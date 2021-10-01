High school football Week 7 preview: Bradford at Indian Trail

The final Southeast Conference crosstown clash of the regular season is tonight.

Bradford defeated Tremper at Ameche Field in Week 3 and Indian Trail edged Tremper in overtime at Ameche Field in Week 5, so that leaves Bradford versus Indian Trail as the lone remaining city showdown left.

That'll be taken care of at 7 tonight at Jaskwhich Stadium when the Hawks host the Red Devils to highlight the Week 7 county action, as teams head into the final third of the regular season with playoff implications galore on the line.

The task for Bradford (2-4 overall, 2-2 SEC) to qualify automatically for the WIAA Division-1 playoffs for the sixth year in a row is simple: just win two of its remaining three games, tonight, home against Racine Park in Week 8 and home against Racine Horlick in Week 9.

Not that Bradford will take anyone lightly, but the final portion of the regular season is a welcome respite for the Red Devils in terms of strength of schedule. Four of Bradford's six games so far — which represent all of the Red Devils' losses — have been against ranked opponents, two of which (Eau Claire Regis and Franklin) are currently No. 1 in their respective divisions and one of which (Muskego) was No. 1 when Bradford played them.