High school football Week 7 preview: Lake Geneva Badger at Central

Lake Geneva Badger (5-1, 4-0 Southern Lakes Conference) at
Central (3-3, 1-3 Southern Lakes Conference)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Central High School, Paddock Lake
Last meeting: In a season opener last year at Badger, the Falcons knocked off the Badgers, 41-39, for their first victory in the rivalry since 2006. ... Central out-rushed Badger, perennially heralded for its potent option rushing attack, 333-196 in that game, as then-junior Jakob Simmons ran for 136 yards and three TDs on 14 carries for the Falcons.
About Badger: Since a 17-14 non-conference loss at Greendale, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, in Week 1, the Badgers have ripped off five straight wins and this week received two votes in the AP Large Division state poll. ... Badger dominated Burlington, 42-6, in an SLC home game last week and is tied atop the SLC at 4-0 with Union Grove, ranked No. 3 in Division-3. ... The Badgers, who are already playoff eligible for the 16th year in a row, are averaging 368.8 rushing yards per game. ... Senior Cole Berghorn ranks second in the state with 1,335 rushing yards and fourth with 17 rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net.
About Central: After a 2-0 non-conference start to the season, the Falcons have lost three of their last four, all in SLC play, including a 28-7 loss at Waterford last week in which the physical Wolverines rushed for 321 yards. ... Central did rush for 212 yards of its own in that game, led by senior Jakob Simmons' 168 and a TD on 29 carries. ... Simmons ranks fourth in the state with 1,285 rushing yards and tied for fifth with 16 rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net. ... Sophomore quarterback Brock Koeppel has passed for 618 yards and eight TDs. ... The Falcons have to win their remaining three games, tonight, home against Elkhorn in Week 8 and at Wilmot in Week 9, to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010.
FYI: This is the Falcons' Homecoming game. During the game, a fundraiser will be conducted to raise money for JDRF in an effort to bring awareness to Type 1 diabetes and find a cure for the disease. Two of Central's players suffer from Type 1 diabetes.