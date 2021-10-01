High school football Week 7 preview: Lake Geneva Badger at Central

Lake Geneva Badger (5-1, 4-0 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Central (3-3, 1-3 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 tonight

Where: Central High School, Paddock Lake

Last meeting: In a season opener last year at Badger, the Falcons knocked off the Badgers, 41-39, for their first victory in the rivalry since 2006. ... Central out-rushed Badger, perennially heralded for its potent option rushing attack, 333-196 in that game, as then-junior Jakob Simmons ran for 136 yards and three TDs on 14 carries for the Falcons.

About Badger: Since a 17-14 non-conference loss at Greendale, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, in Week 1, the Badgers have ripped off five straight wins and this week received two votes in the AP Large Division state poll. ... Badger dominated Burlington, 42-6, in an SLC home game last week and is tied atop the SLC at 4-0 with Union Grove, ranked No. 3 in Division-3. ... The Badgers, who are already playoff eligible for the 16th year in a row, are averaging 368.8 rushing yards per game. ... Senior Cole Berghorn ranks second in the state with 1,335 rushing yards and fourth with 17 rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net.