively, finished with 231 rushing yards and two TDs and four receptions for 34 yards and two TDs. ... Moves up to the first team after being named All-County honorable mention last season. ... Plans to play in college next season.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (ILB).

Coach's comment: "Marcus plays defense with a high level of aggressiveness and intensity," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "His speed and quickness allowed him to play sideline to sideline. Marcus was a leader in the weight room and is an outstanding student. Marcus is an outstanding Christian young man and is a member of the Journey Disaster Response Team. He assembles meals for families in need."

Tyler Rouse, Shoreland Lutheran

Rundown: The senior earned All-Region accolades at defensive back after ranking fifth in the Metro Classic Conference with 78 total tackles and tied for first with three INTs. ... Was also the Pacers' top receiving threat in the their triple-option offense and finished with 26 catches for 313 yards and five TDs. ... Moves up to the first team after being an All-County honorable mention selection last season. ... Considering playing next season at NCAA Division III Martin Luther College (Minn.) but has not made a decision yet.

Honors: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region (Small Schools, Region 3); first-team All-Metro Classic Conference (DB); honorable mention All-Metro Classic Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "Tyler was our most talented football player this year," Shoreland coach Paul Huebner said. "Pound for pound, he is the best tackler I've ever coached, as he combined toughness with technique to lead us in tackling two years in a row from his free safety position. He has been so much fun to coach the last few years, and I will miss having him at practice every day."

Luke Schuler, St. Joseph

Rundown: The junior garnered two-way first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference accolades, at tight end and outside linebacker, and was also an All-State honorable mention and All-Region selection at tight end. ... At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, was able to use his skill and size to both block and out-battle smaller defenders to catch passes on offense, finishing with 21 catches for 346 yards and eight receiving TDs, which tied for the conference lead. ... Defensively, finished with 46 total tackles, including eight for loss, tied for fourth-most in the Midwest Classic, and six sacks, fourth-most in the conference. ... Also playing for the St. Joseph boys basketball team this winter and was the Lancers' starting pitcher in their WIAA Division-3 state baseball championship game victory last spring. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection in football.

Honors: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State (honorable mention, Small Schools); WFCA All-Region (Small Schools, Region 3); first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (TE and OLB).

Coach's comment: "Luke is as tough as they come," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "He's a physical football player that not many opponents can challenge. He's a great target on offense and physically imposing edge-setter on defense. Already seeing interest from Division I college football programs, the future is bright for Luke. It will be exciting to see how he continues to develop and make the most of every opportunity that presents itself."

Jakob Simmons, Central

Rundown: The senior bruiser, listed at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds, was a stalwart at running back and played some along the defensive line for the Falcons this fall. ... Finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference and led the county with 1,374 rushing yards and was third in the SLC with 18 rushing TDs, and those numbers would've been even greater had injuries not limited his carries late in the season. ... Didn't play as much on defense after being a first-team All-SLC pick at defensive line as a junior last season, but in three games there this season totaled eight tackles, including three for loss and a sack. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Southern Lakes Conference (RB).

Coach's comment: "Jakob was the emotional heart of our team and a truly remarkable player on both sides of the ball," Central coach Jared Franz said. "He fought through an injury the last few weeks of the season and gave his teammates everything he had. I'm privileged to have been able to coach him, and I look forward to seeing him play on Saturdays very soon."

Mylan Smith, Bradford

Rundown: The senior was a disruptive force all season to Southeast Conference offenses from his outside linebacker position. ... Ranked second in the SEC with 107 total tackles, including 11 for loss and three sacks. ... Also totaled 78 rushing yards for the Red Devils on fake punts. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection.

Honors: Second-team All-Southeast Conference (OLB).

Coach's comment: "Mylan is a tackling machine," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "Great kid with a great motor. Mylan understands the game and is relentless on the field."

Peter Stapleton, St. Joseph

Rundown: The junior defensive end was a key part of a defense that dominated the Midwest Classic Conference on the Lancers' way to an undefeated conference title. ... Led the conference and tied for ninth in the state with 13.5 sacks, also ranked first in the conference with 14 tackles for loss and totaled 50 tackles, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. ... This is his first All-County selection.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (DE).

Coach's comment: "Phenomenal athlete, but an even better person," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "Peter made a ton of plays this year. He loves to work and has dedicated himself to the weight room and his craft. He's a great student of the game, and we know Peter will only get better for his senior year."

Caden Tolefree, St. Joseph

Rundown: The senior was once again a tackling machine at linebacker for the Lancers, leading the Midwest Classic Conference with 108 total tackles in being named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to honorable mention All-State and All-Region. ... Also tied for second in the conference with 12 tackles for loss and totaled three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. ... Was also St. Joseph's fullback and a short-yardage ace, finishing with 309 rushing yards and 13 TDs on 53 carries. ... This is his second straight first-team All-County selection after receiving honorable mention as a sophomore. ... Plans to play in college next season but does not have a commitment yet.

Honors: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State (honorable mention, Small Schools); WFCA All-Region (Small Schools, Region 3); first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (ILB); Midwest Classic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach's comment: "Caden is an outstanding young man," St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. "High character, dedicated, leader and humble. He earned and deserved all of his postseason recognition. We can't wait to see where he goes to school next year. He is going to help any college program lucky enough to get him."

Carl Travis, Christian Life

Rundown: The senior had a terrific season on all sides of the ball for the Eagles, finishing second in the Midwest Classic Conference in both receptions (50) and receiving yards (894) and catching five TD passes. ... Also averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 23 rushing attempts and added two rushing TDs while serving as the team's kicker, punter, kick returner and punt returner. ... Additionally, played outside linebacker on defense, totaling 49 tackles, three INTs and three forced fumbles. ... Also competes on the Eagles' boys golf team and currently is ranked No. 12 in Division-3 at 170 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. ... Moves up to the first team after being named All-County honorable mention last season. ... Plans to play football in college but has not made a decision yet.

Honors: First-team All-Midwest Classic Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "Carl runs precise routs, has fantastic hands and a high football IQ," CLS coach Jack Decker said. "Carl was constantly able to locate the open spots in the coverages and get open. Carl is a gifted athlete and student and has a tremendous work ethic, but what stands out most is his Christian character. Carl is a member of the Disaster Response Team. Carl is a lifer and has been playing tackle football at CLS since third grade."

Deszmund White, Tremper

Rundown: One of the Southeast Conference's most athletic players, the junior did a little of everything for the Trojans, finishing third on the team in receptions (15), first in receiving yards (284), fourth in rushing attempts (33) and second in rushing yards (346). ... Finished with six total TDs, four receiving and two rushing. ... Also served as the Trojans' main punter and averaged 30.3 yards on 19 punts, pinning three inside the 20-yard line. ... Moves up to the first team after being named honorable mention All-County last season.

Honors: Honorable mention All-Southeast Conference (WR).

Coach's comment: "He's one of our most dangerous weapons, but even more than that, he's a great kid and a great teammate, too," Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said. "He's one of those leaders by example. It's not just between these white lines. It's in the weight room, it's in the classroom. He goes out and does things the right way all the time, and that's what we preach. To me, that's the 'Tremper Way.' When you go out and you do things the right way all the time, even when nobody's looking, that's what we try to foster in all of our kids. I don't care what his stats are, he's a great kid."

57th Annual Kenosha News All-County Football Team

FIRST TEAM

Player;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.;School

Andrew Alia;6-3;190;WR/DB/K/P;Sr.;St. Joseph

Jacob Ashmus;6-1;170;QB;Sr.;St. Joseph

Jared Babiak;6-2;210;RB/LB;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran

DeAndre Baptiste;5-8;155;WR/DB;Sr.;St. Joseph

Nathaniel Barker;6-2;235;LB/P;Sr.;Bradford

Jesse Bogaczyk;5-9;145;WR/LB;Jr.;Christian Life

Ben Butler;5-9;155;DB;Sr.;St. Joseph

Anthony Corona;6-1;195;RB/DB;Jr.;Wilmot

Christian Crump;5-11;150;WR;Sr.;Bradford

LJ Dagen;6-1;160;QB;So.;Indian Trail

Erik Decker;6-3;175;QB/DB;Jr.;Christian Life

Kade Frisby;6-4;180;WR/DB;So.;Wilmot

Aidan Funk;6-0;280;OL;Sr.;Bradford

Jayden Gordon;5-10;170;RB/LB;So.;St. Joseph

Jack Helzer;6-3;260;OL/DL;Jr.;Christian Life

Quinton Henry;5-11;180;WR;Sr.;Bradford

Ethan Ivan;6-2;305;OL/DL;Sr.;Wilmot

Tyson Jones;6-3;280;OL/DL;Jr.;St. Joseph

Eric Kenese;5-10;155;QB/DB;So.;St. Joseph

Justice Lovelace;6-3;180;RB;Jr.;Indian Trail

Marco Matteucci;5-11;215;OL/DL;Jr.;St. Joseph

Colin Meininger;6-0;180;WR/DB;So.;Central

Nate Olson;6-1;195;QB;Sr.;Bradford

Keany Parks;6-1;180;RB/DB;Jr.;Bradford

Marcus Ramirez;5-10;195;RB/LB;Sr.;Christian Life

Tyler Rouse;5-10;150;WR/DB;Sr.;Shoreland Lutheran

Luke Schuler;6-4;195;TE/LB;Jr.;St. Joseph

Jakob Simmons;5-11;220;RB/DL;Sr.;Central

Mylan Smith;6-2;205;LB;Sr.;Bradford

Peter Stapleton;6-2;185;DE;Jr.;St. Joseph

Caden Tolefree;6-1;215;FB/LB;Sr.;St. Joseph

Carl Travis;6-2;185;WR/LB;Sr.;Christian Life

Deszmund White;5-10;165;WR;Jr.;Tremper

HONORABLE MENTION

Adrian Als, OL/DT, So., St. Joseph; Doug Arendt, OL, Sr., Tremper; Alex Ballard, WR/DB, Sr., Indian Trail; Jared Barden, TE/LB, Sr., Bradford; Messiah Barron, OL, Jr., Indian Trail; Aiden Burrell-Warfield, LB, Jr., Indian Trail; Josh Capponi, DE, Sr., Tremper; Jake Christiansen, LB, Jr., Wilmot; Nolan Cipov, RB/LB, Sr., Shoreland Lutheran; Blake Drinka, OL/DL, Jr., St. Joseph; Keaton Enright, LB, So., Central; Jared Grabot, OL, Sr., Indian Trail; Viator Grandt, DT, So., St. Joseph; Viny Greco, DB, Sr., Central; Anthony Hall, RB/WR/DB, Jr., Wilmot; Luke Hogan, LB, Jr., Indian Trail; Stefon Jackson-Mitchel, DB, Sr., Bradford; Zach Kazumura, Util., Sr., Central; Connor Koch, DB, Sr., Indian Trail; William Kunz, LB, Sr., Wilmot; James LaBell, DL, Sr., Central; Ethan McClain, OL, So., Bradford; Mason McNeill, OL, Jr., Central; Dennis Padgett, OL, Sr., Central; Paris Roby, OL, Sr., Bradford; Eli Rodriguez, OL/DL, So., Christian Life; Ian Schoenwetter, DE, Fr., Christian Life; Jamar Thompson, RB/DB, Sr., Indian Trail; Colton Tramburg, P, Sr., Central; James Tsakonas, OL, Sr., Wilmot; Erick Villalobos, K, Sr., Bradford; Blake Weaver, K/P, Sr., Wilmot; Dilan Williamson, DB, Sr., Bradford; Brogan Wright, LB, Sr., Tremper; Dominic Zagra, OL/DL, Sr., St. Joseph; Cooper Zimmerman, QB, Jr., Wilmot.

