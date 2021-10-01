High school football Week 7 preview: Brookfield Academy at St. Joseph

Brookfield Academy (4-2, 3-1 Midwest Classic Conference) at

St. Joseph (6-0, 4-0 Midwest Classic Conference)

About Brookfield Academy: The Blue Knights are coming off a 46-0 Midwest Classic shutout home win over Whitefish Bay Dominican last week. ... They enter this week alone in third place in the conference behind St. Joseph and Racine Lutheran. ... Senior quarterback Jonah Jensen is one of the top all-around threats in the area, as he has passed for 928 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 988 yards and 16 more TDs for a whopping 28 total TDs. ... Among all state players, according to WisSports.net , Jensen ranks 50th in passing yards, 17th in rushing yards and tied for fifth in rushing TDs. ... The Blue Knights need one more win to secure automatic playoff eligibility for the seventh year in a row.

About St. Joseph: The Lancers beat Burlington Catholic Central, 26-6, on the road last week to stay undefeated, remain in first place in the Midwest Classic and secure automatic playoff eligibility for the first time in a non-COVID season since 2017. ... With that win, St. Joseph also jumped four spots to No. 3 in this week's Division-6 state coaches poll, behind only Regis and Colby. ... After tonight's game, the Lancers have a showdown next week with Racine Lutheran at Pritchard Park that may well decide the Midwest Classic title, followed by a Week 9 game against Living Word Lutheran at Jaskwhich Stadium. ... Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus has passed for 851 yards and 16 TDs, which is tied for sixth-most in the state per WisSports.net, while sophomore Jayden Gordon has rushed for 414 yards and six TDs, senior Caden Tolefree has rushed for 173 yards and eight TDs and seniors Andrew Alia and DeAndre Baptiste have combined for 627 yards and 10 TDs on 34 receptions. ... The Lancers have outscored their six opponents, 247-38, an average of 41.2-6.3 per game.