High school football Week 7 preview: St. Francis at Shoreland Lutheran

St. Francis (2-4, 1-3 Metro Classic Conference) at

Shoreland Lutheran (1-5, 1-3 Metro Classic Conference)

About St. Francis: The Mariners are coming off a 55-0 Metro Classic loss at home last week to Lake Country Lutheran, which was ranked No. 1 in this week's Division-5 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP Medium Division state poll. ... St. Francis beat Milwaukee Pius XI, 27-20, in Week 1 in non-conference play and edged St. Thomas More, 19-18, in Week 4 for its lone conference victory. ... Senior quarterback Carter Ellenson has passed for 546 yards and five TDs and senior Garrett Burgoon has rushed for 324 yards and a TD to lead the Mariners.

About Shoreland: Last week, the Pacers lost a 33-14 Metro Classic decision at Greendale Martin Luther. ... However, Shoreland led 7-0 in the second quarter and 14-7 going into the fourth, but Martin Luther scored 26 unanswered points in the fourth to take the lead and pull away ... The Pacers were held to just 71 total yards, while the Spartans rushed for 349, but Shoreland got TD runs of 68 yards by junior Lucas Rathje in the first quarter and three yards by junior Will Craig in the third. ... Senior Nolan Cipov has rushed for 202 yards and two TDs and senior Jared Babiak has rushed for 196 yards and three TDs to lead Shoreland. ... The Pacers must win their final three games to gain automatic playoff eligibility in a non-COVID year for the first time since 2015, when they reached the WIAA Division-5 state semifinals.