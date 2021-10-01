High school football Week 7 preview: Racine Park at Tremper

Racine Park (0-4, 0-3 Southeast Conference) at
Tremper (3-3, 2-2 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 tonight
Where: Ameche Field
Last meeting: Since Tremper played a fall season during the 2020-21 school year and Park played a spring season, the teams have not met since Week 5 of the 2019 season, a 32-14 win for the Panthers at Ameche Field in which they raced out to a 20-0 first-half lead.
About Park: Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Panthers have played just four games and enter the week winless. ... They are coming off a 27-0 SEC shutout loss last week to city rival Racine Horlick at Pritchard Park. ... Park scored 34 points in a 64-34 non-conference loss to Central in Week 1 but has scored just six total in three SEC losses, the first two to state-ranked Franklin and Oak Creek. ... Junior Trey Carothers has caught eight passes for 236 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per reception, and three TDs. ... Park has not reached the playoffs since 2009 but did win the WIAA Division-1 state title in 2005 behind future University of Wisconsin and NFL running back John Clay.
About Tremper: The Trojans are coming off a thrilling 34-24 SEC win over Racine Case at Hammes Field last week in which they trailed 24-7 in the third quarter but scored 24 unanswered points to win. ... In addition to last week's comeback, Tremper has an OT win over Milwaukee King, a one-point comeback win over Horlick and an OT loss to Indian Trail. ... The Trojans can clinch automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010 by winning two of their final three games, but after tonight they play at top-ranked Franklin in Week 8 and host sixth-ranked Oak Creek in Week 9. ... Tremper has five players with at least 100 rushing yards in senior Kyle Holm (295, two TDs), junior Deszmund White (219, TD), junior Tyler Hansen (183, four TDs), sophomore Mason Prozanski (150, TD) and senior quarterback Cash Raethke (127, TD).