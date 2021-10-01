High school football Week 7 preview: Bradford at Indian Trail

The final Southeast Conference crosstown clash of the regular season is tonight.
Bradford defeated Tremper at Ameche Field in Week 3 and Indian Trail edged Tremper in overtime at Ameche Field in Week 5, so that leaves Bradford versus Indian Trail as the lone remaining city showdown left.
That'll be taken care of at 7 tonight at Jaskwhich Stadium when the Hawks host the Red Devils to highlight the Week 7 county action, as teams head into the final third of the regular season with playoff implications galore on the line.
The task for Bradford (2-4 overall, 2-2 SEC) to qualify automatically for the WIAA Division-1 playoffs for the sixth year in a row is simple: just win two of its remaining three games, tonight, home against Racine Park in Week 8 and home against Racine Horlick in Week 9.
Not that Bradford will take anyone lightly, but the final portion of the regular season is a welcome respite for the Red Devils in terms of strength of schedule. Four of Bradford's six games so far — which represent all of the Red Devils' losses — have been against ranked opponents, two of which (Eau Claire Regis and Franklin) are currently No. 1 in their respective divisions and one of which (Muskego) was No. 1 when Bradford played them.
In fact, Bradford's four defeats have come against opponents who enter Week 7 with a combined 23-1 record. But the Red Devils' remaining three opponents have a combined 5-11 mark going into Week 7.
Of course, a crosstown rivalry game is always tough, and Indian Trail presents a lot of challenges.
The Hawks (2-4, 1-2) are young, but they have plenty of talent, led by electrifying sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen. Indian Trail has played one less conference game than Bradford after it replaced SEC foe Racine Case, which couldn't play that week due to COVID-19 protocol, in Week 4 with non-conference opponent Brookfield Central.
With a win tonight and wins at Horlick in Week 8 and at Park in Week 9, Indian Trail would ensure a winning SEC record and qualify for the WIAA Division-1 playoffs for the fourth straight year and the eighth time in 10 seasons as a varsity program, though the Hawks could still qualify with a 3-3 conference mark.
The all-time series between Bradford and Indian Trail, which began in 2012, has been tight, as the Hawks hold a scant 5-4 edge. But neither team has won more than two in a row.
Here's a closer look at the Bradford-Indian Trail matchup. Previews on the other Week 7 county matchups are also online at kenoshanews.com/sports, and all previews are in Friday's print edition of the News.
Bradford (2-4, 2-2 Southeast Conference) at
Indian Trail (2-4, 1-2 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Broadcast: WLIP radio (AM 1050)
Last meeting: In a defensive struggle, the Red Devils blanked the Hawks on Oct. 16 of last season at Bradford Stadium, 21-0. ... Bradford held Indian Trail to just 66 total yards, while then-junior quarterback Nate Olson totaled 261 yards passing and rushing and finished with two passing TDs and a rushing TD.
About Bradford: The Red Devils are coming off a 42-3 SEC home loss last week to Franklin, the top-ranked team this week in both the Division-1 state coaches poll and the Associated Press Large Division state poll. ... In its two wins this season, against Tremper in Week 3 and Racine Case in Week 5, Bradford has outscored its opponents, 89-21. ... In its four losses, all to ranked teams, Bradford has been outscored, 142-45. ... Senior quarterback Nate Olson has passed for 965 yards and 12 TDs, while junior Keany Parks has 558 rushing yards, 115 receiving yards and five total TDs, senior Quinton Henry has caught 24 passes for 363 yards and five TDs and senior Christian Crump has caught 20 passes for 288 yards and three TDs and also returned a kickoff for a TD.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks are coming off a 41-12 SEC loss last week at Oak Creek, ranked No. 6 in this week's Division-1 state coaches poll and No. 9 in the AP Large Division state poll. ... The Hawks got out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead in that game, but the Knights scored 41 unanswered points after that. ... Sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen leads the Hawks with 770 rushing yards and eight TDs and has also passed for 264 yards and two TDs. ... Junior Justice Lovelace has added 357 rushing yards and three TDs.